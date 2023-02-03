Over the past two weeks, North Carolina has received commitments from two more 2024 prospects, bringing its total to three pledges so far for this cycle. UNC added commitments from in-state offensive lineman Desmond Jackson and Georgia offensive tackle Andrew Rosinki. The duo join linebacker commitment Evan Bennett. This episode of The Scoop podcast featuring Inside Carolina's Don Callahan and Ross Martin starts with a look at UNC's two new commitments and a discussion of Carolina's recruiting so far in 2024, before moving to a free-flowing look back at UNC's signing class from 2007 to 2017 based on Callahan's re-rankings from a recent Weekly Scoop.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 2 HOURS AGO