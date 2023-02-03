Read full article on original website
Heart of Texas Builders Association host annual Home Product Show
WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Heart of Texas Builders Association put on it’s Annual Home Product Show at the Extra-Co Event Center this weekend. The show has been taking place for over 30 years, focusing on the necessities and designs of the home. The Home Product Show...
Afro-Latin cuisine reaching Central Texans this Black History Month
In a recent Pew Survey, only 18 percent of Afro-Latinos said they were Black compared to the 39 percent who said they identify as White.
Local activists hold vigil for victims, leaders
A vigil was held for Tyre Nichols and Joshua Wright in Waco. Activist and former 6 News member TaQuaria Weaver was also remembered for her activism.
City of Belton receives $750,000 grant to build a park around a local historic landmark
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Texas Parks and Wildlife awarded the City of Belton a $750,000 grant to fund a city park surrounding the historic standpipe water tower landmark. “Texas Parks and Wildlife gives out these grants kind of annually, and I don’t know what it means to other communities, but, for Belton, that’s a significant amount of money,” Paul Romer, Belton’s Director of Communications, said. “We probably wouldn’t be able to do this park without that assistance.”
130-year-old Belton church receives $100k restoration grant
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - With nearly 130 years of history, Mount Zion United Methodist Church in Belton ranks as the second oldest Black church in Texas. And now, it’s getting a makeover with help from the city of Belton and a $100,000 grant from the National Trust for Historic Preservation’s Preserving Black Churches grant program.
Waco funeral home to hold annual luncheon for widowed men and women
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Lake Shore Funeral Home and Crematory will host its Annual Widowed Men & Women’s Valentine Luncheon on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. at its on-site reception center located at 5201 Steinbeck Bend. The festivities will include good food and entertainment, the funeral home...
Copperas Cove has a new FD Chief
Copperas Cove (FOX 44) — Gary Young is the new Fire Chief for Copperas Cove. The city made the announcement Monday morning. Young has worked for the City of Copperas Cove since September 23, 1989. His most recent position was Deputy Fire Chief and Emergency Management Coordinator. Fire Chief...
‘Teen Click It or Ticket’ comes to Waco
AUSTIN / WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Transportation is visiting several high school campuses across the state this February with its “Teen Click It or Ticket” campaign. The organization’s mobile digital vehicle visited Cameron Park in Waco on Monday morning. The vehicle features...
Marlin students return Tuesday after power outages
MARLIN, Texas (FOX 44) – Marlin Independent School District students will resume classes on Tuesday, as staff is assessing the impact of the recent power outages. According to the district’s website, the outages are related to the icy weather from last week. There will be no students in school on Monday, February 6 in order to allow teachers and staff time to assess the impact of the outages and to prepare for the return of students on Tuesday, February 7.
Baylor University settles with student who sued after slipping, falling during Feb. 2021 ice storm
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor University has reached a settlement with a former student who sued the school after he slipped and fell during the February 2021 ice storm. Aaron Ali, a junior history major from Grand Prairie, was seeking at least $200,000 in his lawsuit. Judge Vicki Menard of...
30 years after the siege at Mount Carmel in Waco, can we learn from what happened?
On April 19, 1993, a large structure fire broke out northeast of Waco. The fire tore through Mount Carmel, a compound where a group called the Branch Davidians had been holed up in a standoff with the FBI for several months. The group of over 100 men, women and children...
Central Texas girl on road to recovery after icy weather incident with power line
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas child is recovering after being electrocuted by a power line outside her home in Groesbeck, according to a GoFundMe posted for her family. Anniston Longer, 7, was at her home on Feb. 1 when she saw a fire in her driveway and went to see what happened, according to a GoFundMe for the family. The icy weather caused a tree limb to down a power line, and she grabbed the live power line not realizing what it was.
Owens-Brockway laying off 90 employees in Waco
Waco (FOX 44) — FOX 44 News has learned that Owens-Brockway Glass Container is laying off approximately 90 people from its Waco plant. The layoffs are expected to continue though March 31st. The same plant went through layoffs in 2019. The company informed Mayor Dillon Meek ant the Texas...
‘The work orders just keep coming in’: TBM deploys to Temple for cleanup after ice storm
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Early Saturday morning a group of volunteers from TBM showed up to Temple. Close to a dozen members helped trim tree limbs on the ground and at the tops of the trees. The Temple team’s leader James Tindell said they will stay in town as long...
Make Excellence A Habit - Douse Legacy Lives On
As Killeen ISD students and staff members join the rest of the nation this month to celebrate African-American Heritage Month, a former local educator stands tall in memory as a respected, servant leader. Alice W. Douse, Killeen ISD’s first female African-American principal, provided calm, courageous leadership to the community she...
City of Belton receives $5 million to replace low water crossing
BELTON, Texas — The City of Belton received $5 million in federal funds to address the flooding threat on the east side of the city on Friday, Feb. 3. This money, along with another $1.2 million in city funds, will go towards multiple improvements to allow for more land development, better access to a law enforcement training facility and helping to prevent debris from piling up after a storm.
Central Texas girl hospitalized after she was shocked by downed power line during ice storm
GROESBECK, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas girl is recovering after she was shocked by a downed power line outside her home, according to a GoFundMe posted for her family. Limestone County officials confirmed the incident to KWTX. Anniston Longer, 7, was at her home on Feb. 1 when she...
Three held in connection with Temple carjacking
Temple, Texas (FOX44) – A Temple Police Department spokesperson says three men taken into custody are being held in connection with a Wednesday carjacking incident. Police said the call came in around 7:21 p.m. from the 2300 block of S. 57th Street. The victim told police that two men approached him while he pumped gas, pointed a gun at him and demanded his vehicle. They then drove off in it.
Baylor Football Adds Transfers to 2023 Signing Class
WACO, Texas -- Baylor football has completed its signing class with the addition of 11 transfer student-athletes, with a total of 21 of its new signees enrolling in the spring semester. The Bears welcomed 32 new student-athletes via the early signing and Feb. 1 signing period, including 11 transfers and...
Four in Robertson County rushed to hospital following workplace incident
FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - Four contract workers at a power plant in Robertson County were rushed to a hospital on Monday following possible exposure to a hazardous chemical. An investigation is ongoing to determine what chemical the workers were exposed to and how it happened but there is no threat to the public, according to Robertson County Emergency Management.
