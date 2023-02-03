Read full article on original website
Cape Gazette
Teresa Lynne Vignola, enjoyed traveling, entertaining
Teresa Lynne Vignola passed away in the early morning hours of Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, surrounded by family and friends. She is survived by her wife, Nancy Shields, whom she loved deeply, and her beloved companion poodle, Cali. Terry was born in San Diego, Calif., before moving to Rehoboth Beach...
Cape Gazette
UNICO to host artist and author Rosemary Connelly Feb. 16
Delaware artist and author Rosemary Connelly will give a presentation to the Delaware Chapter of UNICO, the largest Italian-American service organization in the U.S., from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 16, at St. Edmond Parish Hall, 409 King Charles Ave., Rehoboth Beach. February is the month of Carnevale in...
Cape Gazette
Louis Richard Wingate, proud veteran
Louis Richard Wingate, 63, affectionately known as Lou, Louie, Dickie, Dad, and Gomer but his favorite title of all was Grampy, of Lewes, passed away surrounded by loved ones Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. He was born Aug. 29, 1959, in Seaford, son of the late John C. and Cynthia C. (McNatt) Wingate, and the brother of Jack Passwaters, William “Billy” Passwaters, Catherine “Annie” Newcomb and John "Bobby" Wingate.
Cape Gazette
HealTree to host Starting Your Story Feb. 22
HealTree will present Starting Your Story facilitated by Lindsey Pope from 6 to 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 22, at 1632 Savannah Road, Suite 10, Lewes. Self-empowerment occurs when people make conscious decisions to take charge of their own lives. Often it involves making choices, taking action and feeling confident in one’s ability. People who are empowered understand their strengths and weaknesses, and are motivated to grow. Having the courage to face and write one’s own story can be empowering. The benefits it brings can include processing emotions, unburdening oneself, connecting with others, helping others feel less alone and being heard. Writing also gives clarity to thoughts, increases the connection between heart and mind, and increases creativity.
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth planning set to review Atlantic Crowne, again
The Rehoboth Beach Planning Commission is set to get its first look at the new version of the Atlantic Crowne Hotel during a concept review Friday, Feb. 10. The Cape Gazette first reported Rehoboth hotelier Gene Lankford, who also owns the Atlantic Sands Hotel and Breakers Hotel, was bringing back this Baltimore Avenue project Jan. 20. The city published a notice Jan. 31 for the concept review.
Cape Gazette
News Briefs 2/7/23
Rehoboth Beach announced Feb. 3 that a city contractor will begin pruning city trees the week of Feb. 6. Work was scheduled at Grove Park Monday and Tuesday. The park will remain open to the public. In addition to pruning trees, the contractor will remove one large hazard tree and a few small trees that are dying.
Cape Gazette
Run to the Plunge 5K runners brave a 23-degree day
The Run to the Plunge 5K held Feb. 4 on the Boardwalk in Rehoboth Beach was a 23-degree prologue to the zaniness scheduled the next day, when 3,000 scrubbed souls hurled themselves into the ocean to benefit Special Olympics Delaware. The plunge is held the first Sunday in February, a...
Cape Gazette
The Inn at Lewes opens in old Driftwood Motel on Route 1
The owners of the Heritage Inn near Lewes have purchased the old Driftwood Motel and reopened it under a new name called The Inn at Lewes. Located on the same side of Route 1 as the Heritage Inn, about a quarter of a mile closer to Dartmouth Drive, the Driftwood Motel was built in 1978. Under the name Drifts RG DEV LLC, H&R Hospitality purchased the property for $2.2 million in November.
Cape Gazette
“Pet And Play” Book a Children’s Party with Animal Experience at Our 5-Star Farm and Ranch in Georgetown
“Pet and Play” Children’s Parties at Christian Grace Ranch in Georgetown, DE is now booking animal experience dates beginning March through October, 2023. Have your kids’ party or any type of event with us! Proceeds benefit our addiction recovery housing in Georgetown. Guests can pet, groom and...
Cape Gazette
‘Carole King: Home Again’ concert film to open Feb. 9
The Rehoboth Beach Film Society’s Cinema Art Theater, starting Thursday, Feb. 9, will screen “Carole King: Home Again Live in Central Park,” a documentary about the musical icon’s homecoming concert held May 26, 1973, on The Great Lawn of New York City’s Central Park before an estimated audience of 100,000.
Cape Gazette
Janet Greenawalt-Capitan, service reminder
A Celebration of Life for Janet Greenawalt-Capitan who passed away Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Feb. 17, at Epworth United Methodist Church in Rehoboth Beach, with visitation starting at 10 a.m. A reception will follow the services.
Cape Gazette
Movement Mortgage team donates to Sonshine Equine
The Loan to Home Lending Team at Movement Mortgage recently partnered with the Movement Foundation to donate $2,000 to Sonshine Equine Horsemanship and Therapeutic Riding Center in Millsboro. A faith-based nonprofit, Sonshine Equine helps facilitate the healing of body, mind and soul though professionally designed and structured equine activities. Since...
Cape Gazette
Noise issue comes to peaceful conclusion
I'd like to reach out to Meadows of Beaver Creek resident Chuck Ward, Sussex County Administrator Todd Lawson, Sussex County Councilman Mark Schaeffer to thank them all for their help on an extreme noise issue we had over the last two weeks of January. The Delaware Department of Transportation’s contractors decided to make a staging area just off Route 9 between the Meadows of Beaver Creek and the Trails of Beaver Creek for delivering and loading big blocks of stone. The work was done at night between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. They would pick up the stone and dump a load into a truck ... over and over. The noise was deafening! Many of us were kept awake all night. Todd Lawson got in touch with DelDOT officials who agreed to move the staging area to a county-owned site. Finally after two weeks, we can sleep peacefully again.
Cape Gazette
Delaware towns need to oppose offshore wind
Rather than simply accept that the people in D.C. have determined to impose wind turbines on our coast, I would urge that the mayors of Rehoboth, Lewes, Dewey Beach and Fenwick join with the 12 New Jersey mayors who are demanding an immediate moratorium on offshore energy development until scientists can assure the public the noise pollution related to the construction and operation of the turbines will not endanger the whales that traverse our waters. With eight whales washing ashore in New York and New Jersey in just the last two months, concern is rising that there may be more going on than just the usual dangers of fishing nets and propeller hits.
Cape Gazette
Milton chamber members take part in Culinary Coast workshop
The Milton Chamber of Commerce was well represented at Southern Delaware Tourism’s Culinary Coast workshop held Jan. 30 at The Starboard restaurant in Dewey Beach. Southern Delaware Tourism is working hard to promote Sussex County as a premier Mid-Atlantic culinary destination through its Culinary Coast marketing and public relations initiatives.
Cape Gazette
Sea glass festival seeks collectors to exhibit June 3-4
Searching for sea glass is an addictive hobby that has become a favorite pastime for millions of people who either live or vacation in coastal regions worldwide. Over the past 20 years, the popularity of sea glass hunting has gained momentum. The Lewes Historical Society invites individuals and enthusiasts who...
Cape Gazette
Cape Artists Gallery to open for long weekend Feb. 18-20
The Cape Artists Gallery will be open for Presidents Day weekend. Guests can meet some of the artists and enjoy refreshments from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday to Monday, Feb. 18 to 20, at 110 W. Third St., Lewes. The gallery is essentially closed until March but will open...
Cape Gazette
Second Street Players to hold ‘Odd Couple’ auditions Feb. 13, 15
Second Street Players has set audition dates for its upcoming spring comedy, Neil Simon’s classic “The Odd Couple.”. Director Marge Ventura has announced open auditions will be held at 6:30 p.m., Monday, Feb. 13, and Wednesday, Feb. 15, at the Riverfront Theater, 2 S. Walnut St., Milford. Casting...
Cape Gazette
Support Black-owned small businesses
Black History Month celebrates Black accomplishment in every arena. When President Gerald Ford officially recognized Black History Month in 1976, he reflected upon it as a time to honor the too-often neglected accomplishments of Black Americans in every area of endeavor. And so, this Black History Month, Small Business Adminstration...
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth Beach’s Delaware Avenue gets 38 new trees
Rehoboth Beach prides itself on having been considered a Tree City USA since the late 1980s. With that in mind, and holding itself accountable, the city recently planted 38 trees on Delaware Avenue in response to removing a number of trees as part of expanding the Delaware Avenue comfort station.
