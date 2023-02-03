ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

Comments / 0

Related
K2 Radio

Judge Sets Casper Man’s Bond at $100,000 Cash Only

Anthony Maico Hinton Kytzia, 26, heard 5 charges against him in Natrona County Initial Appearances from Judge Nichole Collier on Friday, Feb. 3:. 1. Aggravated Assault and Battery (with a knife), punishable by 10 years imprisonment. 2. Unlawful Entry, punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment. 3. Property Destruction, punishable...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

Man Pleads Guilty to Domestic Violence Charges In Natrona County

"I thought today was going to be the day" said the victim, walking into Wyoming Medical Center. "The day?" asked the accompanying Sergeant. "The day I was going to die." That conversation was documented in an affidavit accompanying a case that came before the Natrona County District Court, involving aggravated assault, two counts of domestic battery, false imprisonment, and strangulation.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

Natrona County Arrest Log (2/3/23 – 2/6/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

Casper Man Sentenced to 4-6 Years in Prison for Burglary

A Casper man was sentenced to 4- 6- years at the Wyoming State Penitentiary by Judge Catherine Wilking in Natrona County District Court today, Feb. 2. Robert G. Bockman Jr., born in 1980, was taken into custody directly after sentencing. The investigation started on January 20, 2022 when officers responded...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Man charged in drug conspiracy while awaiting sentencing in previous conspiracy case

CASPER, Wyo. — On Thursday, 52-year-old Tyrone Jackson Sr. appeared in Natrona County Circuit Court on charges of conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine. His alleged supplier, 39-year-old Andrew Keller, was arrested and charged last month with three methamphetamine-related felonies. Keller and Jackson are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Wyoming Division...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County District Court proceedings (1/23/23–2/5/23)

CASPER, Wyo. — The following are selected arraignments, judgments and sentences rendered recently in the Seventh Judicial District of Wyoming in Natrona County. This is not a comprehensive log and may be updated with filings provided by the Clerk of District Court. Filings from the clerk do no include sentence recommendations.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
ROCK 96.7

Appelate Court Throws Out Casper Doctor’s Drug Convictions

The federal appeals court in Denver threw out the convictions of Casper Dr. Shakeel Kahn accused of overprescribing powerful pain medication and ordered a new trial for him. Friday's ruling from Denver's 10th Circuit Court of Appeals upended the case that began in the spring of 2016, Kahn's arrest in late 2016, indictment in early 2017, and the ongoing investigation, the 20-day trial in 2019 and subsequent sentences -- 25 years for Kahn -- and 15 years for his brother Nabeel.
CASPER, WY
wyo4news.com

Wyoming State Trooper injured in a crash on Friday

DOUGLAS, WYOMING — On February 3, 2023, at approximately 6:40 p.m., a Douglas Trooper was parked on Highway 59 at milepost 46.5 with emergency lights activated, assisting multiple motorists who had left the roadway due to weather and road conditions. A 53 ft. box trailer semi-truck was traveling northbound...
DOUGLAS, WY
oilcity.news

Country singer Aaron Lewis to perform at Casper’s Ford Wyoming Center in May

CASPER, Wyo. — Country singer Aaron Lewis will perform in Casper later this year, according to a Facebook post by the Ford Wyoming Center on Monday morning. “The American Patriot AARON LEWIS 2023 Acoustic Tour is coming to the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper, WY on Saturday, May 6th. On sale Friday at 10 am. Stay tuned for presale info,” the post said.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Crash along US 20 blocks traffic near Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — A crash along US 20 close to milepost 8 has blocked traffic. Emergency personnel are tending to the scene. Motorists should avoid the area if possible and expect delays, the Wyoming Department of Transportation reports. No estimate was given for when the scene will be cleared.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

K2 Radio

Casper, WY
11K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

K2 has the best news coverage for Casper and the state of Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy