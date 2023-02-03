Peacock Orders ‘The Traitors’ Season 1 Reunion — How to Watch the Special

If you binged all 10 episodes of Peacock ‘s The Traitors , hosted by Alan Cumming , and have been eager for more content, have no fear. The streaming service has ordered a reunion for The Traitors Season 1, so fans will get to see some of their favorite players get together and discuss the game.

Alan Cumming | Photo by: PEACOCK

‘The Traitors’ Season 1 reunion, hosted by Andy Cohen, will debut on Peacock

According to TVLine , Peacock set a date for The Traitors Season 1 reunion — Tuesday, Feb. 28.

Andy Cohen, the host of Bravo’s late-night talk show, Watch What Happens Live! with Andy Cohen , will headline the special. Given that many Bravo celebrities, including Below Deck star Kate Chastain , The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville, and Shahs of Sunset star Reza Farahan, competed in The Traitors Season 1, Cohen’s involvement with the reunion is fitting.

It’s unclear if all of The Traitors cast members will attend the reunion. But we imagine the four traitors — Cirie Fields, Cody Calafiore, Christian de la Torre, and Arie Luyendyk Jr. — are must-have guests.

Plus, Rachel Reilly, Kyle Cooke, Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick, Kate Chastain, Andie Vanacore, Amanda Clark, Anjelica Conti, Robert “Bam” Nieves, Shelbe Rodriguez, Michael Davidson, Quentin Jiles, and Geraldine Moreno all responded to the news on social media. So they will likely be in attendance, as well.

Who won ‘The Traitors’ Season 1?

The Traitors Season 1 finale began with the banishment of Christian, who, of course, revealed he was a traitor. Everyone celebrated, including his fellow traitors Cirie and Arie, but they soon had a mission to complete.

For their last challenge, the final five — Cirie, Arie, Kate, Quentin, and Andie — had to collect bags containing different amounts of money spread across Loch Glass. Up to that point, the players had earned $182,000. But with this last task, they could bring the prize total to $250,000.

After jumping out of helicopters and boating around the lake, the final five completed the mission. Whoever made it to the end could win $250,000. However, the contestants first had to banish one more person. Cirie went against her and Arie’s plan to vote for Quentin and joined Quentin and Andie in voting for Kate. Kate was eliminated and revealed she was a faithful.

Cirie, Arie, Quentin, and Andie gathered around a fire and voted to either “Banish Again” or “End Game.” Everyone voted “End Game” except for Cirie. Knowing that she would have to split the prize with Arie, Cirie wanted to banish him. In a confessional, she expressed how she had worked hard as a traitor since the beginning. Meanwhile, Arie had only been a traitor toward the end.

Arie knew what was happening, so he walked from the game before they could banish him. But before leaving, Arie informed them that he was a traitor.

Cirie, Quentin, and Andie voted once more, and they all chose to end the game. Quentin and Andie shared that they were faithfuls and were stunned when Cirie revealed she was a traitor. Host Alan Cumming crowned Cirie the winner of The Traitors Season 1 and the sole recipient of the $250,000.

Related

‘The Traitors’: Amanda Reveals Why She Exited the Show — ‘Your Girl Is Not a Quitter’

Peacock renews ‘The Traitors’ for season 2

Along with the news that a season 1 reunion was in the works, Peacock announced that it had renewed The Traitors for season 2 .

NBCUniversal’s Executive Vice President of Entertainment Unscripted Content, Corie Henson, released a statement regarding the news.

It reads, “ The Traitors is an ambitious, highly addictive, and spontaneous format that keeps contestants and viewers on their toes. Alan Cumming is a well-dressed genius, the producers at Studio Lambert are brilliant storytellers, and the show is the perfect mix of drama and suspense to keep our Traitors and Faithfuls craving more.”

The Traitors Season 1 is available to stream on Peacock. The Traitors reunion will air on Tuesday, Feb. 28.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel .