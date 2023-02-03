ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travis County, TX

fox7austin.com

4 people displaced, pets killed in apartment fire: AFD

AUSTIN, Texas - Four people are displaced from their homes and two animals died in a two-alarm fire at an apartment building in southwest Travis County Sunday. Around 3:30 p.m., Austin fire crews were called to the Valley View Village Apartments on Silvermine Drive just off SH 71 west of Oak Hill. They arrived to find heavy flames in the kitchen of one of the units in a two-story fourplex.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

One transported with life-threatening injuries post-flash fire

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Fire Department said one person is being treated with critical, life-threatening injuries after a flash fire in north Austin Sunday morning. AFD responded to the flash fire in the 11000 block of Georgian Drive Sunday. Officials tweeted the fire emerged after a person poured out gasoline to burn a tree stump.
AUSTIN, TX
Lansing Daily

Mom Of 6 Arrested After Cops Find Children Chained Up In The Backyard

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (AP)- Authorities say they have arrested the mother of six of the eight children who were found unsupervised in the middle of the night at a San Antonio home. Bexar County Sheriff’s Office spokesman James Keith say investigators believe that 34-year-old Porucha Phillips was also supposed to be looking after two other … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Homeowner displaced after Northwest Side fire, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – A homeowner has been displaced following a fire at a Northwest Side home Sunday morning, according to San Antonio Fire Department. SAFD responded to the fire around 10 a.m. in the 12300 block of Autumn Vista Street. Upon arrival, firefighters pulled a line for a fire...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KWTX

Lineman airlifted to medical facility after electrocution

HOLLAND, Texas (KWTX) - Holland Volunteer Fire Department and Temple EMS were dispatched to an electrocution call around 6:16 p.m., on Saturday. It happened in the area of Landfill Rd. and Center Lake Rd., according to Holland VFD. Upon arrival, authorities found a Pike lineman had been electrocuted. The lineman...
HOLLAND, TX
fox7austin.com

Contract crews join City of Austin to help pick up trash, debris

AUSTIN, Texas - The City of Austin has resumed its regular collection of trash, recycling, and composting, bulk and brush collections. And, three contract crews are working alongside City staff to get the job done faster. The City is asking people to compost as much spoiled food as possible in...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Tree safety with the Texas A&M Forest Service

The ice is gone, but there's still a lot of damage left behind. Alison Baylis with the Texas A&M Forest Service joins Good Day Austin's Adaleigh Rowe to share some safety tips for handling the debris.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Central Texas Food Bank to hold special food distribution Monday

AUSTIN, Texas - The Central Texas Food Bank is holding another food distribution to help residents impacted by the recent ice storm. CTFB says it is "concerned about how the recent ice storm is affecting everyone, in particular the thousands of Central Texans who find themselves in need as a result of the recent power outage." As of 9 p.m. Saturday night, almost 32,000 people were still without power due to just over 1,400 active outages according to Austin Energy's outage map.
AUSTIN, TX

