Today’s Rental was chosen for the photo of the crisper, I respect that attention to detail, and the rooftop pool and the in unit washer, obviously

Guy cut hole in the Wall and was shocked by what comes pouring out.
Nick Castro, who runs Nick’s Extreme Pest Control in California, has been in business for over 20 years but in all that time, he’s never encountered something quite like this.
This man paid $600 for an old horse trailer and turned it into a tiny home that he rents out on Airbnb. Take a look at how he did it.
Khylen Baldwin transformed an old horse trailer into an off-grid Airbnb tiny home. He didn't have much experience with construction, so relied on YouTube.
I spent 2 nights at a 2-story, 100-square-foot tiny home in Germany that was smaller than any I've seen in the US. Take a look inside.
A European tiny home's unique shape and storage hacks made it more impressive than tiny homes in the US, according to Insider's reporter.
My sister and I paid over $25,000 for a 10-day cruise. Look inside our 332-square-foot suite with a walk-in closet and tub.
We stayed in a concierge suite on the luxurious Regent Seven Seas Explorer while cruising around the Mediterranean. Here's what our room was like.
mansionglobal.com
Parking Is Not a Problem at This $25 Million Home Built for a Car Collector
Built for an automotive enthusiast, an Arizona home asking $25 million has a show garage and parking for over 30 cars. The roughly 5-acre property in Paradise Valley is the brainchild of the late car collector Phillips W. Smith, according to listing agent Joan Levinson of Realty One Group. Mr....
timberhomeliving.com
Check Out Houzz's Kitchen Trends for the Year
Houzz's survey of more than 3,600 respondents has determined what homeowners and home pros are searching for when it comes to kitchen space. The kitchen is often considered the heart of the home, with family and friends gathering for meals and quality time within that area. It’s no surprise that homeowners and designers want to place an emphasis on quality and comfort when designing these rooms to make them as functional and custom as possible.
I'm a home editor, and these things in my apartment are extra but worth it
Coffee table books, aesthetic glassware, and candles, everywhere — these are the little touches I add to my tiny home that are extra, but worth it
tinyhousetalk.com
Tiny House on Wheels with 2.4 Acres of Land
Start your tiny journey with this beautiful little log cabin tiny house on wheels with 2.4 acres of unrestricted land! It would make a lovely little homestead, flat and open, surrounded by forest with a little stream. The tiny house itself has both a loft and a first-floor bedroom. The...
This TikToker Made Her Oak Kitchen Look Fresh — Without Refinishing the Cabinets
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Back in the early 2000s when “Tuscan” and “country kitchen” aesthetics were all the rage, oak cabinets were all the rage, too. Paired with dark red paint, beige or tiled countertops and backsplashes, these cabinets were everywhere — and now so many people are tearing them out of their homes because they just feel dated.
architecturaldigest.com
This $45 Million Mansion Features a Zaha Hadid–Designed Bathroom
If you want a Zaha Hadid–designed bathroom in your house, you’ve got a few options. You could buy a condo or rent an apartment in one of her residential building projects, or you could potentially wait until a single-family residence that the starchitect designed goes on sale. Or you could put in an offer for Craig Robins and Jackie Soffer’s Miami beachfront mansion, which just hit the market for $45 million, per The Wall Street Journal. The 9,000-square-foot Spanish-style home graced the pages of AD in 2017 and features a unique primary bathroom designed by the late architect, who was Robins’s longtime friend and collaborator. Located on Florida’s Sunset Island, an enclave of four exclusive artificial islands in South Florida, the home features seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a gym, a library, a formal dining room, a chef’s kitchen, a detached guesthouse, and, of course, the Zaha Hadid–designed bathroom.
How often should you mop your floors? We ask the experts – and they are all in agreement
Too much causes damage but not enough is unhygienic, so how often should you mop your floors? We turn to flooring and cleaning experts to find out
tinyhousetalk.com
The Bofin: A 24′ Custom THOW from Modern Tiny Living
Named after an Irish island that Julie (the owner) loves, “Bofin” is designed as a full-time residence meant to travel the country! It prioritizes the living space and kitchen, with a spacious U-shaped couch that has tons of storage underneath. The galley kitchen has an oven, fridge, and...
This TikToker Has a Secret Butler’s Pantry and Laundry Room Hidden In the Kitchen Cabinets
We’ve all dreamed of one day opening a closet to find Narnia hidden at the back of the wardrobe, and one TikTok user just turned that dream into a reality (though, with a lot fewer fur coats, snow, and magical creatures). Andrea Klassen (@notjustafarmwife) gave a brief tour of her kitchen, which includes a secret butler’s pantry and laundry room hidden in plain sight.
