In Entertainment: Dr. Dre Award, More 'That 90's Show' & 'Outside the Lines' Canceled

 3 days ago

Pre-Grammy Awards

A few long overdue awards were handed out ahead of the 2023 Grammy Awards by the Recording Academy's Black Music Collective. The recipients included Lil Wayne, Missy Elliot, DJ Khaled, and Dr. Dre. The collective formed three years ago and selects members of its peer group who have had lasting global impact with their artistry. But, not only was Dr. Dre honored, the award was named after him.

'That 90s Show' SZN 2

The Netflix sitcom That 90s Show has clearly been a hit after it was renewed for a second season . The streaming giant made the announcement on Instagram Friday. The sequel series to That 70s Show premiered three weeks ago on January 19 and follows the daughter of the original show leads, Eric and Donna, named Leia, played by Callie Haverda. The teen goes to visit her grandparents, Red and Kitty, for the summer and meets a whole new gang of Point Place friends.

'Outside the Lines' Axed

After more than three decades on the air, the sports broadcasting behemoth ESPN has nixed its long-running series Outside the Lines . It first began as a monthly show in 1990 and eventually grew to a daily program. It had been anchored by Bob Ley from its start through his retirement in 2019. The network plans to keep its Saturday morning news show on YouTube and run branded segments on its flagship SportsCenter series.

