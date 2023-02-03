DeSantis eyes 2024 from afar as GOP rivals move toward runs
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis may be months away from declaring his presidential intentions, but his potential rivals aren't holding back.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis may be months away from declaring his presidential intentions, but his potential rivals aren't holding back.
KOAM News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Joplin, Pittsburg, and the greater four-states area.https://www.koamnewsnow.com/
Our new Privacy Policy will go into effect on January 1st, 2023. Follow the link to read our updated Privacy Policy
Comments / 1