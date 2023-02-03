ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

fox44news.com

Heart of Texas Builders Association host annual Home Product Show

WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Heart of Texas Builders Association put on it’s Annual Home Product Show at the Extra-Co Event Center this weekend. The show has been taking place for over 30 years, focusing on the necessities and designs of the home. The Home Product Show...
WACO, TX
KWTX

City of Belton receives $750,000 grant to build a park around a local historic landmark

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Texas Parks and Wildlife awarded the City of Belton a $750,000 grant to fund a city park surrounding the historic standpipe water tower landmark. “Texas Parks and Wildlife gives out these grants kind of annually, and I don’t know what it means to other communities, but, for Belton, that’s a significant amount of money,” Paul Romer, Belton’s Director of Communications, said. “We probably wouldn’t be able to do this park without that assistance.”
BELTON, TX
KWTX

130-year-old Belton church receives $100k restoration grant

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - With nearly 130 years of history, Mount Zion United Methodist Church in Belton ranks as the second oldest Black church in Texas. And now, it’s getting a makeover with help from the city of Belton and a $100,000 grant from the National Trust for Historic Preservation’s Preserving Black Churches grant program.
BELTON, TX
KWTX

Waco funeral home to hold annual luncheon for widowed men and women

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Lake Shore Funeral Home and Crematory will host its Annual Widowed Men & Women’s Valentine Luncheon on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. at its on-site reception center located at 5201 Steinbeck Bend. The festivities will include good food and entertainment, the funeral home...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Copperas Cove has a new FD Chief

Copperas Cove (FOX 44) — Gary Young is the new Fire Chief for Copperas Cove. The city made the announcement Monday morning. Young has worked for the City of Copperas Cove since September 23, 1989. His most recent position was Deputy Fire Chief and Emergency Management Coordinator. Fire Chief...
COPPERAS COVE, TX
fox44news.com

‘Teen Click It or Ticket’ comes to Waco

AUSTIN / WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Transportation is visiting several high school campuses across the state this February with its “Teen Click It or Ticket” campaign. The organization’s mobile digital vehicle visited Cameron Park in Waco on Monday morning. The vehicle features...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Marlin students return Tuesday after power outages

MARLIN, Texas (FOX 44) – Marlin Independent School District students will resume classes on Tuesday, as staff is assessing the impact of the recent power outages. According to the district’s website, the outages are related to the icy weather from last week. There will be no students in school on Monday, February 6 in order to allow teachers and staff time to assess the impact of the outages and to prepare for the return of students on Tuesday, February 7.
MARLIN, TX
KWTX

Central Texas girl on road to recovery after icy weather incident with power line

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas child is recovering after being electrocuted by a power line outside her home in Groesbeck, according to a GoFundMe posted for her family. Anniston Longer, 7, was at her home on Feb. 1 when she saw a fire in her driveway and went to see what happened, according to a GoFundMe for the family. The icy weather caused a tree limb to down a power line, and she grabbed the live power line not realizing what it was.
GROESBECK, TX
fox44news.com

Owens-Brockway laying off 90 employees in Waco

Waco (FOX 44) — FOX 44 News has learned that Owens-Brockway Glass Container is laying off approximately 90 people from its Waco plant. The layoffs are expected to continue though March 31st. The same plant went through layoffs in 2019. The company informed Mayor Dillon Meek ant the Texas...
WACO, TX
killeenisd.org

Make Excellence A Habit - Douse Legacy Lives On

As Killeen ISD students and staff members join the rest of the nation this month to celebrate African-American Heritage Month, a former local educator stands tall in memory as a respected, servant leader. Alice W. Douse, Killeen ISD’s first female African-American principal, provided calm, courageous leadership to the community she...
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN

City of Belton receives $5 million to replace low water crossing

BELTON, Texas — The City of Belton received $5 million in federal funds to address the flooding threat on the east side of the city on Friday, Feb. 3. This money, along with another $1.2 million in city funds, will go towards multiple improvements to allow for more land development, better access to a law enforcement training facility and helping to prevent debris from piling up after a storm.
BELTON, TX
fox44news.com

Three held in connection with Temple carjacking

Temple, Texas (FOX44) – A Temple Police Department spokesperson says three men taken into custody are being held in connection with a Wednesday carjacking incident. Police said the call came in around 7:21 p.m. from the 2300 block of S. 57th Street. The victim told police that two men approached him while he pumped gas, pointed a gun at him and demanded his vehicle. They then drove off in it.
TEMPLE, TX
247Sports

Baylor Football Adds Transfers to 2023 Signing Class

WACO, Texas -- Baylor football has completed its signing class with the addition of 11 transfer student-athletes, with a total of 21 of its new signees enrolling in the spring semester. The Bears welcomed 32 new student-athletes via the early signing and Feb. 1 signing period, including 11 transfers and...
WACO, TX
KBTX.com

Four in Robertson County rushed to hospital following workplace incident

FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - Four contract workers at a power plant in Robertson County were rushed to a hospital on Monday following possible exposure to a hazardous chemical. An investigation is ongoing to determine what chemical the workers were exposed to and how it happened but there is no threat to the public, according to Robertson County Emergency Management.
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TX

