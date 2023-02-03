Read full article on original website
4 people displaced, pets killed in apartment fire: AFD
AUSTIN, Texas - Four people are displaced from their homes and two animals died in a two-alarm fire at an apartment building in southwest Travis County Sunday. Around 3:30 p.m., Austin fire crews were called to the Valley View Village Apartments on Silvermine Drive just off SH 71 west of Oak Hill. They arrived to find heavy flames in the kitchen of one of the units in a two-story fourplex.
Central Texas Food Bank provides 500 households with food in response to increased need
AUSTIN, Texas - The Central Texas Food Bank held an emergency food distribution Monday evening in response to the elevated need because of the ice storm. One East Austin Resident who came through the line said with a cut paycheck and spoiled food in the fridge, he needed the food to provide for his family for the rest of the week.
Person critically injures self trying to burn tree stump with gasoline: AFD
AUSTIN, Texas - One resident in North Austin critically injured themselves Sunday while trying to remove a tree stump, says the Austin Fire Department. AFD reported the incident just before noon Feb. 5 outside a home in the 11000 block of Georgian Drive, just off West Braker Lane near I-35.
Sunday morning rescue shifts to recovery for missing person at Lady Bird Lake
An early Sunday morning water rescue conducted by Austin-Travis County EMS, Austin Police and the Austin Fire Department has shifted to a recovery after the missing person wasn't found.
One transported with life-threatening injuries post-flash fire
AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Fire Department said one person is being treated with critical, life-threatening injuries after a flash fire in north Austin Sunday morning. AFD responded to the flash fire in the 11000 block of Georgian Drive Sunday. Officials tweeted the fire emerged after a person poured out gasoline to burn a tree stump.
Travis County residents say neighborhood feels like a truck stop with parked big rigs
Some Travis County residents say their subdivision feels like a truck stop ever since drivers started parking their big rigs in their neighborhood. Confused about what recourse they have, they reached out to KXAN Investigates.
Mom Of 6 Arrested After Cops Find Children Chained Up In The Backyard
Mom Of 6 Arrested After Cops Find Children Chained Up In The Backyard

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (AP)- Authorities say they have arrested the mother of six of the eight children who were found unsupervised in the middle of the night at a San Antonio home. Bexar County Sheriff's Office spokesman James Keith say investigators believe that 34-year-old Porucha Phillips was also supposed to be looking after two other
Homeowner displaced after Northwest Side fire, SAFD says
SAN ANTONIO – A homeowner has been displaced following a fire at a Northwest Side home Sunday morning, according to San Antonio Fire Department. SAFD responded to the fire around 10 a.m. in the 12300 block of Autumn Vista Street. Upon arrival, firefighters pulled a line for a fire...
SWAT called to north Austin business, part of I-35 closed during response
Part of I-35 southbound and the service road were closed while SWAT and police were responding.
Lineman airlifted to medical facility after electrocution
HOLLAND, Texas (KWTX) - Holland Volunteer Fire Department and Temple EMS were dispatched to an electrocution call around 6:16 p.m., on Saturday. It happened in the area of Landfill Rd. and Center Lake Rd., according to Holland VFD. Upon arrival, authorities found a Pike lineman had been electrocuted. The lineman...
San Antonio vending machine business dispenses morning-after pills and other contraceptives
SAN ANTONIO — An entrepreneurial couple in San Antonio sells more than snacks and drinks in their vending machines. The lone machine nestled in the laundry room of an apartment complex near UTSA also offers emergency contraception pills to prevent pregnancy. Javin Resendez and Bethany Davila own BB&E Vending...
Contract crews join City of Austin to help pick up trash, debris
AUSTIN, Texas - The City of Austin has resumed its regular collection of trash, recycling, and composting, bulk and brush collections. And, three contract crews are working alongside City staff to get the job done faster. The City is asking people to compost as much spoiled food as possible in...
Tree safety with the Texas A&M Forest Service
The ice is gone, but there's still a lot of damage left behind. Alison Baylis with the Texas A&M Forest Service joins Good Day Austin's Adaleigh Rowe to share some safety tips for handling the debris.
San Antonio faces potential heavy rainfall, severe storms this week
A cold front may bring more bad weather for San Antonio.
93-year-old Austin woman unable to use oxygen machine due to power outage
AUSTIN, Texas - Friday, February 3 marks day three of major power outages across the Austin area. Not having power is hard on everyone, but for those with medical equipment, it's another source of worry. Mercy Lara has been without power since Wednesday. Bundling up in layers has been her...
Texas ice storm: 4% of Austin Energy customers still without power days after major outage
AUSTIN, Texas - It’s day six with no power for South Austin resident Jackie Padgett. Aside from the inconvenience, lack of heat and spoiled food, it means no ability for the remote worker to run her small business out of her home. But Padgett is most concerned about the...
San Antonio's Worthington Laundry and Cleaners is the target of new bar concept
Austin bar owners Nathan Hill and Jeremy Murry plan to transform the mid-century modern building into a bar called Jackie's Desert Rose.
Central Texas Food Bank to hold special food distribution Monday
AUSTIN, Texas - The Central Texas Food Bank is holding another food distribution to help residents impacted by the recent ice storm. CTFB says it is "concerned about how the recent ice storm is affecting everyone, in particular the thousands of Central Texans who find themselves in need as a result of the recent power outage." As of 9 p.m. Saturday night, almost 32,000 people were still without power due to just over 1,400 active outages according to Austin Energy's outage map.
92-year-old woman dies after South Austin house fire Saturday morning
AUSTIN, Texas — A 92-year-old woman is dead and two others are injured after a house fire in South Austin on Saturday morning. The Austin Fire Department said it responded to the fire on Parkdale Place around 11 a.m., with one victim rescued from the home. She was taken...
Austin Energy now working on smaller, more complex power issues
On Sunday afternoon, Austin Energy said they've made significant progress and about 94 percent of customers have power. The utility added that the biggest outages have been fixed and their crews are now working on the smaller, more complex issues.
