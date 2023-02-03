Read full article on original website
Judge Sets Casper Man’s Bond at $100,000 Cash Only
Anthony Maico Hinton Kytzia, 26, heard 5 charges against him in Natrona County Initial Appearances from Judge Nichole Collier on Friday, Feb. 3:. 1. Aggravated Assault and Battery (with a knife), punishable by 10 years imprisonment. 2. Unlawful Entry, punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment. 3. Property Destruction, punishable...
Casper Man Who Crashed Into Building on Nichols & 1st Appears in Court
Jason Wolfe, 21, heard 3 charges against him in Natrona County Initial Appearances from Judge Nichole Collier today, Feb. 6th:. Eluding police officers, punishable by up to 6 months imprisonment and a fine of $750. Driving Under the Influence, punishable by up to 6 months imprisonment and a fine of...
Man Pleads Guilty to Domestic Violence Charges In Natrona County
"I thought today was going to be the day" said the victim, walking into Wyoming Medical Center. "The day?" asked the accompanying Sergeant. "The day I was going to die." That conversation was documented in an affidavit accompanying a case that came before the Natrona County District Court, involving aggravated assault, two counts of domestic battery, false imprisonment, and strangulation.
oilcity.news
Man pleads no contest to felony domestic violence charges; state seeks 4–8 years in prison
CASPER, Wyo. — On Friday, a Natrona County man pleaded no contest in district court to two felony charges of third-time domestic battery. In return for the plea, the state has agreed to drop charges of aggravated assault and battery with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment, and strangulation against Michael Brundige, age 43.
Natrona County Arrest Log (2/3/23 – 2/6/23)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
Casper Man Sentenced to 4-6 Years in Prison for Burglary
A Casper man was sentenced to 4- 6- years at the Wyoming State Penitentiary by Judge Catherine Wilking in Natrona County District Court today, Feb. 2. Robert G. Bockman Jr., born in 1980, was taken into custody directly after sentencing. The investigation started on January 20, 2022 when officers responded...
oilcity.news
Man charged in drug conspiracy while awaiting sentencing in previous conspiracy case
CASPER, Wyo. — On Thursday, 52-year-old Tyrone Jackson Sr. appeared in Natrona County Circuit Court on charges of conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine. His alleged supplier, 39-year-old Andrew Keller, was arrested and charged last month with three methamphetamine-related felonies. Keller and Jackson are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Wyoming Division...
Natrona County DA Recommends $75,000 CASH ONLY Bond for Alleged Drug Dealer
Tyrone Jackson, 52, heard one charge against him from Judge Michael Patchen in Natrona County Initial Appearances today, Feb. 2. Jackson was charged with conspiracy to deliver, a felony punishable by up to 20 years imprisonment and/or a fine of $20,000. Assistant District attorney Stephanie Arrache said, "Mr. Jackson has...
oilcity.news
Natrona County District Court proceedings (1/23/23–2/5/23)
CASPER, Wyo. — The following are selected arraignments, judgments and sentences rendered recently in the Seventh Judicial District of Wyoming in Natrona County. This is not a comprehensive log and may be updated with filings provided by the Clerk of District Court. Filings from the clerk do no include sentence recommendations.
oilcity.news
Suspect in custody after high-speed chase through Mills ends with wreck in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — When a Mills police officer saw a car speeding and driving erratically in the early morning hours on Sunday, the officer attempted to pull the motorist over. What followed was not a routine traffic stop, but rather a chase through the streets of Mills that ended when the driver eventually crashed in Casper.
oilcity.news
Person wanted on multiple violent felonies in Natrona County captured in ND
CASPER, Wyo. — A man wanted in Natrona County is now in custody in North Dakota, according to an email from the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office. “Elijah Dobbins is in custody in Minot, North Dakota,” the email said, providing a link to the original news release from Thursday.
Mills Man Sentenced for Being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm
A Mills man who shot himself in the leg before his arrest last year will spend more than two years in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to the sentence handed down in federal court in Casper on Wednesday. Shawn Thomas Borne, 42, heard the...
Judge Sets Bonds for Two Casper Men Caught by Home Security Camera
Keaton Foster, 25, and Terrance Fullterton, 25, heard the same two charges against them from Judge Nichole Collier in Natrona County Circuit Court today, Feb. 1. Burglary, a felony punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment and/or a fine up to $10,000. Conspiracy to commit burglary, a felony punishable by...
Appelate Court Throws Out Casper Doctor’s Drug Convictions
The federal appeals court in Denver threw out the convictions of Casper Dr. Shakeel Kahn accused of overprescribing powerful pain medication and ordered a new trial for him. Friday's ruling from Denver's 10th Circuit Court of Appeals upended the case that began in the spring of 2016, Kahn's arrest in late 2016, indictment in early 2017, and the ongoing investigation, the 20-day trial in 2019 and subsequent sentences -- 25 years for Kahn -- and 15 years for his brother Nabeel.
(PHOTOS) Round Building at Nichols and 1st Hit Last Night in High Speed Chase
The round building at Nichols and 1st Street in Casper was hit last night during a high speed chase (~3:45 a.m.). Jamie Purcell, the executive director at Wyoming Food for Thought, sent several photographs. She told K2Radio News that she believes the suspect is in custody. We will update this...
wyo4news.com
Wyoming State Trooper injured in a crash on Friday
DOUGLAS, WYOMING — On February 3, 2023, at approximately 6:40 p.m., a Douglas Trooper was parked on Highway 59 at milepost 46.5 with emergency lights activated, assisting multiple motorists who had left the roadway due to weather and road conditions. A 53 ft. box trailer semi-truck was traveling northbound...
oilcity.news
Country singer Aaron Lewis to perform at Casper’s Ford Wyoming Center in May
CASPER, Wyo. — Country singer Aaron Lewis will perform in Casper later this year, according to a Facebook post by the Ford Wyoming Center on Monday morning. “The American Patriot AARON LEWIS 2023 Acoustic Tour is coming to the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper, WY on Saturday, May 6th. On sale Friday at 10 am. Stay tuned for presale info,” the post said.
Non-Perishable Food Donation Will Get You Into Natrona County Library Book Sale for Free
The Natrona County Public Library is gearing up for its annual book sale, coming up on February 18. And now, the Friends of the Natrona County Public Library are offering free admission to the sale for those who donate a non-perishable food item. That's according to a Facebook post from...
oilcity.news
Strong winds close WYO 258 from Mills to Evansville to light, high-profile vehicles
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation has closed WYO 258 in both directions from Mills to Evansville to light, high-profile vehicles due to strong gusting winds. According to the National Weather Department, the area is seeing winds from the southwest blowing in at 22–26 mph, with gusts...
oilcity.news
Crash along US 20 blocks traffic near Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — A crash along US 20 close to milepost 8 has blocked traffic. Emergency personnel are tending to the scene. Motorists should avoid the area if possible and expect delays, the Wyoming Department of Transportation reports. No estimate was given for when the scene will be cleared.
