Read full article on original website
Related
Kamala Harris' aides needed to buy her new desk chairs because they weren't the right size for a 5-foot-2-inch woman
The desk chairs that previous vice presidents used were all calibrated for taller men, according to the New York Times.
McCarthy warns Republicans not to misbehave at State of the Union, promises no 'childish games' like Pelosi's infamous speech tearing moment
"We're members of Congress. We have a code of ethics of how we should portray ourselves," McCarthy told CNN on Tuesday.
Rowdy Republicans yell and taunt Biden during his State of the Union after McCarthy warned them to behave
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy showed he can't control his caucus as millions of Americans watched on live TV. He even tried shushing them.
msn.com
Donald Trump's Bid for President Dealt Another Blow
Slide 1 of 41: In the latest threat to Donald Trump's 2024 campaign, a major US political donor has just signaled that he won't be backing the former POTUS's next presidential bid. And political support might not be the only thing Trump is losing. Read on for the full surprising story. All dollar values in US dollars.
Trump shares photos of DeSantis alleging he partied and drank with high school girls when he was a teacher
Trump, who is known for nasty smears against his opponents, has ramped up his attacks against the the governor.
‘Hot air’: Marjorie Taylor Greene in State of the Union balloon stunt
Republican extremist appears to reference Chinese surveillance dirigible by parading halls of Congress with white balloon
smithmountainlake.com
Powell urges Congress to solve growing US debt 'sooner, rather than later'
Speaking at The Economic Club of Washington, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell says the Fed doesn't have the ability to protect the US economy from a potential US credit default crisis if Congress fails to raise the debt ceiling. Dcc. Wire. Cnn. Fed Chair Powell: Inflation fight will take 'a...
smithmountainlake.com
The models shaping Biden's State of the Union
When President Joe Biden delivers his State of the Union address Tuesday night, he will face a challenge that also confronted each of his four immediate predecessors: responding to an election that ended his party's unified control of Congress. Like Biden, Donald Trump, Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill...
smithmountainlake.com
Pentagon says it had an 'awareness gap' that led to failure to detect 3 Chinese balloons under Trump
The American military had a "domain awareness gap" that allowed three other suspected Chinese spy balloons to transit the continental United States undetected under the Trump administration, the Pentagon general responsible for providing air and missile defense over North America said on Monday. "Every day as a NORAD commander, it's...
Comments / 0