New York City, NY

Empire Sports Media

The Knicks are dealing with an RJ Barrett problem

New York Knicks forward RJ Barrett endure slumps before, but something about this one just feels different. What has been a rough week for the fourth-year wing reached its apex Saturday night against the Clippers, as he shot just 6-21 from the field and an abysmal 1-8 from three-point range and committed five personal fouls as the Knicks’ emphatic comeback was erased in a devastating overtime loss.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Comeback

NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news

Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MEMPHIS, TN
NBA Analysis Network

Heat Could Trade For Timberwolves’ D’Angelo Russell

The Miami Heat are once again a stout team defensively this NBA season, ranking third in defensive rating. But, if they are going to get over the hump and become a true contender for the NBA championship, they have to make improvements offensively. There is a lot of pressure currently...
MIAMI, FL
Empire Sports Media

Report: Knicks, Jazz discuss Obi Toppin trade

The New York Knicks and the Utah Jazz are on the negotiation table again. This time for a minor trade talk involving former lottery pick Obi Toppin. The Knicks and the Jazz have had exploratory discussions surrounding Toppin, Evan Fournier, and a future draft pick for Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt, according to HoopsHype’s Mike Scotto.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

Randle and the Knicks visit conference foe Orlando

New York Knicks (29-26, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (22-32, 13th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Julius Randle and the New York Knicks visit Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic on Tuesday. The Magic are 11-22 in conference games. Orlando is ninth in the Eastern Conference...
ORLANDO, FL
numberfire.com

Tre Jones (foot) inactive Monday for Spurs

San Antonio Spurs point guard Tre Jones (left foot soreness) is out Monday against the Chicago Bulls. Jones was not available for the Monday morning shootaround and he will miss a second straight game. His next chance to play will be on Wednesday against the Toronto Raptors. Malaki Branham, who scored a career-high 26 points last game, figures to draw another start on Monday in place of Jones. There will also be additional minutes for Josh Richardson and Blake Wesley.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
ClutchPoints

Is Keldon Johnson playing vs. Bulls?

On Friday, San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson starred against the red-hot Philadelphia 76ers. He finished with 18 points — the second-highest individual point total on the night for any Spur behind rookie Malaki Branham‘s 26 — three assists, three rebounds, and one steal in the 137-125 San Antonio loss. So when the Spurs visit the United Center on Monday night to play Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, and the Chicago Bulls, every Spurs fan will be dying to know: Is Keldon Johnson playing tonight vs. the Bulls?
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

NBA Odds: Trail Blazers vs. Bulls prediction, pick, how to watch – 2/4/2023

The Portland Trail Blazers remain on the road trip to take on the Chicago Bulls! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Blazers-Bulls prediction and pick. After a horrific first quarter against the Washington Wizards, the Blazers played the best remaining three quarters in a game as you can against a hot team. The Wizards had won five straight games and stormed out to a 36-19 lead after one period. However, Damian Lillard and company ended up winning 124-166 Friday night to stun the home crowd in DC. Portland improved to (26-26) on the season which places them 10th in the Western Conference.
PORTLAND, OR
chatsports.com

Antetokounmpo notches triple-double, Bucks outlast Heat 123-115

The Miami Heat wrapped up a disappointing road trip with a 123-115 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night in a game in which Giannis Antetokounmpo tallied a triple-double with 35 points, 15 rebounds and 11 assists. As they did in their prior losses on this 1-3 road trip,...
MIAMI, FL
Empire Sports Media

Empire Sports Media

New York City, NY
New York Sports News & Opinion

 https://empiresportsmedia.com/

