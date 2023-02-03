Read full article on original website
Missing and unidentified persons in Richland County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Families of missing persons had the opportunity to provide DNA and information that could help in cases. The Richland County Coroner’s Office says there are around 18 missing person and unidentified person cases in Richland County. The event was held Segra Park where local police departments were also in attendance. Families of missing persons were able to open new reports and have them entered in the National Crime Information Center.
White Knoll High School cleared of threats
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— Lexington County Sheriff’s Department says White Knoll High School has been cleared of any threats after students and staff were evacuated earlier today. Authorities say the threat was received through another school district’s tip line. The campus and school building were checked. Stay with...
Columbiana Centre | Shopping mall in South Carolina
Columbiana Centre is a one-story indoor shopping mall located off Interstate 26/U.S. Route 76 on Harbison Boulevard in Columbia, South Carolina that opened in 1990. Most of the mall's territory is located in Lexington County, although portions of the mall extend into Richland County. The regional mall has 788,103 square feet (73,217.2 m2) of retail space. Its anchors include two Belk stores, Dillard's, and JCPenney.
SC State Fair opens applications for 2023 college scholarships
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina State Fair is accepting applications for its 26th annual Ride of Your Life Scholarship program. The program awards high school seniors who will be attending a SC university, college, or institution $300,000 in college scholarships. Scholarships in the amount of $6,000 will be...
Riverbanks Zoo Valentine’s Day Ick Gram
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Love is in the air because its Valentine’s Day but what if you have a love you need squashed?. The Riverbanks Zoo and Garden says it can help exterminate any harsh feelings. This Valentine’s Day, you can give a donation of $15 and Riverbanks will personally send a cockroach (replica) and an icky fact sheet to the pest in your life.
Accidents causes large power outage in southeast Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A series of accident on Garners Ferry Road, near the VA Hospital, snarled traffic and caused power outages in a large section of southeast Columbia on Monday afternoon. Columbia police say an accident on VA Hospital property resulted in drooping power lines across Garners Ferry Road....
Vigil held for Tyre Nichols at Columbia City Hall
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Members of the Party for Socialism and Liberation gathered at the Columbia City Hall to honor the life of Tyre Nichols. According to investigators, Nichols was pulled over in what seemed to be a simple traffic stop and then was brutally beaten. It happened on January 27th and a video was released that shows officers striking Nichols nine times in less than four minutes. Nichols died three days later in the hospital.
AG Alan Wilson announces $650,000 settlement with Centaurus Financial, Inc.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Attorney General Alan Wilson announced a $650,000 settlement has been reached with Centaurus Financial, Inc., Ricky Mantei, and Mantei & Associates, LLC following allegations they violated South Carolina securities laws. According to a press release, Broker-dealer Centaurus Financial, Inc., of Anaheim, California, its agent, Ricky Mantei,...
Gas prices in Columbia average $3.07/gallon
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Gas prices in Columbia have fallen over the past week!. The average cost of a gallon of gas in Soda City is $3.07 which is 16 cents per gallon cheaper than it was last week. According to Gas Buddy, prices in Columbia are 3 cents per...
Sheriff, inmate families, Richland County, NAACP reflect on the murder of Alvin S. Glenn inmate
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Five inmates are now facing murder charges after an investigation revealed that they were responsible for the death of fellow inmate Antonious Randolph. The 29-year-old was behind bars and charged with criminal sexual conduct and kidnapping. On Friday, Richland Sheriff Leon Lott condemned the actions of...
Grieving Church and Community says goodbye to beloved Founder, Teacher and Pastor
Rev. Lewis Gunter was a legendary Baptist pastor who influenced multiple generations of preachers to preach confidently and faithfully the Word of God. Rev. Lewis Gunter was the founder and longtime pastor of the Gunter’s Chapel Baptist Church of Columbia. He provided outstanding Visionary/Pastoral leadership faithfully and dutifully for 46 years, before his retirement in April 2022.
Columbia Boat Show returns to SC State Fairgrounds in February
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia Boat Show is returning this year and will showcase local boat dealers and exhibitors at the SC State Fairgrounds on Feb. 17—19. The family-friendly event returns after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. Hundreds of boats will be displayed. According to organizers,...
UPDATE: Garners Ferry & Leesburg Rd blocked after power line collision
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Columbia Police have blocked the area along Garners Ferry & Leesburg Roads after an 18-wheeler accidentally struck power lines leading to a widespread power outage. An investigation by Columbia Police Department’s Southeast Region officers found a power pole was previously struck by an unrelated collision on...
Fires damage two homes in Richland County on Saturday morning
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia-Richland Fire Department officials say homes were damaged by separate fires that happened in Richland County on Saturday morning. The first of the fires happened around 1:30 a.m. on Park Shore Drive West north of Columbia. According to a spokesperson for the department, the house was heavily damaged but there were no injuries reported.
Orangeburg Department of Public Safety asking for help locating domestic violence suspect
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg County Department of Public Safety is seeking the public’s help in locating Edrick L. Willis. According to a press release the 24-year-old is a suspect of domestic violence. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Department of Public Safety at 803-534-2812...
RCSD: Three Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center officers arrested
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced the arrest of three Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center (ASGDC) officers. The Richland County Sheriff’s Dept. and the Midlands Gang Task Force worked with ASGDC leadership to investigate claims of misconduct in three separate cases, say officials. Authorities say...
Police: Driver with suspended license caused collision in Lexington
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department reports a driver caused a crash in Lexington. Officers said the collision happened at the 700 block of South Lake Drive. A driver with a suspended license who was speeding caused the crash according to police. Due to the collision, traffic detours...
Lexington Police search for suspect accused of fraudulent purchase
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)—The Lexington Police Department is asking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect who allegedly made a fraudulent purchase of over $500 at Food Lion on West Main Street. The suspect made the purchase with the victim’s debit card on Dec. 17, 2022, say Police.
Drink Small’s 90th birthday concert and celebration
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – A celebratory concert was held in honor of Drink Small’s 90th birthday at the South Carolina State Museum. The event was hosted by the Colajazz Foundation and organizers say the concert kicks off Black History Month at the state museum. The museum also dedicating the day as Drink Small day to honor drink Small’s career, legacy and profound musical impact.
Authorities confirm another Alvin S. Glenn death happened in mid-January
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — On the heels of the announcement by investigators that an inmate of Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center was murdered by other inmates there, News19 has learned of another death that happened weeks earlier. As a matter of record keeping, all inmate deaths at South Carolina...
