Editor's note: This article was originally published on May 12, 2022. It has since been updated. Have you ever woken up to find your dog cuddled up next to you in bed? For a dog lover, it's undoubtedly one of the most amazing feelings ever. One couple was in for a surprise when they saw the puppy cuddled up in bed with them was not theirs! The Tennessee couple shared on Facebook the hilarious story and said the puppy had made itself at home and was comfortably tucked in their bed, showing no signs of wanting to leave. Julie Johnson of Benton and her husband, Jimmy, were used to their three dogs sleeping with them in bed and they didn't really notice when the unknown dog crept into their bed and made itself comfortable. Julie shared images of the dog sprawled on her bed, looking like it was right at home, reported PEOPLE.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO