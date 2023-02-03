ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

247Sports Conference Recruiters of the Year

247Sports named new Colorado defensive coordinator Charles Kelly its National Recruiter of the Year for the 2023 cycle, as he helped Alabama sign the No. 1 class in the country and then helped the Buffaloes flip a five-star at his new post. Kelly was the point man on several five-stars...
BOULDER, CO
The Scoop Podcast: Two 2024 Commitments & Signing Class Reflections

Over the past two weeks, North Carolina has received commitments from two more 2024 prospects, bringing its total to three pledges so far for this cycle. UNC added commitments from in-state offensive lineman Desmond Jackson and Georgia offensive tackle Andrew Rosinki. The duo join linebacker commitment Evan Bennett. This episode of The Scoop podcast featuring Inside Carolina's Don Callahan and Ross Martin starts with a look at UNC's two new commitments and a discussion of Carolina's recruiting so far in 2024, before moving to a free-flowing look back at UNC's signing class from 2007 to 2017 based on Callahan's re-rankings from a recent Weekly Scoop.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
