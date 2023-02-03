Read full article on original website
One Person Dead, Four Injured in Colorado ShootingcreteFalcon, CO
CBI seeks possible additional victims of Cripple Creek ex-police officerHeather WillardCripple Creek, CO
4 Amazing Burger Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Men’s Lacrosse: Jack Myers surpasses 200-career points, No. 11 Ohio State defeats Air Force 15-7 in season openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
mountainjackpot.com
Ring in the New Year with the Cripple Creek Ice Festival
What the Cripple Creek Ice Festival Activities will look like in 2023. Klaryssa Murray, Destination Marketing Coordinator. The Cripple Creek Ice Festival is returning with a bang!. The extremely popular festival is scheduled from February 18through the Feb. 26. The 14th Cripple Creek Ice Festival is coming back with many...
cpr.org
Developers wanted to build a skyscraper in Colorado Springs. So where is it?
More than a year after splashy headlines detailing a proposal to build Colorado Springs’ tallest building, the project has yet to break ground. The developer, Colorado Springs-based the O’Neil Group, had intended to begin construction for the 25 story apartment building last spring. The project piqued the interest of 17-year-old Colorado Springs resident Noah Klimek. He has lived in the city since he was a toddler and said the skyline has remained essentially unchanged in that time.
Soul food luncheon kicks off Black History Month
(COLORADO SPRINGS)— The African-American Historical and Genealogical Society of Colorado Springs (AAHGSCS) held a soul food luncheon on Saturday, Feb. 4, to kick off Black History Month. Organizer Candice McKnight spent two days, plus an all-nighter preparing food for the event. “We have a ball…Every time we do this we have a wonderful time…Every year […]
Take a Look Inside Colorado’s Historic Royal Gorge Mansion
Colorado's rich western history can be witnessed in many different places around the state. Architectural examples provide some of the best glimpses into how Coloradans used to live many years ago. Forty-five minutes from Colorado Springs is a historic attraction known as the Royal Gorge Mansion. The property is listed...
91-year-old Colorado festival risks cancelation this year
Donkey Derby Days, a celebration that has taken place in Cripple Creek for the last 91 years, may not return to the historic mountain town in 2023, according to a news release. The Donkey Derby Days festival was created to honor the donkeys that were left behind by miners after...
City of Pueblo under declaration of temporary housing and shelter emergency beginning Feb. 7
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Beginning Tuesday, the City of Pueblo will be under a declaration of temporary housing and shelter emergency. According to the Office of the Mayor, this order is due to the National Weather Service predicting low temperatures this week. The National Weather Service said a weather system will spread snow across the The post City of Pueblo under declaration of temporary housing and shelter emergency beginning Feb. 7 appeared first on KRDO.
Dave & Buster’s plans first location in Colorado Springs
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Dave & Buster’s, the arcade and sports bar chain, will soon have its first location in Colorado Springs, according to the Pikes Peak Regional Building Department (PPRBD). PPRBD says it issued a permit for the project earlier this week. The new Dave & Buster’s will be located at Briargate Parkway and Chapel […]
KKTV
Thief swipes emergency lights from Colorado Springs university campus
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police on campus at University of Colorado in Colorado Springs are hoping you can help them track down a man who took traffic safety lights off parking enforcement cars last week. The suspect targeted emergency strobe lights from parking safety and enforcement vehicles inside a...
tourcounsel.com
Pueblo Mall | Shopping mall in Pueblo, Colorado
Pueblo Mall is a shopping mall in Pueblo, Colorado, U.S. Opened in 1976, the mall features Dillard's and J. C. Penney as its anchor stores. Other major tenants of the mall include Jo-Ann Fabrics, Planet Fitness, and Altitude Trampoline Park. The mall is managed and owned by Centennial Real Estate.
Plans for an east-side park in Colorado Springs moves forward with resident input
Plans to build Colorado Springs' first community park on the east side are moving ahead as city staff prepare to publicly present residents' feedback that has informed the creation of the park's draft master plan next month. The city announced early last year its plan to build the new Norman...
KDVR.com
Meth found in classroom, teacher arrested
A drama teacher was arrested at school after meth was found in a Colorado Springs classroom at Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy. A drama teacher was arrested at school after meth was found in a Colorado Springs classroom at Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy. Denver weather: Breezy, sunny Sunday before snow …
KKTV
Construction worker in serious condition after falling in trench in Black Forest
BLACK FOREST, Colo. (KKTV) - A section of Black Forest Road was temporarily closed Saturday morning after a construction worker fell into a trench. According to firefighters, multiple Colorado Springs units responded to assist Black Forest firefighters after the construction worker fell into a 15-foot deep trench on a work site.
Feb. 6 Fugitive Finder: Pikes Peak Most Wanted
(PIKES PEAK REGION) — Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s assistance in finding its weekly featured fugitives below. SPENCER RUBEN GARCIA is a White Male, 23 years old, 5’9” tall, and 199 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. GARCIA is wanted for Assault 1 – SBI w/Deadly Weapon, Violent Crime […]
CSFD: Large trash fire on Commercial Boulevard
UPDATE: SUNDAY 02/05/2023 10:25 p.m. (COLORADO SPRINGS)— The fire has been knocked down but continues to smolder, according to CSFD. CSFD says, “firefighters will be on scene awaiting heavy equipment operators to assist with overhaul.” ORIGINAL STORY: CSFD: Large trash fire on Commercial Boulevard SUNDAY 02/05/2023 10:01 p.m. The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is on […]
KKTV
Fire at mobile home community in Fremont County
FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to a mobile home community for a fire in Fremont County on Monday. The Canon City Area Fire Protection District is assisting and says when they arrived at the community south of Canon City in the Lincoln Park area, two mobile homes were on fire. This was close to Highway 115 and Cedar.
KKTV
East-west mobility study could split Colorado Springs neighborhoods
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs’ council members announced a proposed study that aims to extend Constitution to I-25 and widen Fillmore Street. The extension of Constitution Avenue would split neighborhoods. On Saturday morning, local community members gathered at Wasson Academic Campus to debate the future of their...
OnlyInYourState
The Incredible Buffet In Colorado With Almost As Many Desserts As Main Dishes
Nothing is quite as satisfying when you’re hungry as an all-you-can-eat buffet jam-packed full of tasty options! What can be better? How about a buffet with an impressive selection of entrees, sides, AND desserts? That is precisely what you will find at the incredible King Buffet in Colorado:. Do...
KKTV
1 man shot near Colorado Springs restaurant
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One man was shot near a Colorado Springs restaurant. Around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to a shooting near the Havana Bar and Grill near Academy and Maizeland. Officers found a man with a gunshot wound, who was taken to the hospital. Police have not released the extent of the victim’s injuries.
KKTV
Section of Black Forest Road temporarily closed after person falls in trench
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A section of Black Forest Road is temporarily closed after a Colorado Springs Fire Department’s worker falls into a trench. CSFD tells 11 News their worker is okay and only has minor injuries. As of 11:30 a.m., northbound and southbound lanes are closed on Black Forest Road from Cowpoke Road to Research Parkway.
Estes Park Trail Gazette
An irruption of birds
From Fort Collins to Pueblo, there have been more than 675 sightings of Bohemian waxwings in. Colorado in January of this year. The reports started to show up in December 2022. Some avid birders, as reported on Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s eBird website, have counted as many as 1000 waxwings in one location.
