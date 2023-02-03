Read full article on original website
California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water SupplyDaily News NowCalifornia State
The Rock reported that his mother Ata Johnson will survive a terrifying car accidentINSIDE NewsLos Angeles, CA
MLB Legend to Receive Huge Honor This SummerOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Brad Pitt Wants to Sell L.A. Mansion for $40 Million, as Divorce Battle with Angelina Jolie ContinuesWilliamLos Angeles, CA
Beyoncé makes history at the Grammys for the most wins by an artist.Tina HowellLos Angeles, CA
mediafeed.org
University of California Irvine will cost you this much
The University of California Irvine is a public research university in Irvine, California, known for its outstanding academic programs. In 2021, U.S. News and World Report named UCI the 9th best public school in the country. Read on to learn about the admissions requirements, the UCI acceptance rate, tuition, financial aid, popular majors, and more.
Fontana Herald News
Students at Rancho Cucamonga school become ill after eating gummy bears that contained marijuana
Several students at a Rancho Cucamonga school became sick when they consumed gummy bears that contained marijuana, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. On Feb. 2, a Vineyard Junior High School student brought the gummy bears to school and gave them to students. Several of the students reported to school staff they felt ill afterwards.
Researchers question the Inland Empire's booming job market
Visit Ontario and you'll find plenty of warehouses. According to business columnist Jonathan Lansner, industrial parks have been big drivers in the Inland Empire's — which consists of Riverside and San Bernardino Counties — booming job market. "They've added about 100,000 jobs since 2019," said Lansner, who writes for the Southern California News Group. "About two-thirds of them have been in warehouses and transportation."According to Lansner's analysis, transportation and warehouse staffing was up 42% since December 2019, making the Inland Empire No. 1 in the nation. The region had more than 231,000 logistics jobs in December, almost 48% of the Inland Empire's overall...
8 Riverside Area Apartments Under $800 a Month
Riverside, CA. - The Inland Empire continues to attract residents from neighboring regions of Southern California that are seeking a lower cost of living. However, with a metro population of more than 4.6 million people, renting an apartment in the region is becoming much more expensive. For example, the average apartment in Riverside now rents for more than $2,100 a month.
KGUN 9
Janitor, 72, gets locked in holding cell over weekend
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. (CNN) — A terrifying ordeal for a 72-year-old janitor in Orange County after she spent a weekend accidentally locked inside of a jail cell. "I prayed to God that He would take care of my health, body, mind, soul and spirit," Libia Vargas De Dinas shared.
sanfernandosun.com
Living in a Car — Hope the Mission Executives Share Their Experience
It isn’t possible to live in any area in Los Angeles without seeing those who are homeless. Each day, we see them push their belongings in shopping carts, they’re on buses and the metro rail, sitting at bus stops trying to sleep while sitting up. Most people will...
Five SoCal cities make list of safest cities in America
Five Southern California cities ranked high on MoneyGeek’s list of the safest cities in America. West Covina took the number three spot, Jurupa Valley taking the ninth spot, Rancho Cucamonga at 13 and Glendale at 14.
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood police chief continues to recover
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Inglewood Police Chief Mark Fronterotta continues to recover after being hospitalized last month after suffering an “intracranial hemorrhage” around Jan, 13. Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts Jr. continued to provide periodic updates on the chief’s condition noting Fronterotta made it out of the ICU...
Golf Digest
The best courses you can play in Los Angeles
You might think a city filled with Hollywood elites and luxurious excess would have a similarly exclusive golf scene. In many ways Los Angeles does, with private clubs like Los Angeles Country Club and Riviera Country Club catering to the city’s high society and ranking among our nation’s best.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Montebello, CA
Montebello is a vibrant city in the San Gabriel Valley of Los Angeles County, California, and is known for its charming historical sites, numerous parks, and lush foliage. It's the perfect destination for a budget-friendly getaway. From picturesque parks to monolithic historical sites, there are plenty of things to see...
cruisefever.net
Best Cruises from Los Angeles, California in 2023
Looking to take a cruise out of Los Angeles but you’re not sure where you want to go yet?. Los Angeles World Cruise Center in San Pedro offers cruises to destinations all over the world. We looked at all the cruises sailing out of LA and Long Beach in 2023 and broke down what we thought were the best cruises from Los Angeles in 6 categories.
CIF L.A. City Section 2022-23 boys basketball playoff brackets announced: Scores, matchups, game times
Who's ready for L.A. City Section playoff hoops? You are. And so are we. The CIFLACS released its boys basketball playoff seedings and schedules on Saturday afternoon, and all of SBLive's City Section boys hoops postseason brackets are linked below. The Open Division kicks off play on Friday, Feb. ...
LA Metro, other SoCal transit agencies to provide free rides Saturday
LA Metro and other transit agencies in Southern California will offer free rides Saturday to celebrate Transit Equity Day, officials announced Friday. Metrolink and the San Bernardino County Transportation Authority will also participate in providing free fares. The agencies will celebrate the sixth annual Transit Equity Day, which honors the...
thehypemagazine.com
Meet Prophet Michael with God’s On Fire with Deitrick Haddon
Prophet Michael is an Urban Contemporary Gospel Rap Artist from Los Angeles, California with a soulful spirit. He has been blessed with A Powerful Prophetic, Music Ministry that he has shared with the world. He’s a 2016 Nominee-Song Collaboration-(IGARA) Jacksonville, FL. and 2008 Luminosity Award Nominee for Gospel Hip Hop of The Year-2008-Founder: Legendary James Cleveland-The L A Gospel Messengers Inc. and A 2010 Honoree of The Hip Hop Church of L.A-West Coast: Founder Kurtis Blow BMI. The Southern California Gospel Announcers Guild-Pres. Dr.Bro.Steve Harris, Pastor Dr.Susie Jones, Dorean Edwards, Houston Gospel Announcers Guild-Pres.Catherine Dorsey, Church West Angeles COGIC-Pastor-Bishop Charles E.Blake Collaborations and Grace the stage with Deitrick Haddon, Gerald/Tammi Haddon, Pastor Calvin B.Rhone, Prez Blackmon ll, Tim”Bishop” Brown, Zaneta Motha Brown, Lettrice Lawrence, Patrick & Chris Bolton, Natasha Walker, Kym Branch, Prophet X, David Daughtry, Bobbie Lee Anderson, Nysa Shenay, Nikki Potts, Brent Jones, Kikki Sheard, just to name a few.
pasadenanow.com
Sunday Robbery Leaves Employees Traumatized
A robbery took place at a store located in the 3400 block of East Foothill on Sunday evening about 5:09 p.m. which left the store’s employees traumatized, police said. According to Lieutenant Rudy Lemos, the incident occurred at around 5:09 p.m. and involved four male suspects in their 20s.
yovenice.com
Billionaire Tech Duo Spends Nearly $10 Million on Two Side-by-Side Venice Homes
Tech entrepreneurs Zach Perret and Afton Vechery buy side-by-side homes in Venice for nearly $10 million. More tech moguls have moved into Venice’s prime neighborhood, with purchases that were transacted in 2022 as reported by The Dirt.com. It was the rich tech entrepreneurs who started the latest wave of gentrification in Venice, a city at odds with itself over the issue of the unhoused residents who stay on its streets.
Poppy season crackdown: Lake Elsinore adding restrictions to turn away poppy bloom crowds
Lake Elsinore officials are restricting parking and blocking off the entrance to Walker Canyon to prevent huge crowds and traffic messes as California poppies start to sprout up across the hills.
spartanink.org
The Brotherhood of Street Racers
Chaos breaks out through the streets of the Watts neighborhood in the outskirts of L.A. Racial tension among the black community and the uncolored men in blue is through the roof after many unlawful injustice incidents courtesy of the L.A police department. All of this was started with the arrest...
tourcounsel.com
Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza | Shopping mall in California
Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza (alternately BHCP) is a shopping mall located in the Baldwin Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles, California. This was one of the first regional shopping centers in the United States built specifically for the automobile. Two anchor buildings, completed in 1947, retain their original Streamline Moderne style....
Antelope Valley Press
She’s still going strong after 50 years
LANCASTER — At 50 years and counting, reserve deputy Becky Derrick is the longest-serving female deputy, reserve or regular, in the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department history. The Antelope Valley native completed 50 years, on Jan. 22. She has not set a retirement date.
