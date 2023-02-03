ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Looking for love? OKC Animal Welfare has pets in need

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
 3 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are looking for someone who only has eyes for you, you won’t want to miss out on some of the lovable pets at Oklahoma City Animal Welfare.

Oklahoma City Animal Welfare took in 48 animals on Thursday but only recorded 21 animal adoptions.

Organizers say there are dozens of dogs and cats in need of a loving home.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gSeAw_0kbiR3gJ00
    Georgia Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y7o84_0kbiR3gJ00
    Hollywood Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36efqP_0kbiR3gJ00
    Jill Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z1TOr_0kbiR3gJ00
    Lychee Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P1Lzg_0kbiR3gJ00
    Manny Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C79sB_0kbiR3gJ00
    Melinda Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q22u7_0kbiR3gJ00
    Miles Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07BpnM_0kbiR3gJ00
    Nicholas Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qF7QG_0kbiR3gJ00
    Sugar Bee Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DtoNl_0kbiR3gJ00
    Twister Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34IZFC_0kbiR3gJ00
    Victoria Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=070oNF_0kbiR3gJ00
    Mama Dee Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vfQMh_0kbiR3gJ00
    Envy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Dogs who are 40 pounds and heavier are currently free to adopt.

All adoptable dogs are spayed or neutered, microchipped and up-to-date on appropriate vaccinations.

Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is located at 2811 S.E. 29th St. in Oklahoma City.

It is open for adoptions and lost & found pets from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. every day but holidays.

For more information, call (405) 297-3100.

