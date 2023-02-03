Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
SCS pipeline pushes again for springtime SD hearing
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — An attorney representing the CO2 pipeline that Summit Carbon Solutions proposes through South Dakota still wants a permit hearing on the project this spring. Last month, the state Public Utilities Commission set the hearing to start September 11. But Brett Koenecke of Pierre continues to...
hubcityradio.com
SB162 clear South Dakota Senate Committee
PIERRE, S.D.(KCCR)- The South Dakota Legislature is considering changes to public comment periods at public meetings like city council or school board meetings. Senate Bill 162 allow public comment opportunities at any official meeting of such a group and remove ‘regularly scheduled” from current law. Yvonne Taylor representing the South Dakota Municipal League says they support the bill.
dakotanewsnow.com
Matters of the State: Frye-Mueller fallout; Educator tax cut concerns
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On this week’s Matters of the State, we break down the latest developments surrounding the censure and reinstatement of Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller to the South Dakota Senate. Statehouse reporter Austin Goss also discusses the impassioned testimony surrounding HB 1080, and looks ahead...
KELOLAND TV
Who benefits from a tax break in South Dakota?
A bipartisan consensus has emerged in the South Dakota Legislature that the time is right for some form of tax relief to be passed as part of budget negotiations in Pierre. But questions about which tax is reduced, and who will benefit, are still in debate and will be resolved largely on political inclinations and differing perceptions of whether the recent surplus of state revenues is temporary or a trend of continuous growth.
KELOLAND TV
SD Senate turns down state motto for license plates
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — “Under God, the People Rule” won’t be added to South Dakota license plates. State senators rejected the proposal Monday. SB-133 failed on a 12-23 vote. The Senate Transportation Committee had endorsed it 5-1 last week. A 1941 state law already requires a...
kotatv.com
South Dakota Legislature poised to ban ranked choice voting
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - On Thursday, the South Dakota Senate voted to pass Senate Bill 55 which would prohibit ranked choice voting in the state. The bill now goes to the House for consideration. Representative Kirk Chaffee, who sponsors the bill in the House, says ranked choice voting would...
kelo.com
Noem signs tax cut for businesses into law
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO.com) — The first tax cut of the legislative session is now law, and it’s a boon for businesses. Last week Governor Kristi Noem signed HB 1011, which cuts unemployment insurance employer contributions by 0.5%, delivering an $18 million tax cut for South Dakota businesses. HB...
mykxlg.com
SD Assoc. of Towns and Townships Seeing Progress on Bills
KXLG News' weekly visit with Dustin Leiseth, President of South Dakota Towns and Townships, gives a perspective on the rural communities potentially affected by the legislative session and what bills their organization is following. Leiseth updates on Senate Bill 73 dealing with extending fuel excise tax exemption…. Tuesday, it's set...
Minnesota farmers received $1.5 billion in federal payments in 2021
If the USDA subsidies that went to farmers in Marshall County, Minn., were distributed equally to the entire population there in 2021, every man, woman and child would have received a check for $6,000. Instead, the $54 million in subsidy payments were divvied up among the county’s roughly 1,000 farmers, with the largest receiving hundreds […] The post Minnesota farmers received $1.5 billion in federal payments in 2021 appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
KELOLAND TV
Amid nursing home crisis, Dow Rummel celebrating 5-star rating
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s no shortage of challenges facing the nursing home industry in South Dakota, but a handful of facilities providing critical care for elderly populations are being recognized by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. In Sioux Falls, Dow Rummel was just recently...
kotatv.com
South Dakota attorney general asks lawmakers for $35M
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley has submitted his wish list of funding to lawmakers for consideration by the Joint Appropriations Committee during the 2023 Legislature. The request is close to $35 million, with several one-time needs highlighted by the attorney general. Among the one-time...
KELOLAND TV
A look at the week ahead in SD state government
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a first look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, and meetings of the Legislature, that are open to the public, starting Monday, February 6, 2023. Click on the name for meeting details. Please note that any could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation or weather conditions.
mitchellnow.com
Governor Kristi Noem – Securing South Dakota agriculture
Agriculture is the bedrock of South Dakota. The ag industry is tough, and it’s often thankless, but it truly is how we feed the world. As a lifelong farmer and rancher myself, I take great pride in my rural upbringing. Not a day goes by where I don’t appreciate the life lessons I learned from my parents on our farm. At our house it was always go, go, go. We were constantly making things better, faster, and more efficient. That’s the exact attitude of so many of our farmers and ranchers across South Dakota. I still can’t believe I’m lucky enough to go to work every day to serve them.
KELOLAND TV
Snow impacting travel in Black Hills
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Snow in western South Dakota is creating difficult travel conditions. Snow started falling early on Monday, which prompted a winter weather advisory to be issued for the northern and central Black Hills where 3-6 inches of snow is expected. Strong winds are also part of the forecast for the area.
Workforce woes, nursing home closures pressure sustainability of long term care
Iley and Frank Petereit bought their burial plots two decades ago. Frank likes to think of himself as a planner, so he has most everything worked out for when they eventually, in his words, “kick the can.” The now 92-year-olds have a gravestone at the site, already etched with everything but the year of their […] The post Workforce woes, nursing home closures pressure sustainability of long term care appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
South Dakota Winter Proves Difficult for Wildlife
One of the favorite conversation starters for the past few months here in Sioux Dakota has been, what a crazy winter we've had this year. OK. You're right, the phrases to describe our winter has been much more colorful than that. Sailor Blushing kind of phrases. It has been a tough winter. But what's it been like for the animals out in the wild? Difficult.
South Dakota state senator drops federal lawsuit regarding suspension
South Dakota state Senator Julie Frye-Mueller has dropped her federal lawsuit against Senator Lee Schoenbeck.
wisfarmer.com
Air Force opposes Chinese-owned corn plant for North Dakota
The U.S. Air Force has told North Dakota leaders that it believes a Chinese company’s plans to build a wet corn milling plant near its Grand Forks base poses a “significant threat to national security,” prompting city officials to say they'll move to stop a project once touted as an economic boon.
KEVN
South Dakota cattle numbers have dropped since the beginning of last year
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The USDA inventory reports show that the number of cattle in South Dakota is down 7% in the last year, to the lowest level in 50 years, according to the Northern AG Network. Why have cattle numbers dropped? Part of it has to do with...
cowboystatedaily.com
As Fight For Overtaxed Colorado River Comes To Boil, Wyoming Looks To Protect Its Interests
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming can’t separate itself from concerns about – and possible looming fights over – the Colorado River, an attorney told state lawmakers Thursday. As a headwaters state, Wyoming has a direct line of interest into a growing crisis...
