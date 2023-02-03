Looking for love? OKC Animal Welfare has pets in need
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are looking for someone who only has eyes for you, you won’t want to miss out on some of the lovable pets at Oklahoma City Animal Welfare.
Oklahoma City Animal Welfare took in 48 animals on Thursday but only recorded 21 animal adoptions.
Organizers say there are dozens of dogs and cats in need of a loving home.
Dogs who are 40 pounds and heavier are currently free to adopt.
All adoptable dogs are spayed or neutered, microchipped and up-to-date on appropriate vaccinations.
Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is located at 2811 S.E. 29th St. in Oklahoma City.
It is open for adoptions and lost & found pets from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. every day but holidays.
