Manitou Springs, CO

mountainjackpot.com

Ring in the New Year with the Cripple Creek Ice Festival

What the Cripple Creek Ice Festival Activities will look like in 2023. Klaryssa Murray, Destination Marketing Coordinator. The Cripple Creek Ice Festival is returning with a bang!. The extremely popular festival is scheduled from February 18through the Feb. 26. The 14th Cripple Creek Ice Festival is coming back with many...
CRIPPLE CREEK, CO
cpr.org

Developers wanted to build a skyscraper in Colorado Springs. So where is it?

More than a year after splashy headlines detailing a proposal to build Colorado Springs’ tallest building, the project has yet to break ground. The developer, Colorado Springs-based the O’Neil Group, had intended to begin construction for the 25 story apartment building last spring. The project piqued the interest of 17-year-old Colorado Springs resident Noah Klimek. He has lived in the city since he was a toddler and said the skyline has remained essentially unchanged in that time.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Soul food luncheon kicks off Black History Month

(COLORADO SPRINGS)— The African-American Historical and Genealogical Society of Colorado Springs (AAHGSCS) held a soul food luncheon on Saturday, Feb. 4, to kick off Black History Month. Organizer Candice McKnight spent two days, plus an all-nighter preparing food for the event. “We have a ball…Every time we do this we have a wonderful time…Every year […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Retro 102.5

Take a Look Inside Colorado’s Historic Royal Gorge Mansion

Colorado's rich western history can be witnessed in many different places around the state. Architectural examples provide some of the best glimpses into how Coloradans used to live many years ago. Forty-five minutes from Colorado Springs is a historic attraction known as the Royal Gorge Mansion. The property is listed...
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

City of Pueblo under declaration of temporary housing and shelter emergency beginning Feb. 7

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Beginning Tuesday, the City of Pueblo will be under a declaration of temporary housing and shelter emergency. According to the Office of the Mayor, this order is due to the National Weather Service predicting low temperatures this week. The National Weather Service said a weather system will spread snow across the The post City of Pueblo under declaration of temporary housing and shelter emergency beginning Feb. 7 appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Dave & Buster’s plans first location in Colorado Springs

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Dave & Buster’s, the arcade and sports bar chain, will soon have its first location in Colorado Springs, according to the Pikes Peak Regional Building Department (PPRBD). PPRBD says it issued a permit for the project earlier this week. The new Dave & Buster’s will be located at Briargate Parkway and Chapel […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
tourcounsel.com

Pueblo Mall | Shopping mall in Pueblo, Colorado

Pueblo Mall is a shopping mall in Pueblo, Colorado, U.S. Opened in 1976, the mall features Dillard's and J. C. Penney as its anchor stores. Other major tenants of the mall include Jo-Ann Fabrics, Planet Fitness, and Altitude Trampoline Park. The mall is managed and owned by Centennial Real Estate.
PUEBLO, CO
KDVR.com

Meth found in classroom, teacher arrested

A drama teacher was arrested at school after meth was found in a Colorado Springs classroom at Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy. A drama teacher was arrested at school after meth was found in a Colorado Springs classroom at Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy. Denver weather: Breezy, sunny Sunday before snow …
DENVER, CO
KXRM

Feb. 6 Fugitive Finder: Pikes Peak Most Wanted

(PIKES PEAK REGION) — Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s assistance in finding its weekly featured fugitives below. SPENCER RUBEN GARCIA is a White Male, 23 years old, 5’9” tall, and 199 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. GARCIA is wanted for Assault 1 – SBI w/Deadly Weapon, Violent Crime […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

CSFD: Large trash fire on Commercial Boulevard

UPDATE: SUNDAY 02/05/2023 10:25 p.m. (COLORADO SPRINGS)— The fire has been knocked down but continues to smolder, according to CSFD. CSFD says, “firefighters will be on scene awaiting heavy equipment operators to assist with overhaul.” ORIGINAL STORY: CSFD: Large trash fire on Commercial Boulevard SUNDAY 02/05/2023 10:01 p.m. The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is on […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Fire at mobile home community in Fremont County

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to a mobile home community for a fire in Fremont County on Monday. The Canon City Area Fire Protection District is assisting and says when they arrived at the community south of Canon City in the Lincoln Park area, two mobile homes were on fire. This was close to Highway 115 and Cedar.
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
KKTV

East-west mobility study could split Colorado Springs neighborhoods

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs’ council members announced a proposed study that aims to extend Constitution to I-25 and widen Fillmore Street. The extension of Constitution Avenue would split neighborhoods. On Saturday morning, local community members gathered at Wasson Academic Campus to debate the future of their...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

1 man shot near Colorado Springs restaurant

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One man was shot near a Colorado Springs restaurant. Around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to a shooting near the Havana Bar and Grill near Academy and Maizeland. Officers found a man with a gunshot wound, who was taken to the hospital. Police have not released the extent of the victim’s injuries.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Estes Park Trail Gazette

An irruption of birds

From Fort Collins to Pueblo, there have been more than 675 sightings of Bohemian waxwings in. Colorado in January of this year. The reports started to show up in December 2022. Some avid birders, as reported on Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s eBird website, have counted as many as 1000 waxwings in one location.
FORT COLLINS, CO

