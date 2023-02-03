ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Desmond Mills Jr., one of the Memphis police officers who beat Tyre Nichols, previously failed to report his role in a different violent incident

By Michelle Mark,Narimes Parakul
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wMxIJ_0kbiXYV500
Former Memphis Police officer Desmond Mills, Jr., shown here on January 26, 2023, was one of five former offices arrested in the death of Tyre Nichols.

Shelby County Sheriff's Office via Associated Press

  • A Memphis ex-cop involved in Tyre Nichols' beating was previously disciplined.
  • Records show that Desmond Mills Jr. received a reprimand for failing to report his use of force.
  • A woman Mills helped arrest alleged that officers beat her and slammed her head into a squad car.

One of the former Memphis police officers charged in the beating death of Tyre Nichols was previously disciplined for failing to report his role in a different beating incident, according to disciplinary records released by the Memphis Police Department.

Desmond Mills Jr., one of the five ex-officers charged with second-degree murder in 29-year-old Nichols' death, received a written reprimand in 2021 for failing to report his use of physical force during an arrest two years earlier.

Mills assisted three other officers in the arrest of a woman on March 21, 2019. He said the woman was resisting arrest, so he grabbed her by the arms and took her to the ground while another officer handcuffed her, according to the disciplinary records.

The woman later filed a complaint against the Memphis police officers involved, alleging that one officer grabbed her after she refused to get into his squad car, and that a second officer began beating her with a black object, grabbing her hair, and slamming her head into the squad car. She denied resisting arrest, and reported injuries including a black eye, abrasions, and swelling on her hands and face.

Mills had been required to fill out a document known as a "response to resistance form" after using physical force to restrain the woman.

Mills himself was not accused of using excessive force in the incident and was only disciplined for his failure to report the incident.

"Officer Mills stated he was familiar with completing the response to resistance document in Blue Team, but he did not realize it applied to his actions in this case," a document summarizing Mills' disciplinary hearing said. "It was explained to him if the individual refuses to comply with verbal commands and he is required to use any type of physical force to gain compliance, he should complete the response to resistance form."

Two of the officers involved in the arrest were later disciplined for "excessive and unnecessary force," and a third was disciplined for failure to report the use of force, as Mills was.

Mills' defense attorney did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

In a separate disciplinary incident in March 2019, Mills received another written reprimand for dropping a department-issued device on a roadway, where it was run over by a car.

The disciplinary records said Mills reported responding to an accident call on the interstate and placing his "personal digital assistant" in his pocket, where it fell out while he got into his squad car.

"The PDA came out and went into the street and an unknown vehicle ran over your PDA," the records said, adding that Mills had violated the department's policy on "Rough or Careless Handling of Equipment."

Mills is not the only officer who was disciplined for failing to report a use of force. Ex-officer Demetrius Haley, who is also charged in Nichols' beating death, received a similar written reprimand for a 2021 incident in which he saw a fellow officer rip a woman from her car and dislocate her shoulder.

In total, four out of the five officers charged in Nichols' death had previously been disciplined for various matters.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 72

Lc Baker
3d ago

Well they got him now and all the things he taught he did in the dark and taught it would never come out, is coming into the light all of it. Prison is his name now…

Reply
23
Lynn K
1d ago

I believe there should of been no bail and let them sit in general population and no protection from the other inmates that will be a great scene…

Reply(2)
13
Georgia Kimmel
3d ago

I feel so sorry for his parents too. NEVER ever be the same. I know I lost my son three cancers. it's nightmare you'll NEVER ever forget

Reply(7)
11
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lansing Daily

Barber Shot Fatally While Cutting Hair: Police

A barber who had just became a father for the second time was shot dead while cutting hair last weekend, according to police in Tennessee. Darwin Hill, 29, was on a house call in southeast Memphis when he was shot at about 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 21. Detectives said Hill and a woman had … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Man found dead on Staten Ave.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead. The shooting took place on Monday just after 1:30 a.m. on Staten Avenue near Hollywood Street. MPD says they found a man dead with a gunshot wound. Officers were on the scene for at...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Shelby Co. deputy relieved of duty over use of force

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Shelby County sheriff’s deputy was relieved of duty Monday pending an investigation, Sheriff Floyd Bonner announced. The investigation is over use of force stemming from an arrest made in November 2022. Bonner says video of the encounter was discovered on social media and the...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

MPD officers shot at, squad car damaged

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police officers were shot at on Sunday, but no officers were harmed. MPD officers said that the officers were fired upon near Mt. Moriah and Emerald. One squad car was damaged, but no officers were injured. Multiple units gave chase, but they said they lost the suspects near Germantown Road and […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man dead after North Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead following a shooting in North Memphis Saturday night. MPD responded to a shots fired call on the 3500 block of Kruger Road around 9:30 p.m. Police located a man with apparent gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Memphis Police said they are now investigating.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Suspect wearing body armor fails to steal car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are asking the public for help after two would-be auto thieves came up empty-handed Saturday night. MPD initially responded to a call on the 5400 block of Meadow Lake regarding an attempted car theft around 8:30 p.m on February 4. Police said the suspects drove a red four-door sedan and […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man dead after shooting in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead on Sunday after a shooting in Whitehaven. Police arrived on the scene of the 4600 block of Mill Stream Drive in response to a shooting. Police said they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. MPD said the man was pronounced dead on the scene. Police […]
MEMPHIS, TN
1470 WMBD

PPD puts officers back on duty, protesters demand accountability

PEORIA, Ill. — Demonstrators are calling for justice in the names of black men killed by police, both locally and nationally. Their demand: accountability for those who committed the acts as they return to work. Participants gathered over the weekend to protest the deaths of Samuel Vincent Richmond in...
PEORIA, IL
actionnews5.com

Memphis man saves infant twins left alone in Frayser home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man spoke out after a heartbreaking discovery of finding infant twins left all alone in a Frasyer home. On Friday, 33-year-old Nicholas Garrett found one of the babies. “I heard some kids like they were getting whooped. Like they were screaming,” he said.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

South Memphis woman found dead overnight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is investigating a woman that was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound. At 1:22 am., officers responded to a suspicious call on the block of Preston Street. Officers say when they arrived, they found a woman with a gunshot wound. She...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman carjacked by 5 people in East Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is counting her blessings after she survived being carjacked in East Memphis on Friday. Memphis Police said that they responded to a carjacking call near Barry Road and Shady Grove. Police were advised that the woman was approached by five armed suspects and they took her Honda Pilot. The suspects […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD: Women vandalize, steal wigs from store after card declines

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is searching for two women they say vandalized and stole from a beauty supply store after their card was declined. According to MPD, a little after 10:00 a.m. on Monday, officers responded to a shoplifting at Beauty Plaza in the 7000 block of Shelby Drive. Officers were told […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Business Insider

Business Insider

855K+
Followers
49K+
Post
544M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy