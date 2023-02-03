Read full article on original website
msn.com
Donald Trump's Presidential Bid Dealt Another Blow
Slide 1 of 41: In the latest threat to Donald Trump's 2024 campaign, a major US political donor has just signaled that he won't be backing the former POTUS's next presidential bid. And political support might not be the only thing Trump is losing. Read on for the full surprising story. All dollar values in US dollars.
Putin May 'Disappear at Any Moment,' Spark Russian Civil War: Ex-Commander
Igor Girkin predicted a "power struggle with unpredictable consequences" if Vladimir Putin died or stepped down as the Russian president.
coinchapter.com
US-China could be at war soon. Beijing threatens retaliation after Biden Administration shoots down Chinese spy balloon
The US Government ordered the Pentagon to destroy the alleged Chinese spy balloon. The US Air Force shot down the balloon with a single missile as it drifted over the Atlantic Ocean. China hit back at the decision, threatening a strong retaliation. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Over the last few days,...
FOX 28 Spokane
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 9:10 a.m. EST
Iraqis protest gender violence after YouTube star killed. DIWANIYAH, Iraq (AP) — Dozens of Iraqi residents and activists are protesting in the city of Diwaniyah days after a 22-year-old YouTube star was killed allegedly by her father. Interior Ministry spokesman Saad Maan announced that Tiba Ali was killed by her father on Jan. 31, who then turned himself in to the police. Reports say the father strangled Ali at night while she was asleep. The so-called “honor killing” was met with condemnation from women’s rights organizations and residents, who on Sunday sounded the alarm on violence against women in Iraq and the need to reform legislation to protect women. Diwaniyah’s city police department and hospital administration declined to comment to the AP about Ali’s death.
Chris Christie 'Stings' Trump With A Brutal Reminder Of His Biggest Loss
The former New Jersey governor hit back at the former president — but critics said he was much too late.
China responds with a threat after U.S. shoots down balloon
China claims the balloon was a civilian weather balloon
Losses in Ukraine are 'out of proportion' to what NATO has been planning for, the alliance's top general says
"Hard power is a reality," US Army Gen. Christopher Cavoli said in January. "If the other guy shows up with a tank, you better have a tank."
Trump Leaves the Nation in Shock as He Intensifies Attacks on DeSantis
Photo byPhoto 122725292 © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is keeping his 2024 plans quiet, while Trump loses no time to coming after DeSantis. Former President Donald Trump intensified the tension between him and Ron DeSantis when he shared a video of the Florida governor on his Truth Social page.
Vladimir Putin's Soldiers Starving In Ukraine, Surviving On Only 'Instant Noodles' & Potatoes Cooked On 'Rockets'
Vladimir Putin’s forces are starving in Ukraine and are forced to survive on only potatoes, onions and instant noodles cooked using the back ends of rockets, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a surprising development to come as Russia’s death toll recently surpassed 500,000, one Russian soldier spoke out to reveal the Russian military’s food situation has not changed even 12 months after first invading Ukraine in February 2022.Even more shocking was recently released footage of a Russian battlefield kitchen that indicated Putin’s soldiers are struggling to survive as their options for food and nutrients are severely limited.That is the revelation shared by...
There's a Bombshell New Audio Clip That Shows the Trump Team Strategizing Exactly How They're Going to Push Election Fraud Lies
Donald Trump’s campaign team in Wisconsin knew they lost the state in the 2020 presidential election, but that didn’t stop them from trying to spin a fraud narrative. There’s new audio that is confirming that Republican officials behind the scenes were trying to cook up a story that the election was stolen. This is the latest chaotic issue to come down the pike as Donald Trump tries to run for president for the third time. According to the Associated Press, who posted the leaked audio, the voice is of Andrew Iverson, who led the former president’s campaign in Wisconsin, and shockingly...
BBC
Turkey earthquake: The eyewitnesses who captured the quake on social media
The sheer scale of the devastation of the earthquake and its aftershocks can be seen in social media photos and videos posted by people in Turkey and Syria. Eyewitnesses have also been speaking about what happened. BBC News has been pulling together and verifying information. The tremors of the main...
FOX 28 Spokane
Intelligence-gathering balloon shot down off the coast of South Carolina at the direction of President Biden
Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III says the intelligence-gathering balloon was shot down at the direction of President Joe Biden. U.S. fighter aircraft assigned to U.S. Northern Command brought down the balloon over the water off the coast of South Carolina, Austin reported Saturday afternoon. An analysis found that...
FOX 28 Spokane
Tankers from Montana helped take down intelligence-seeking balloon off coast of South Carolina
The Department of Defense (DoD) shared more information on the intelligence-seeking balloon, after it was safely shot down using an F-22. When the balloon was over the coast of South Carolina, an F-22 Raptor fighter from the 1st Fighter Wing at Langley Air Force Base, Virginia, fired one AIM-9X Sidewinder missile at the balloon.
FOX 28 Spokane
Judge: Banning guns for marijuana users unconstitutional
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A federal judge in Oklahoma has ruled a federal law prohibiting people who use marijuana from owning firearms is unconstitutional. It’s the latest challenge to firearms regulations after the U.S. Supreme Court’s conservative majority set new standards for reviewing the nation’s gun laws. Lawyers for Jared Michael Harrison had argued his Second Amendment right to bear arms was being violated by a federal law that makes it illegal for “unlawful users or addicts of controlled substances” to possess firearms. Harrison had been charged after police found a revolver and marijuana in his car. On Friday, U.S. District Judge Patrick Wyrick ruled that stripping someone of their right to possess a firearm because they use marijuana is not constitutionally permissible.
Over half of the House GOP and nearly all Senate Republicans signed briefs urging the Supreme Court to block Biden's student-loan forgiveness
On Friday, 128 of the 222 House Republicans, and 43 GOP senators, signed amicus briefs urging the Supreme Court to block student-debt cancellation.
FOX 28 Spokane
Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard writing book on leaving Democrats
NEW YORK (AP) — Tulsi Gabbard, the former Democratic representative from Hawaii who clashed often with her party and eventually left it, has a memoir coming out in October. Gabbard’s memoir, currently untitled, is the first of a two-book deal with Regnery Publishing, the longtime conservative publisher. Regnery calls the book the “full story of her electrifying break” with the Democrats. Gabbard, served in the House of Representatives from 2013-2021, and over time became a prominent critic of party leadership, including over its support for Ukraine against the Russians.
FOX 28 Spokane
N. Carolina Supreme Court to rehear voter ID, redistricting
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The new Republican majority on North Carolina’s Supreme Court has agreed to rehear redistricting and voter identification cases less than two months after the court’s previous edition controlled by Democrats blocked a voter ID mandate and a district map. The court granted the requests of Republican legislative leaders on Friday and set hearings for mid-March. The decisions are extraordinary and come mere weeks after a new edition of the court took their seats. Five of the seven justices are now Republicans. It was a 4-3 Democratic majority when they previously ruled in those cases. The remaining Democratic justices criticized Friday’s decisions as based merely on the court’s political composition.
FOX 28 Spokane
Kosovo PM calls on West not to put pressure over Serb entity
PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti has called on Western powers not to pressure his tiny Balkan country into accepting a contentious association of five Serb-majority municipalities that is ramping up tensions between Kosovo and Serbia. Kurti told The Associated Press that the focus instead should be on making Serbia more democratic and getting rid of what he called Belgrade’s hegemonistic ideas. Kurti said in the interview on Sunday that the Serbian government should acknowledge the independence of all the ex-republics of former Yugoslavia in order to “face the past.” He stressed that Belgrade should lean more toward the European Union and NATO and not Russia.
FOX 28 Spokane
What to know about the big quake that hit Turkey and Syria
NEW YORK (AP) — A 7.8 magnitude earthquake centered in Turkey has caused widespread damage across the region. Scientists say Monday’s epicenter was in southern Turkey, near the northern border of Syria. Thousands were killed in Turkey and Syria. More than a dozen significant aftershocks were recorded and shaking is expected to continue for weeks. The earthquake was a strike-slip quake, in which two tectonic plates grind past each other horizontally. It occurred in a seismically active zone known as the East Anatolia fault zone, near populated areas. Building collapses were reported in cities including Diyarbakir, Turkey, and Aleppo, Syria.
Kal Penn Argues Joe Biden Is ‘The Most Progressive President We’ve Had,’ Says ‘Polls Don’t Mean Anything’ (Video)
A Washington Post/ABC News poll found that 62% of voters surveyed believe Biden has accomplished ”not much or little“. Actor and former Obama administration aide Kal Penn defended Joe Biden during a segment on “CNN This Morning,” arguing that he’s “the most progressive president we’ve had.”
