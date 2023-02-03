Read full article on original website
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
Tee Higgins trade ideas; 5 ideal landing spots for the Cincinnati Bengals receiver
Entering an offseason where Joe Burrow is likely to receive a record-breaking contract extension, with superstar receiver Ja’Marr Chase’s big
prosportsextra.com
Denver Broncos Super Bowl-Winning RB Dies At 31
Death is never something we like to talk about but recently the NFL lost someone at a very young age. Denver Broncos Super Bowl winning running back Ronnie Hillman has died at the age of only 31. Hillman had been battling a rare form of cancer called renal medullary carcinoma...
Tom Brady revealed real reason for retirement
Last week, legendary quarterback Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the NFL last week, prompting all sorts of tributes from several people all across the league with some sharing stories about his life on and off the field. It’s also led to some speculation as to why exactly Brady is retiring, and Brady’s father has the answer. In an Read more... The post Tom Brady revealed real reason for retirement appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Jags’ Travis Etienne Recruiting Tee Higgins Amid Bengals Trade Rumors
Could Higgins join former teammates Travis Etienne and Trevor Lawrence in Jacksonville?
Could Bengals trade 1 top offensive weapon?
Could the Cincinnati Bengals potentially trade one of their top offensive weapons this offseason as an extension comes due? The post Could Bengals trade 1 top offensive weapon? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
WLWT 5
Watch: Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase scores two touchdowns in NFL Pro Bowl
LAS VEGAS — Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase caught a touchdown pass in his first time playing in the NFL Pro Bowl Games. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
Should Giants make a play for Bengals' Tee Higgins?
This offseason, one of the biggest priorities for the New York Giants is upgrading the wide receiver position. After entering last season with plenty of wide receiver depth, the Giants quickly found themselves very thin due to injury and inconsistency. With such a desperate need at receiver, the Giants may...
NBC Miami
Super Bowl-Winning Quarterbacks by Jersey Number
Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks by jersey number originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Super Bowl LVII will go to No. 1 or No. 15. Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes are set to square off in a historic Super Bowl quarterback matchup when the Philadelphia Eagles face the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. While they are each competing for the names on the front and back of their jerseys, they can also add to the legacy of the numbers on their jerseys.
NBC Miami
Tom Brady Explains Why He Won't Start FOX Broadcasting Job Until 2024
Tom Brady explains why he won't start FOX broadcasting job until 2024 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Tom Brady is setting his own schedule in retirement, it appears. The 45-year-old quarterback agreed to a 10-year, $375 million contract with FOX Sports in May 2022 to be the network's lead...
NBC Miami
Tom Brady Sr.'s Take on Why His Son Retired Makes a Lot of Sense
Tom Brady Sr.'s take on why his son retired makes a lot of sense originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Tom Brady has a football obsession, which is why many believed he'd return for a 24th NFL season in 2023. But it appears his fire has finally burned out. The...
NBC Miami
How Unknown Nick Sirianni Won Over the Eagles' Locker Room So Fast
PHOENIX — They had no idea who he was. They didn’t know anything about him. He wasn’t a hot coaching candidate, and he wasn’t a big-name veteran. Most of the Eagles had never heard of Nick Sirianni. So when Jeff Lurie introduced him as the Eagles’...
NBC Miami
Why Did the Super Bowl Logo Design Stay the Same for So Long?
Why did the Super Bowl logo design stay the same for so long? originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Super Bowl is one of the most exciting events on the sports calendar. Between pregame theatrics, a headlining halftime show and, of course, a championship NFL game, there’s something for just about everybody to look forward to on Super Bowl Sunday.
Bengals’ Dan Pitcher will have second interview with Bucs for offensive coordinator job
TAMPA — Dan Pitcher was busy preparing for the Bengals’ AFC Championship Game against the Chiefs when he squeezed in some time for a virtual interview with the Bucs about their vacant offensive coordinator job. Cincinnati lost to Kansas City 23-20 on Jan. 29. As the Chiefs prepare...
