Montgomery County Releases 2022 ‘Age Friendly Initiative Progress Report’ That Highlights Innovative Growth to Service Delivery for Older Residents
Per Montgomery County: Reaffirming Montgomery County’s commitment to making the community a true “Community for a Lifetime,” the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has released its 2022 progress report on implementing the County’s Age-Friendly Initiative. The initiative is an effort to enhance the County as a place where all residents can age, thrive to their full potential and help make the County a better, stronger, and more inclusive community. The report is produced every two years as an update for County officials, the County’s Commission on Aging, AARP and the greater community at large.
Howard University And Georgetown To Launch Medical Humanities Center Aimed At Reducing Health Disparities
Howard University and Georgetown University will launch a medical humanities center aimed at reducing health inequities. The post Howard University And Georgetown To Launch Medical Humanities Center Aimed At Reducing Health Disparities appeared first on NewsOne.
Rockville Volunteers Dedicate New Fire Engine
Saturday morning, the Rockville Volunteer Fire Department celebrated the housing of their new fire engine, known as Engine 703, and dedicated it in memory of their Past Fire Chief, Scott Eric Emmons. Past Fire Chief Scott Eric Emmons, who died in 2021, volunteered with the Rockville Volunteer Fire Department for...
Falls Church News-Press
Racist F.C. Past Unveiled In Land Covenants
The Little City recorded a history that is part prominent and part ignored. An eye-opening example of an omission is the recent uncovering of details on the racially exclusionary real estate covenants common in new subdivisions a century ago. Language in sales agreements that denied access to disfavored groups turns...
Public safety meeting highlights police staffing challenges in Prince George's County
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Prince George's County leaders met with residents on Saturday in a town hall meeting devoted to public safety. "I’m worried about our children," said Phyillis Wright, who has two daughters in Prince George's County Schools. As parents and residents raised concerns at the...
Former Police Union Vice Chair Arrested For Fraud, Working At Whole Foods While On MPD’s Clock
The former vice chair of D.C. Police Union, Medgar Webster Sr., was arrested on Saturday for allegedly defrauding the D.C. government by working a second job at Whole Foods Market while reporting as on duty for the Metropolitan Police Department. Webster is charged with first degree felony fraud. If convicted,...
Gaithersburg Man Arrested For Phishing Theft of $375K
Per Seymour, Connecticut Police: On February 1, 2023, following a lengthy and complex investigation by the Seymour Police Department Detective Bureau with assistance from the Gaithersburg Police Department in Maryland, Officers from both Departments arrested the following individual, Charles Ukasanya, for his role in the theft of approximately $375,000 in funds from the Town of Seymour.
WTOP
Fired Montgomery Co. football coach hired in Prince George’s Co.
An on-field fight lead to a Montgomery County, Maryland, high school football coach being fired; now he’s been hired in another county. Travis Hawkins posted a video on Twitter announcing he is the new defensive coordinator at Dr. Henry Wise Jr. High School in Prince George’s County. In the tweet, he said “some say I made a Wise decision” in joining the Pumas.
Dan Snyder Puts Potomac Home on the Market; Asking Price Would Be Most Expensive Home Sale in DMV History
Back in November 2021, we reported that the $48 million sale of River View (7979 E. Boulevard Drive in Alexandria, VA)– a 16,000 square foot home with an additional carriage home had set a new record for the most expensive home sale in DMV (DC, Maryland, Virginia) history. The home was bought buy Montgomery County native and owner of the Washington Commanders, Dan Snyder. Now, with the sale of the Commanders looming, Snyder is selling his Potomac, MD home (named River House) for $49 million, according to a Biz Journals report. This is one million more than he purchased River View for in 2021, and would be the most expensive home sale in DMV history if it sells for asking price or more.
5 Local Black-Owned Businesses To Check Out This Black History Month (Or Anytime)
Black history and culture is ubiquitous in D.C. — many locals have visited the Frederick Douglass National Historic Site in Anacostia or the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture at the National Mall. But the impact Black culture has made on the Washington region goes beyond historical sites and museums; the long history of Black entrepreneurship in D.C. has led to a thriving Black business community, one that spans fashion, food, music, wellness, and other areas.
fox5dc.com
Thieves steal valet stand, car keys from outside downtown DC restaurant
WASHINGTON - Authorities say thieves stole a valet stand and some of the car keys inside it from outside a restaurant in downtown D.C. over the weekend. The incident happened Saturday outside RPM Italian D.C. at 6th and K Streets in the Mount Vernon neighborhood not far from the D.C. Convention Center.
Bay Net
Threat Of Violence Being Investigated In Charles County
LA PLATA, Md. – On February 3, a school resource officer was made aware that a student at Milton Somers Middle School was involved in an altercation with another student after school hours. After the altercation, the student sent a group message using a social media platform to other...
Wbaltv.com
Editorial: Black History Month time to remember sacrifices to make world better place
As the nation commemorates Black History Month, a time to reflect on the historical achievements and contributions of African Americans, let's go deeper into the history of those who sacrifice to make the world a better place. Every year, we pause to rightfully remember Frederick Douglass, Mary McCloud Bethune, Harriet...
DC man fatally shot in Southeast, police investigate
WASHINGTON — Police officers in D.C. are investigating after 25-year-old Darnell Peoples was fatally shot Saturday night. According to officials, police responded to the 3600 block of 22nd Street in Southeast, D.C. around 7:17 p.m. after receiving a report of gunshot sounds. When officers arrived at the scene they found Peoples suffering from a gunshot wound.
WTOP
DC man killed in Capitol Heights shooting
A D.C. man was shot and killed early Friday in Capitol Heights, Maryland, according to authorities. Prince George’s County police said officers responded to a report of a shooting at a home in the 1000 block of Balboa Avenue just after 2 a.m. Officers discovered 21-year-old Neeko Dukes, of...
DC man found guilty of 2020 hate crime on African American woman
Gueorgui Iskrenov, 33, was found guilty of charges stemming from a hate crime in which he spat in the face of an African-American female in Southwest Washington D.C.
“Confused” Germantown Man Wins $50,000
A Germantown man is $50,000 richer after purchasing a winning scratch-off ticket at Seneca Convenience at 12611 Wisteria Drive in Germantown. Full story below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:. Confused Germantown man scratches entire game after scanner proclaims big win. A dedicated scratch-off player of 30 years almost missed a...
Overturned Vehicle on SB 355 in Gaithersburg
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) have responded to a call for a crash on on Frederick Rd (Rt 355) near Professional Drive in Gaithersburg. According to MCFRS Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer, the collision between two vehicles caused one to overturn blocking most lanes on southbound 355 and some lanes northbound. Emergency Medical Services are evaluating a few patients with non-life threatening injuries.
39-Year-Old Shot And Killed In Northwest D.C. Building
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A man was shot and killed Saturday afternoon in Northwest D.C. The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating the shooting, which took place in the lobby of the Liz Donohue House on the 1400 Block of Spring Road. Just after 4 pm, police arrived at the location to investigate a shooting report. Upon arrival, police found 39-year-old Aaron Robinson in the residential building. Robinson was pronounced at the scene. Police are looking for three suspects involved in the shooting. If you have any information about this case, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by The post 39-Year-Old Shot And Killed In Northwest D.C. Building appeared first on Shore News Network.
NBC Washington
First Black-Owned Restaurant in Woodley Park Opens
The first Black-owned restaurant in D.C.’s Woodley Park neighborhood has opened for business. Flavorture is a new soul food restaurant located at 2609 24th St NW. It opened on Saturday with a ribbon cutting ceremony attended by D.C. leaders, according to a mayor’s office release. It is co-owned...
