UH discovers two new viruses that threaten Hawaii’s state flower, the Hibiscus
The military says a powerful storm likely triggered a fuel spill at Haleakala one week ago. A controversial, nearly 8-foot high, barbed wire, “anti-terrorism” fence in the Keolu Hills is being downsized. More rockfall near Waimea Bay as state crews continue scaling the area. Updated: 5 hours ago.
Zippy's Hawaii Kai closes dine-in section of restaurant
State investigates death of Maui firefighter in floods
First Alert Weather: Feb. 5, 2023
Business Report: Earthjustice is suing the state on behalf of Kauai fishers, farmers
After years on the beach, these Native Hawaiians occupied a housing complex. Some got to stay
Survey shows Hawaii supports legal cannabis
This homeless shelter for families has the money to reopen and the need. So why hasn’t it yet?
Frustrated landowners push for more options to tackle rising sea levels
It’s time to say goodbye: Here’s how you can bid ‘aloha’ to Aloha Stadium
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The time has come to say ‘aloha’ to Aloha Stadium. This month, you can pay tribute to the iconic Hawaii venue at a special event. A big party is happening on Feb. 25 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. to honor a space that has meant so much to so many people.
HNN News Brief (Feb. 7, 2023)
WATCH: Dog spotted living amongst pack of coyotes in Las Vegas
Got some extra space? Overcrowded Hawaii animal shelters need your help
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two Hawaii animal shelters are asking for the public’s help as they grapple with overpopulation issues. On Oahu, the Hawaiian Humane Society is asking the public to hold off on bringing in new animals because the Moiliili shelter is over capacity. The Humane Society said right...
Trending: wearable bean bag and pricey Lebron tickets
After-school program serving disadvantaged areas proves why its students are all-stars
Debate on recreational marijuana in Hawaii could hinge on regulation of medical cannabis
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii health and law enforcement authorities are having a hard time keeping up with the rapidly growing and changing cannabis marketplace. That could end up creating resistance to legalizing recreational use of marijuana, unless the state Health Department can bring other aspects of the cannabis industry under control.
Officials hoping to have Kamehameha Highway reopened Monday following rockfall shutdown
This Big Island paddler didn’t let a life changing diagnosis stop him from hitting the water. The Hawaii State high school canoe paddling season wrapped up Saturday at Ke’ehi lagoon, but a Kamehameha-Hawaii athlete was already a champion before he even stepped in the water. Updated: 2 hours...
Measure to help Hawaii’s affordable housing crisis fails
Here are 11 must-have local Valentine’s Day gifts for the sweetheart in your life
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Valentine’s day is right around the corner. Are you looking for some Hawaii-inspired, or made-in-Hawaii Valentine’s Day gifts?. We asked you on Instagram what are your must-have local V-day gifts, and your recommendations did not disappoint. 1. Dipped by Dee chocolate-covered strawberries. There’s nothing more...
