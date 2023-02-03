ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, NH

9NEWS

115 days and counting in the shelter – Daisy needs a loving home

DENVER — For more than 115 days, Daisy the dog has been looking for her fur-ever home – after she was surrendered by her owners to an animal shelter in September 2022. Denver Animal Shelter tweeted out a video on Wednesday showing off Daisy's adorable smile as she sits on command and nabs a treat out of the air.
DENVER, CO
One Green Planet

Dog Found Abandoned with Heartbreaking Note Attached to Collar

An animal shelter in Chattanooga, Tennessee, shared a heartbreaking note that was found next to a dog wandering the streets. The dog, Lilo, was brought to the McKamey Animal Shelter in Chattanooga after she was found by a local walking alone with her leash still attached. The note was attached to her collar and read,
CHATTANOOGA, TN
The Daily South

After 14 Failed Adoptions, “Too Big” Puppy Finds Forever Home In North Carolina

Following 14 failed adoptions in a span of just five weeks, a 63-pound North Carolina puppy named Ronald is finally home. Earlier this month, the SPCA of Wake County was desperate to break one-year-old Ronald's “unlucky streak.” After taking him back more than a dozen times for being “too big” and “too strong,” the Raleigh shelter issued a social media plea for an adopter who can “handle a little extra size.”
WAKE COUNTY, NC
CBS Sacramento

Caught on camera: woman dumps puppy over fence of Stockton home, finders adopt it

STOCKTON -- The "smile you're on camera sign" outside Pablo Meza's home was no deterrent to a woman caught on surveillance video outside his Stockton home. She can be seen in the footage driving up and dumping an 8-week-old puppy over the fence and into the front yard. The woman drove away, abandoning the confused pup."Just looking at that video, I looked at it a few times and every time it would just touch my heart," said Meza. Pablo Meza found the puppy wandering in his front yard after a neighbor texted him that his puppy was trying to get out. Meza...
STOCKTON, CA
iheart.com

Watch: Security Camera Films Ghostly Figure Walking Alongside Family's Dog

An Australian family were understandably unsettled after their home security system captured footage of what appears to be a ghostly figure walking alongside their dog. The eerie incident reportedly occurred this past Sunday at Matthew and Lauren Kane's house in the village of Nerriga. While checking on instances in which the motion-sensor camera stationed inside their home had recently been activated, they were stunned to see a spooky moment wherein their dog can be seen crossing through a room as what seems to be a figure briefly manifests and walks with the animal before vanishing into thin air.
NBC 2

Dog found left to die cemented to sidewalk in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. — A dog is on a long road to recovery after being found abandoned and cemented to a sidewalk off Yamato Road in Boca Raton. According to Tri-County Animal Rescue, caretakers believe the dog was there for days. After shaving the dog down, veterinarians discovered he...
BOCA RATON, FL
msn.com

The 8 best dogs for seniors

Slide 1 of 9: Our choice of the best dogs for seniors is here to help if you are an older adult looking for a furry companion to share your life with. It's worth considering because owning a dog in your later years could genuinely change your life: Spending time with a beloved four-legged friend has been shown to lower blood pressure and cholesterol levels, while increasing serotonin in the brain (the 'feel-good chemical'). Meanwhile, other studies have shown that owning a dog doesn't just add to your happiness but also encourages you to lead a healthier lifestyle. Obviously, choosing to own a dog is a big decision. When it comes to finding a companion dog for this next stage in your life, there are a variety of things to consider. Everyone's life and mobility are different, so you need to mull over how active a dog you want, how much living space you will have to share with them and which breeds can adapt well to your lifestyle – certain breeds are more willing to match the temperament of their owners than others. So, without further ado, let's find the perfect companion for you to share your retirement with in our top 8 best dogs for seniors. By Jamie Middleton.
DogTime

Almost 150 Shih Tzus Rescued From Single House Need Forever Homes

Over 100 Shih Tzus are looking for their forever homes after the RSPCA rescued them from a breeding house in October, per Metro. When officers found the dogs after a noise complaint in the English town of Torquay, they were matted with feces and infested with fleas. They rescued 96 dogs, but there are now […] The post Almost 150 Shih Tzus Rescued From Single House Need Forever Homes appeared first on DogTime.
