Cape Gazette
News Briefs 2/7/23
Rehoboth Beach announced Feb. 3 that a city contractor will begin pruning city trees the week of Feb. 6. Work was scheduled at Grove Park Monday and Tuesday. The park will remain open to the public. In addition to pruning trees, the contractor will remove one large hazard tree and a few small trees that are dying.
Cape Gazette
Teresa Lynne Vignola, enjoyed traveling, entertaining
Teresa Lynne Vignola passed away in the early morning hours of Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, surrounded by family and friends. She is survived by her wife, Nancy Shields, whom she loved deeply, and her beloved companion poodle, Cali. Terry was born in San Diego, Calif., before moving to Rehoboth Beach...
2nd Friday to feature the history of LD Caulk Company
The February 2nd Friday program, held at the First Presbyterian Church, will feature the history of the LD Caulk Company as presented by Rick Bennett. The program will be held on Friday, February 10 at 7 PM in the library of the church. “This program will feature the storied history of Milford’s flagship business,” John Huntzinger, coordinator of 2nd Friday, ... Read More
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth planning set to review Atlantic Crowne, again
The Rehoboth Beach Planning Commission is set to get its first look at the new version of the Atlantic Crowne Hotel during a concept review Friday, Feb. 10. The Cape Gazette first reported Rehoboth hotelier Gene Lankford, who also owns the Atlantic Sands Hotel and Breakers Hotel, was bringing back this Baltimore Avenue project Jan. 20. The city published a notice Jan. 31 for the concept review.
Cape Gazette
UNICO to host artist and author Rosemary Connelly Feb. 16
Delaware artist and author Rosemary Connelly will give a presentation to the Delaware Chapter of UNICO, the largest Italian-American service organization in the U.S., from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 16, at St. Edmond Parish Hall, 409 King Charles Ave., Rehoboth Beach. February is the month of Carnevale in...
Cape Gazette
Lewes BPW needs broader look at wastewater treatment options
The Lewes Board of Public Works is planning far-reaching changes to the Lewes wastewater treatment facility currently operating in the low marsh lands off American Legion Road. BPW’s plans would benefit from broader consideration by the Lewes community. The BPW and its consulting engineers presented their evaluation of six options for future Lewes wastewater treatment at a sparsely attended public meeting Jan. 30. While professionally done, BPW’s evaluation includes limiting assumptions consequential to the Lewes community. Furthermore, qualitative assessments of continued autonomous decision making and cleaner-than-required wastewater effluent to our canals and beaches were not clearly captured in the BPW assessment.
Cape Gazette
Janet Greenawalt-Capitan, service reminder
A Celebration of Life for Janet Greenawalt-Capitan who passed away Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Feb. 17, at Epworth United Methodist Church in Rehoboth Beach, with visitation starting at 10 a.m. A reception will follow the services.
WMDT.com
Polar Plunge in Rehoboth Beach raises $1 million for Special Olympics Delaware
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – 3,652 participants sprinted into the brisk water and cold winds Sunday afternoon in Rehoboth Beach for the Annual Delaware Special Olympics Polar Plunge, helping to raise over a million dollars for the group’s mission to provide equipment, training, and competitions for special needs athletes across the state.
Cape Gazette
The Inn at Lewes opens in old Driftwood Motel on Route 1
The owners of the Heritage Inn near Lewes have purchased the old Driftwood Motel and reopened it under a new name called The Inn at Lewes. Located on the same side of Route 1 as the Heritage Inn, about a quarter of a mile closer to Dartmouth Drive, the Driftwood Motel was built in 1978. Under the name Drifts RG DEV LLC, H&R Hospitality purchased the property for $2.2 million in November.
Cape Gazette
Noise issue comes to peaceful conclusion
I'd like to reach out to Meadows of Beaver Creek resident Chuck Ward, Sussex County Administrator Todd Lawson, Sussex County Councilman Mark Schaeffer to thank them all for their help on an extreme noise issue we had over the last two weeks of January. The Delaware Department of Transportation’s contractors decided to make a staging area just off Route 9 between the Meadows of Beaver Creek and the Trails of Beaver Creek for delivering and loading big blocks of stone. The work was done at night between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. They would pick up the stone and dump a load into a truck ... over and over. The noise was deafening! Many of us were kept awake all night. Todd Lawson got in touch with DelDOT officials who agreed to move the staging area to a county-owned site. Finally after two weeks, we can sleep peacefully again.
tourcounsel.com
The Centre at Salisbury | Shopping mall in Maryland
The Centre at Salisbury is an 862,000-square-foot (80,082 m2) super regional mall in Salisbury, Maryland. The mall is the only regional shopping mall in a 60-mile (97 km) radius. The mall's anchor stores are Boscov's, Burlington, and Dick's Sporting Goods.[3] It also features a 16 screen cinema stadium-style Regal Cinemas movie theater.
Cape Gazette
Support Black-owned small businesses
Black History Month celebrates Black accomplishment in every arena. When President Gerald Ford officially recognized Black History Month in 1976, he reflected upon it as a time to honor the too-often neglected accomplishments of Black Americans in every area of endeavor. And so, this Black History Month, Small Business Adminstration...
Cape Gazette
Movement Mortgage team donates to Sonshine Equine
The Loan to Home Lending Team at Movement Mortgage recently partnered with the Movement Foundation to donate $2,000 to Sonshine Equine Horsemanship and Therapeutic Riding Center in Millsboro. A faith-based nonprofit, Sonshine Equine helps facilitate the healing of body, mind and soul though professionally designed and structured equine activities. Since...
Cape Gazette
Delaware towns need to oppose offshore wind
Rather than simply accept that the people in D.C. have determined to impose wind turbines on our coast, I would urge that the mayors of Rehoboth, Lewes, Dewey Beach and Fenwick join with the 12 New Jersey mayors who are demanding an immediate moratorium on offshore energy development until scientists can assure the public the noise pollution related to the construction and operation of the turbines will not endanger the whales that traverse our waters. With eight whales washing ashore in New York and New Jersey in just the last two months, concern is rising that there may be more going on than just the usual dangers of fishing nets and propeller hits.
The Dispatch
Council Honors Agreement For Downtown Beach Stand Parcel
OCEAN CITY – Making good on a prior approved agreement last month, resort officials last week voted to not rescind the lowest minimum bid for a downtown beach equipment rental franchise despite other interest in the parcel. In December, the Mayor and Council were presented with the results of...
Cape Gazette
Milton chamber members take part in Culinary Coast workshop
The Milton Chamber of Commerce was well represented at Southern Delaware Tourism’s Culinary Coast workshop held Jan. 30 at The Starboard restaurant in Dewey Beach. Southern Delaware Tourism is working hard to promote Sussex County as a premier Mid-Atlantic culinary destination through its Culinary Coast marketing and public relations initiatives.
firststateupdate.com
How To Get Free Pizza On Thursday, National Pizza Day!
First State Update is happy to announce that we have teamed up with Dom’s NY Style Pizzeria in Newport, Veronica’s Brick Oven Pizzeria in Dover, Luna’s Pizzeria and Italian Grill in Middletown, Big Z Pizza in Newark, and Mazzella’s Italian Restaurant on Philadelphia Pike for our first ever National Pizza Day Free Pizza Giveaway! See promo image below for details.
Cape Gazette
HealTree to host Starting Your Story Feb. 22
HealTree will present Starting Your Story facilitated by Lindsey Pope from 6 to 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 22, at 1632 Savannah Road, Suite 10, Lewes. Self-empowerment occurs when people make conscious decisions to take charge of their own lives. Often it involves making choices, taking action and feeling confident in one’s ability. People who are empowered understand their strengths and weaknesses, and are motivated to grow. Having the courage to face and write one’s own story can be empowering. The benefits it brings can include processing emotions, unburdening oneself, connecting with others, helping others feel less alone and being heard. Writing also gives clarity to thoughts, increases the connection between heart and mind, and increases creativity.
tourcounsel.com
Dover Mall | Shopping mall in Dover, Delaware
The Dover Mall is a shopping mall located on U.S. Route 13 in Dover, Delaware. The anchor stores are Boscov's, Old Navy, Dick's Sporting Goods, JCPenney, and AMC Theatres. There are 2 additional anchor spaces, with one serving as a Macy's fulfillment center since the 2020 holiday season and a vacant anchor spot last occupied by Sears.
WBOC
Car Crashes into Milton Home
MILTON, Del. - State police say one person is seriously injured after a car crashed into a home. According to Delaware State Police, on Feb. 4 around 12:30 a.m., a car driven by a 20-year-old man was traveling south on Harbeson Road at high speed when it failed to make a gradual right curve in the road.
