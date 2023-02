Valparaiso Mayor Matt Murphy has been named to the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District (NICTD) Board of Trustees by Governor Eric Holcomb. NICTD operates the South Shore Line train with service from Millennium Station in Chicago to the South Bend International Airport in South Bend and is governed by a Board of Trustees representing the four Indiana counties served by the South Shore Line.

VALPARAISO, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO