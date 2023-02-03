Today’s Rental was chosen for the photo of the crisper, I respect that attention to detail, and the rooftop pool and the in unit washer, obviously

If you want a Zaha Hadid–designed bathroom in your house, you’ve got a few options. You could buy a condo or rent an apartment in one of her residential building projects, or you could potentially wait until a single-family residence that the starchitect designed goes on sale. Or you could put in an offer for Craig Robins and Jackie Soffer’s Miami beachfront mansion, which just hit the market for $45 million, per The Wall Street Journal. The 9,000-square-foot Spanish-style home graced the pages of AD in 2017 and features a unique primary bathroom designed by the late architect, who was Robins’s longtime friend and collaborator. Located on Florida’s Sunset Island, an enclave of four exclusive artificial islands in South Florida, the home features seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a gym, a library, a formal dining room, a chef’s kitchen, a detached guesthouse, and, of course, the Zaha Hadid–designed bathroom.

MIAMI, FL ・ 6 HOURS AGO