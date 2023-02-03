ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Landover, MD

Comments / 17

PG Darling 301
3d ago

Good! Lock them up and make the parents pay restitution and legal fees no public defender's. My Kia was stolen a few weeks ago police found it busted up in Bladensburg. The delinquents went joyriding left the car trashed, potato chip bags and junk left in the car it was only gone for two days.

Reply(1)
14
BatDance_$$$
3d ago

16 yr olds and out in the streets at 2am - their parents weren't doing their job! They just unleashed their little demons into society. I hope those carjackers are locked up for many years!

Reply
9
default-avatar
Guest
2d ago

Quit pandering to these people. Institute a curfew and prosecute both guardians and juveniles.

Reply
9
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
DC News Now

Accused burglar cuts hand, calls for help, gets arrested in Laurel

LAUREL, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said it started when officers received an alarm about an intruder at a businesses and ended with the accused intruder’s arrest after he hurt himself. The Anne Arundel County Police Department said the alarm went off at Gamestop, located at 3475 Laurel Fort Meade Rd., around 3:30 a.m. […]
LAUREL, MD
alxnow.com

17-year-old arrested after fight at McDonald’s in the Bradlee Shopping Center

A 17-year-old male was arrested after a fight inside the McDonald’s (3646 King Street) in the Bradlee Shopping Center on Jan. 24 (Tuesday). The incident occurred inside the restaurant after school at around 3:30 p.m., according to the Alexandria Police Department. The teen was charged with assaulting a police officer, trespassing and obstruction of justice.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Shore News Network

32-Year-Old Man Shot And Killed in D.C., Suspect Arrested

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 32-year-old man was shot and killed in Northeast D.C. early Saturday morning. The incident took place at the 1100 Block of 21st Place. Just after 5 am, the Washington D.C. MPD arrived at the location to investigate a report of a shooting. There, police found 32-year-old Gregory Wilkins of D.C. suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced at the scene. 27-year-old Diamond Stevenson was arrested on Saturday and charged with second-degree murder while armed. An initial investigation determined that this incident was domestic in nature. The post 32-Year-Old Man Shot And Killed in D.C., Suspect Arrested appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Police: 3 men killed in separate shootings in DC on Saturday

WASHINGTON — Three people were killed during separate shootings in the District on Saturday, authorities said. The most recent incident occurred on the 3600 block of 22nd Street Southeast. Police say a man was found dead outside the Orchard Park Village Apartments in the Shipley neighborhood. Sources told WUSA9...
WASHINGTON, DC
wfmd.com

Virginia Man Arrested In Frederick County With Hundreds Of Capsules Of Suspected Fentanyl

Frederick, Md. (DG) – A Virginia man is behind bars after being arrested in Frederick County for having hundreds of gel capsules of suspected fentanyl. Recently deputy stopped 40- year-old Joseph Rich of Amissville, Virginia during a routine traffic stop. Police seized more than 700 gel capsules of suspected fentanyl, four canisters containing suspected fentanyl, 3.3 grams of suspected crack cocaine, and drug paraphernalia.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Murder case of Baltimore police lieutenant's husband goes to jury

BALTIMORE -- Closing arguments were held Monday in the murder trial of the man accused of killing the husband of a Baltimore City Police lieutenant. The case is now in the hands of a jury. Sahiou Kargbo, 19, is accused of shooting and killing James Blue III in January of last year. Blue is the husband of Baltimore Police Lieutenant Lakeisha Blue, now a captain in BPD's Public Integrity Bureau.Police said Blue was in his car waiting for a delivery to his home when he was approached and shot by Kargbo. At the time, Kargbo had a warrant out for his arrest regarding an...
BALTIMORE, MD
DC News Now

Police look for three people after deadly shooting in Northwest

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said a man died after a shooting in Northwest Saturday afternoon. MPD said the shooting happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of Spring Rd. NW. When officers arrived, they found Aaron Robinson, 39, shot in the vestibule of a building. Robinson died there. […]
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Day filled with shootings, stabbings, some deadly in DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said its officers continually worked shootings and stabbings in the District Saturday afternoon into Saturday night. Some of the incidents were deadly. Here is the list of the crimes with information from MPD: A man died after a shooting in the 1400 block of Spring Rd. […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Frederick County traffic stop leads to seizure of 700 capsules of Fentanyl, crack cocaine

FREDERICK, Md. — A traffic stop in Frederick County has led to the seizure of drugs, including fentanyl, and a 40-year-old facing several charges, deputies say. According to a Sunday morning post from Frederick County Sheriff's Office, recently a deputy conducted a routine traffic stop on Joseph Francis Rich, of Amissville, Virginia. During the stop, deputies seized more than 700 gel capsules of suspected fentanyl, four canisters containing suspected fentanyl, 3.3 grams of suspected crack cocaine, and drug paraphernalia.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
WUSA

3 Maryland teens arrested after crashing stolen Kia and Hyundai

GREENBELT, Md. — Three teenagers were arrested for crashing two stolen cars minutes apart and trying to escape in Greenbelt, Maryland, on Saturday. Greenbelt City Police were called to the 7800 block of Mandan Road for reports of a Kia Soul that had crashed into a tree around 2:18 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4. A police investigation revealed that the Kia Soul was stolen along Lakeside Drive in Greenbelt. Maryland, on Friday.
GREENBELT, MD
Source of the Spring

Police: Aspen Hill Teen Missing Since Jan. 30

Detectives from the county’s Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating an Aspen Hill teen who has been missing since January 30. 14-year-old Evelin Sanchez Gomez was last seen on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, in the 3500 block of Pear Tree Court,...
ASPEN HILL, MD
WUSA9

WUSA9

Washington, DC
49K+
Followers
14K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Washington, D.C. local news

 https://www.wusa9.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy