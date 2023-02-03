ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, OH

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMJ.com

Five teens accused of burglary ring targeting Mercer County Amish

State Police have arrested five teenagers they say were part of a burglary ring that committed 21 break-is that netted more than $31,000 in stolen goods and cash from members of Mercer County’s Amish community. Caden Hinkson, 19, of Fredonia faces 40 criminal counts including burglary, theft, criminal mischief,...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

Warren Police block road with crime scene tape

An investigation is underway at a home on Warren's Southeast Side. Police were called to a home on Milton Street Southeast near Hazelwood at around 3 o'clock Sunday morning. It's not yet clear what exactly happened but officers were seen inside the home and the street was blocked off with crime scene tape.
WARREN, OH
WYTV.com

Pa. residents struggling as evacuations cross state border

DALRINGTON, Pa. (WKBN) — First News has had crews out since Friday covering the East Palestine train derailment. On Monday, evacuation orders were announced for areas in Pennsylvania as well by Gov. Josh Shapiro. Lync Repair trucking company sits on the corner of state Route 51 and Little Beaver...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
WYTV.com

East Palestine Mass canceled, bishop issues statement

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – The Bishop of Youngstown has issued a statement after Sunday morning Mass was canceled in East Palestine after the train derailment fire evacuation and shelter-in-place orders. The Most Rev. David J. Bonnar, the Bishop of Youngstown, announced the Parish canceled Sunday morning Mass at...
EAST PALESTINE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy