4 Amazing Burger Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in MaineEast Coast TravelerMaine State
$1.35 Billion Lottery Winner From Maine Would Have Been $52 Million Richer if They’d Bought Their Ticket One Mile AwayToby HazlewoodLebanon, ME
On Friday's $1.35 billion Mega Millions drawing, one lucky ticket was purchased in Maine.Sherif SaadMaine State
Woman Walking Pit Bull Captures Moment He Finds 2 Lost Puppies in the Woods
"Your dog is so gentle and precious!" one user said.
115 days and counting in the shelter – Daisy needs a loving home
DENVER — For more than 115 days, Daisy the dog has been looking for her fur-ever home – after she was surrendered by her owners to an animal shelter in September 2022. Denver Animal Shelter tweeted out a video on Wednesday showing off Daisy's adorable smile as she sits on command and nabs a treat out of the air.
One Green Planet
Dog Found Abandoned with Heartbreaking Note Attached to Collar
An animal shelter in Chattanooga, Tennessee, shared a heartbreaking note that was found next to a dog wandering the streets. The dog, Lilo, was brought to the McKamey Animal Shelter in Chattanooga after she was found by a local walking alone with her leash still attached. The note was attached to her collar and read,
Arcanine has been at shelter for almost 10 years | Forgotten Friends
CONVERSE, Texas — Our "Forgotten Friends" series showcases a dog or cat each week that has spent a lengthy time at an area shelter, just waiting for someone to notice them and bring them home to love. What would you say if we told you that this week we...
Cat's Reaction To Meeting Owner's New Pet Has People In Stitches
Figma the cat initially gave her new feline roommate Jam a frosty reception but they soon warmed to each other.
An Alabama Woman Notices a Teddy Bear in a Garbage Pile, so She Snags it for Her Dog. Inside of it She Finds Human Ashes
One woman from Lauderdale County was driving through Muscle Shoals with her daughter and happened to see a stuffed teddy bear in a garbage pile. She thought it might make a good chew toy for her dog, so she stopped and grabbed it. Inside the bear, they discovered a secret pouch containing human ashes.
This tiny puppy needs a forever home
Meet puppy Apollo! He is a black and brown Terrier mix who just arrived at PAWS Chicago. This little guy was born in October and is only 19 pounds. He is your happy typical puppy - with plenty of excitement and energy.
The Daily South
After 14 Failed Adoptions, “Too Big” Puppy Finds Forever Home In North Carolina
Following 14 failed adoptions in a span of just five weeks, a 63-pound North Carolina puppy named Ronald is finally home. Earlier this month, the SPCA of Wake County was desperate to break one-year-old Ronald's “unlucky streak.” After taking him back more than a dozen times for being “too big” and “too strong,” the Raleigh shelter issued a social media plea for an adopter who can “handle a little extra size.”
Caught on camera: woman dumps puppy over fence of Stockton home, finders adopt it
STOCKTON -- The "smile you're on camera sign" outside Pablo Meza's home was no deterrent to a woman caught on surveillance video outside his Stockton home. She can be seen in the footage driving up and dumping an 8-week-old puppy over the fence and into the front yard. The woman drove away, abandoning the confused pup."Just looking at that video, I looked at it a few times and every time it would just touch my heart," said Meza. Pablo Meza found the puppy wandering in his front yard after a neighbor texted him that his puppy was trying to get out. Meza...
iheart.com
Watch: Security Camera Films Ghostly Figure Walking Alongside Family's Dog
An Australian family were understandably unsettled after their home security system captured footage of what appears to be a ghostly figure walking alongside their dog. The eerie incident reportedly occurred this past Sunday at Matthew and Lauren Kane's house in the village of Nerriga. While checking on instances in which the motion-sensor camera stationed inside their home had recently been activated, they were stunned to see a spooky moment wherein their dog can be seen crossing through a room as what seems to be a figure briefly manifests and walks with the animal before vanishing into thin air.
Watch as sobbing owner wades through river to be reunited with her missing dog
Alifiya Mohamedbhai feared dachshund Violet had been stolen after she disappeared in Reddish Vale Country Park, Greater Manchester.
A single sheepdog wandered back home after two days in the cold- The dog had a vet bill so high he faced euthanasia
Imagine ending your beloved pet dog's life because you could not pay for his medical treatment at a vet. John Wierwiller, a farmer, recently endured such a gut-wrenching ordeal. [i]
NBC 2
Dog found left to die cemented to sidewalk in Boca Raton
BOCA RATON, Fla. — A dog is on a long road to recovery after being found abandoned and cemented to a sidewalk off Yamato Road in Boca Raton. According to Tri-County Animal Rescue, caretakers believe the dog was there for days. After shaving the dog down, veterinarians discovered he...
WSVN-TV
Dog found glued to sidewalk in Boca Raton recovering at Humane Society
BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - A sweet pooch is on road to recovery after he was found glued to the ground, and doctors said he is a true trooper. Trooper is the new favorite at Tri-County Humane Society in Boca Raton, where he’s been recovering for a week. Dr....
Hoarding couple found dead surrounded by 150 starving cats in their dilapidated Westchester home
Police found 150 cats sick and starving at a house in Westchester County, New York, after finding their owners dead during a wellness check on Monday 30 January. A charity looks to rehome the animals.
Teen rescues dog from pound then parents make her return dog less than 24 hours later: 'You said he was house trained'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. As teens, my best friend and I volunteered at an animal rescue shelter once per week. It wasn't an entirely altruistic venture. Volunteering our time on Wednesdays in lieu of going to class was a requirement for graduation from high school.
msn.com
The 8 best dogs for seniors
Slide 1 of 9: Our choice of the best dogs for seniors is here to help if you are an older adult looking for a furry companion to share your life with. It's worth considering because owning a dog in your later years could genuinely change your life: Spending time with a beloved four-legged friend has been shown to lower blood pressure and cholesterol levels, while increasing serotonin in the brain (the 'feel-good chemical'). Meanwhile, other studies have shown that owning a dog doesn't just add to your happiness but also encourages you to lead a healthier lifestyle. Obviously, choosing to own a dog is a big decision. When it comes to finding a companion dog for this next stage in your life, there are a variety of things to consider. Everyone's life and mobility are different, so you need to mull over how active a dog you want, how much living space you will have to share with them and which breeds can adapt well to your lifestyle – certain breeds are more willing to match the temperament of their owners than others. So, without further ado, let's find the perfect companion for you to share your retirement with in our top 8 best dogs for seniors. By Jamie Middleton.
Almost 150 Shih Tzus Rescued From Single House Need Forever Homes
Over 100 Shih Tzus are looking for their forever homes after the RSPCA rescued them from a breeding house in October, per Metro. When officers found the dogs after a noise complaint in the English town of Torquay, they were matted with feces and infested with fleas. They rescued 96 dogs, but there are now […] The post Almost 150 Shih Tzus Rescued From Single House Need Forever Homes appeared first on DogTime.
Delivery Driver Pets Porch Cat - the Doorbell Video is Hilarious
The video of a now infamous FedEx driver passing gas after petting a customer's porch-dwelling kitty-cat has caused viral internet and social media hilarity. In a viral video clip, captured by a resident’s Ring doorbell camera, a FedEx delivery driver was captured bending over to pet the resident’s porch-dwelling cat and then passing a tremendously loud fart.
Watch Dog React to Hilarious Voicemail From His Daycare—'He Pleads the 5th'
"I thought Kai was going to be really scared and shy at daycare," his owner told Newsweek, as one TikTok viewer wrote, "Kai and my ex have so much in common."
