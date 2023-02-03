Read full article on original website
Elderly Man Injured in Single-Car Crash on Hwy 97A
An elderly man has serious injuries following a single-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 97A near Entiat Monday morning. "The driver of the vehicle was southbound," says Washington State Patrol Trooper Collin Cumaravel. "The driver suffered a medical emergency and left the roadway to the right where he struck a rock wall. He was transported with pretty-severe injuries."
Tri-Cities Roasts Man That Drives on WA Train Tracks & Gets Stuck
Franklin County Sheriff's Office got reports of a small car stuck on the train tracks near Mesa Washington, posted pictures of the car, and the internet erupted!. Franklin County Sheriff's Office got reports about a smaller Ford sedan stuck on railroad tracks outside of Mesa Washington. When officers arrived, they found the car stuck trying to drive between two tracks but had gotten stuck in the deep gravel and railroad ties. Luckily a passing train managed to slip by the car with what looks like inches to spare. The man got lucky and escaped the situation with the cost of a ticket from the cops, the cost of a tow, and then the internet embarrassment that exploded right after.
2 suspects sought after fleeing from traffic stop in East Wenatchee
EAST WENATCHEE - Law enforcement is search for two suspects who allegedly fled from a traffic stop on Saturday in East Wenatchee. Police have probable cause to arrest Echo Burnam and Robert Britt for felony eluding, rendering criminal assistance and obstructing law enforcement, according to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.
Man killed in car crash near Quincy, Washington
Fatal Rollover Crash Near Quincy
Moses Lake Police Bust Prolific Theft-Fencing Suspect
Moses Lake Police say this suspect is turning out to be rather prolific at this crime. Woman busted for selling stolen high-end tools online. Over the weekend, Moses Lake Police apprehended 33-year-old Brittney Watson (hometown not given) following diligent work with a Moses Lake business. According to the MLPD:. "Our...
Helicopter hits power lines, lands in river near Naches
NACHES, Wash.- Naches Fire crews responded to reports of a helicopter crash near the 8400 block of US Highway 12 around 5 p.m. on February 5. The helicopter clipped power lines along the roadway and then went down towards the river. According to Naches Fire crews were heading towards the...
Man Dies After Shooting At West Yakima Dog Park
Yakima Police Department officials say the 22-year-old victim, identified as Daniel Ortega of Yakima, was shot after a man in the dog park reportedly began acting aggressively toward an unidentified man, his son, and other people at the dog park as well. After interrogation with YPD detectives, the man who...
One Dead, Yakima Police Continue Investigating Home Shooting
A man was found dead in a backyard Sunday morning in Yakima. Police were called to a residence on Sunday in the 1100 block of East Beech Street just after 2 am on a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers found a deceased 29-year-old male. There were people inside...
Second person charged with stealing power tools from Moses Lake store, selling them online
29-year-old man found dead in a backyard in Yakima Sunday morning
Yakima police investigating after homeowner shoots armed man
Victims Involved in Two Fatal Wenatchee Fires Identified
Armed Home Intruder Shot by Occupant in Yakima Dies
Woman who died in mobile home fire in Wenatchee identified
Fatal Collision on I-90 Near Ellensburg
A fatal collision on I-90 three miles west of Ellensburg has left three children without a parent Friday night. At around around 8:50 p.m., a 26-year-old woman from White Swan, Wash. was driving westbound I-90 with her three kids. At MP 104, the vehicle veered off the roadway to the...
Flaming truck fire lights up the night sky near Pasco
The semi burst into flames near a fire station.
2 Very Shocking Recent Road Rage Incidents in WA
Road rage. You've heard of it. Maybe you've been involved in an incident on the road. Authorities say they've seen an uptick over the last 3 years because of an increase in traffic and higher prices. One of the most memorable incidents happened in Yakima. It's happened in Yakima, in...
Central Washington man Accused of Trying to Kidnap Infant at a Walmart
A Wapato man is in jail after a woman said he tried to take her infant son at a Yakima Walmart parking lot Thursday. Police were called to the Walmart at 1600 E. Chestnut Ave. around 12:40 p.m. after the woman said the man tried to take her 4-month-old son from her car.
Case of 2 Moses Lake men killed by homemade explosives hours apart remains unsolved
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — Two people were killed by explosions 10 hours apart in Grant County 14 years ago. One man, William Arleigh Walker, 69, was found dead from severe trauma to his neck and chest in his shop outside Moses Lake, Undersheriff John Turley said. The next day,...
