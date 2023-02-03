Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in MaineEast Coast TravelerMaine State
4 Amazing Burger Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
$1.35 Billion Lottery Winner From Maine Would Have Been $52 Million Richer if They’d Bought Their Ticket One Mile AwayToby HazlewoodLebanon, ME
On Friday's $1.35 billion Mega Millions drawing, one lucky ticket was purchased in Maine.Sherif SaadMaine State
Related
Meet Tilly, the New Hampshire pup playing in Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl
New Hampshire's newest star might have had a ruff outing during the game, but the now 7-month-old deserves a round of a-paws anyway. Allow us to give an intro-dog-tion for Tilly, the cane corso American bulldog mix from Nashua, New Hampshire playing for Team Fluff in this year’s Puppy Bowl.
Upworthy
Couple wakes up with stranger's dog snuggling up to them in bed: 'This is not our dog'
Editor's note: This article was originally published on May 12, 2022. It has since been updated. Have you ever woken up to find your dog cuddled up next to you in bed? For a dog lover, it's undoubtedly one of the most amazing feelings ever. One couple was in for a surprise when they saw the puppy cuddled up in bed with them was not theirs! The Tennessee couple shared on Facebook the hilarious story and said the puppy had made itself at home and was comfortably tucked in their bed, showing no signs of wanting to leave. Julie Johnson of Benton and her husband, Jimmy, were used to their three dogs sleeping with them in bed and they didn't really notice when the unknown dog crept into their bed and made itself comfortable. Julie shared images of the dog sprawled on her bed, looking like it was right at home, reported PEOPLE.
The Daily South
After 14 Failed Adoptions, “Too Big” Puppy Finds Forever Home In North Carolina
Following 14 failed adoptions in a span of just five weeks, a 63-pound North Carolina puppy named Ronald is finally home. Earlier this month, the SPCA of Wake County was desperate to break one-year-old Ronald's “unlucky streak.” After taking him back more than a dozen times for being “too big” and “too strong,” the Raleigh shelter issued a social media plea for an adopter who can “handle a little extra size.”
Canine trainer reveals the two worst-behaved dog breeds are the Cocker Spaniel and Cane Corso
Canine behaviourist Will Atherton has spilled on which two dog breeds he most frequently sees with behaviour problems in his line of work.
More than 30 dogs rescued from hoarder’s home after owner found dead
More than 30 dogs have been rescued from a home so cluttered some were able to hide for a week.The RSPCA carried out a large-scale operation to recover all of the dogs after a police welfare check found the homeowner had died.The bungalow in Rainham in Kent was at first thought to be home to six dogs, but it soon became apparent many more were spread across the property, where access to the rooms proved difficult because of the amount of cluttered possessions.The terrier dogs ranging from four-week-old puppies to 10 years old may have been left to fend for...
Labrador Filmed With 'Secret' Girlfriend at Daycare Melts Hearts Online
The two Labradors were filmed snuggling up to each other in their Swedish daycare center.
Adoptable Bonded Cat and Dog Pair Named After 'Homeward Bound' Pets Will 'Melt Your Heart'
Sassy the dog and Shadow the cat are ready to fill your home with cuddles after rescuers found the pets abandoned in a field in Jackson County, Michigan Like the pets of Homeward Bound, these animal best friends have been on an impressive journey. According to Lydia Sattler, the animal services director of Jackson County, a man found the cat and dog pair abandoned with another canine in a Jackson County, Michigan, field. "He knows they were out there at least the day before and all night...
Pet Wolf Dog Creating Herself a 'Winter Den' in Backyard Delights Viewers
"Someone is having a spa day," one commenter wrote.
Woman With 30 Dogs From Dobermans to Chihuahuas Reveals How Visitors React
A woman in Virginia, who has 30 dogs, has shared what reactions she receives from people seeing the pack of dogs for the first time.
Wife on mother-in-law: "She invited my husband and kids to a family dinner; she told me not to come"
*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Getting along with your spouse's parents will need plenty of patience and time, and many partners decide to simply avoid them because they can't find a way to have everyone friendly and nice, even though they're a part of the same family.
Great Pyrenees Dad Takes Things 'Too Far' When Playing With Puppies
"Just like a dad to get them all riled up before bedtime," joked one commenter on the TikTok video that has more than 1.4 million views.
Toddler Raised Alongside Five German Shepherds 'Thinks She's a Dog'
Ashley Shell said her daughter has been found "splashing in the dog's water or trying to eat their food."
Cat Strikes Up Heartwarming Friendship With Farm Cow: 'Buddies'
Major the cat loves to visit her friend Daisy the cow first thing every morning for a cuddle.
msn.com
Woman Adopts Over 600 Stray Cats
Rachael Kabue cherishes cats so much, her home in Kenya has become a sanctuary for over 600 of them! In 2020, Kabue created the Nairobi Feline Sanctuary, taking in sick and homeless cats. She provides veterinary care for her adopted fur babies, then puts them up for adoption to good homes. Despite spending an extra $400 per month of her own money to keep the Feline Sanctuary going, she says the only thing that will stop her from rescuing more is having too little space.
Puppy That's a Golden Retriever Rottweiler Mix Stuns Internet: 'Say Hi'
"So is a Golden Rottweiler," one user said.
Pennsylvania breeder forced to surrender 21 dogs after tip claiming unsanitary living conditions
More than 20 dogs were seized from a breeder's property in Pennsylvania over concerns for their welfare. The property remains under investigation.
Want to a greet a dog the right way? These five trainer approved tips will keep the dog and its owner happy
Watch and learn the do's and don'ts of approaching a stranger's dog according to a professional canine trainer
One Green Planet
Stubborn Cat Goes Viral for Not Giving Up Dog Bed to Doberman
This hilarious, stubborn cat went viral on TikTok for refusing to give up her spot on the bed of the family’s Doberman, Sunny. SHE KNOWS THIS IS HER BED, NOT THE CATS 😅😂 She’s FED UP. For people who think sunny is being aggressive/needs to leave the cat alone- Kodak is a hood rat & he is not scared of any dog💀 #fyp #cat #doberman #pets #foryoupage.
Sheep Dog Politely Asking To Be Let Out of Tent Melts Hearts: 'Head Tilts'
"More respectful and polite than some people I know," commented one TikTok user.
pupvine.com
German Shepherd Pitbull Mix: Is This The Smartest Guard Dog?
The German Shepherd Pitbull canine could be a dog breed that just naturally became one of the mix dog breeds since both the German Shepherd dog and the Pitbull are famous dog breeds. However, there are theories that surround this mixed dog breed. Some say that experienced breeders in the...
94.3 WCYY
Portland, ME
7K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
94.3 WCYY plays the best alternative rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0