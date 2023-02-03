Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York City migrants are tearing up their U.S. immigration documents as they escape to CanadaAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Snowstorm could hit New York CityUSA DiarioNew York City, NY
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Iconic Ruth’s Chris Steak House Location Permanently Closing on April 22Joel EisenbergManhattan, NY
Mayor Adams Wanted to Prove the Shelter was Fine For Migrants By Doing ThisTom HandyNew York City, NY
The Knicks are dealing with an RJ Barrett problem
New York Knicks forward RJ Barrett endure slumps before, but something about this one just feels different. What has been a rough week for the fourth-year wing reached its apex Saturday night against the Clippers, as he shot just 6-21 from the field and an abysmal 1-8 from three-point range and committed five personal fouls as the Knicks’ emphatic comeback was erased in a devastating overtime loss.
NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news
Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBA Analysis Network
Heat Could Trade For Timberwolves’ D’Angelo Russell
The Miami Heat are once again a stout team defensively this NBA season, ranking third in defensive rating. But, if they are going to get over the hump and become a true contender for the NBA championship, they have to make improvements offensively. There is a lot of pressure currently...
Contentious Nets-Kyrie Irving saga finally ends with a Mavs risky trade
From a clean sweep in the 2019 free agency to cleaning up the mess four years later. The tumultuous Kyrie Irving era in Brooklyn finally ended Sunday as the Nets sent the disgruntled star to Dallas Mavericks for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith and multiple picks, according to multiple reports. The...
Nets improve to 77-58 without Kyrie Irving behind Cam Thomas’ career night, disgruntled star mulls sitting out rest of season if not traded
Cam Thomas scored a career-high 44 points off the bench to lead the Brooklyn Nets to an inspiring 23-point comeback in a 125-123 win over the stunned Washington Wizards Saturday night as they prepare to move on without disgruntled star Kyrie Irving, who requested a trade. The Nets have improved...
Knicks looking to continue winning ways as they take on Clippers
The New York Knicks continue their homestand Saturday, with the Los Angeles Clippers up next as New York looks to turn their previous win into a new winning streak. This is the first time the Knicks and Clippers are meeting this season. New York has won their last three meetings against L.A. dating back to the 2020-21 season.
Knicks comeback falls short in OT loss to Clippers
The New York Knicks showed great fighting heart as they stormed back from a 17-point fourth-quarter deficit. But a Nicolas Batum three-pointer to beat the buzzer at the end of regulation deflated their spirits. The Knicks faded in the overtime anew while the Los Angeles Clippers veterans took over in...
Report: Knicks, Jazz discuss Obi Toppin trade
The New York Knicks and the Utah Jazz are on the negotiation table again. This time for a minor trade talk involving former lottery pick Obi Toppin. The Knicks and the Jazz have had exploratory discussions surrounding Toppin, Evan Fournier, and a future draft pick for Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt, according to HoopsHype’s Mike Scotto.
FOX Sports
Randle and the Knicks visit conference foe Orlando
New York Knicks (29-26, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (22-32, 13th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Julius Randle and the New York Knicks visit Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic on Tuesday. The Magic are 11-22 in conference games. Orlando is ninth in the Eastern Conference...
numberfire.com
Tre Jones (foot) inactive Monday for Spurs
San Antonio Spurs point guard Tre Jones (left foot soreness) is out Monday against the Chicago Bulls. Jones was not available for the Monday morning shootaround and he will miss a second straight game. His next chance to play will be on Wednesday against the Toronto Raptors. Malaki Branham, who scored a career-high 26 points last game, figures to draw another start on Monday in place of Jones. There will also be additional minutes for Josh Richardson and Blake Wesley.
Pistons vs. Celtics preview: #1 Celtics face bottom of the barrel Pistons | Live Stream, TV Info, Time, And More
The Pistons and Celtics face off for the first time in months. Despite the Pistons' losing record, they've played the Celtics tough in recent years. Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free) The Celtics are the first-ranked team in the East, and the Pistons are towards the bottom of the standings....
Is Keldon Johnson playing vs. Bulls?
On Friday, San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson starred against the red-hot Philadelphia 76ers. He finished with 18 points — the second-highest individual point total on the night for any Spur behind rookie Malaki Branham‘s 26 — three assists, three rebounds, and one steal in the 137-125 San Antonio loss. So when the Spurs visit the United Center on Monday night to play Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, and the Chicago Bulls, every Spurs fan will be dying to know: Is Keldon Johnson playing tonight vs. the Bulls?
NBA Odds: Trail Blazers vs. Bulls prediction, pick, how to watch – 2/4/2023
The Portland Trail Blazers remain on the road trip to take on the Chicago Bulls! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Blazers-Bulls prediction and pick. After a horrific first quarter against the Washington Wizards, the Blazers played the best remaining three quarters in a game as you can against a hot team. The Wizards had won five straight games and stormed out to a 36-19 lead after one period. However, Damian Lillard and company ended up winning 124-166 Friday night to stun the home crowd in DC. Portland improved to (26-26) on the season which places them 10th in the Western Conference.
chatsports.com
Antetokounmpo notches triple-double, Bucks outlast Heat 123-115
The Miami Heat wrapped up a disappointing road trip with a 123-115 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night in a game in which Giannis Antetokounmpo tallied a triple-double with 35 points, 15 rebounds and 11 assists. As they did in their prior losses on this 1-3 road trip,...
Knicks’ Miles McBride shows flash of potential in win over 76ers
New York Knicks backup guard Miles McBride had his best performance of the season thus far Sunday as the Knicks came back from down 21 points to beat the Philadelphia 76ers at home 108-97. McBride had 14 points (tied for season-high), three rebounds, two assists, shot 3-6 from outside the...
Rangers call up Will Cuylle and Sammy Blais as All-Star break concludes
The New York Rangers have recalled forward Will Cuylle from the Hartford Wolf Pack. In addition, Sammy Blais’s condition stint has ended, and he was also recalled to New York as the second half of the season is set to begin. The New York Rangers will host the Calgary...
