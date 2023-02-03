Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Basketball: No. 8 Maryland stymies No. 10 Ohio State 90-54 in Sheldon’s returnThe LanternColumbus, OH
Will the Washington Commanders be lured to Virginia?Cheryl E PrestonWashington, DC
Women are buying the morning-after pill from a new campus vending machineBrenna TempleWashington, DC
Bill Introduced in U.S. Senate to Make Washington, D.C., the 51st StateJordan ArthurWashington, DC
Luxury Lives in Washington, D.C.Douglas PilarskiWashington, DC
Related
wfmd.com
Virginia Man Arrested In Frederick County With Hundreds Of Capsules Of Suspected Fentanyl
Frederick, Md. (DG) – A Virginia man is behind bars after being arrested in Frederick County for having hundreds of gel capsules of suspected fentanyl. Recently deputy stopped 40- year-old Joseph Rich of Amissville, Virginia during a routine traffic stop. Police seized more than 700 gel capsules of suspected fentanyl, four canisters containing suspected fentanyl, 3.3 grams of suspected crack cocaine, and drug paraphernalia.
SUV Crashes Into Occupied School Bus In Montgomery County, Several Injured
Several passengers are injured after an occupied school bus and SUV collided in Montgomery County, authorities say. The bus and SUV crashed in the area of Randolph Road and Goodhill Road in Glenmont around 3:30 p.m., Monday, Feb. 6, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer. After...
Catonsville woman allegedly conspired to shoot up local energy facilities
A Catonsville woman has been federally charged for conspiring to shoot up several Baltimore area energy facilities.
WJLA
NAACP voices concern, questions legality of changes to Arlington 'Missing Middle' proposal
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — The debate over 'Missing Middle' housing in Arlington is now prompting some strong words from the NAACP's Arlington Branch. In a letter sent last week to the Arlington County Board Chair, NAACP leaders wrote that they were "stunned and deeply disappointed" by recent changes made to the county's 'Missing Middle' housing proposal.
Virginia State Police says driver was going 140 mph; troopers seem to be Eagles fans in callout
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Virginia State Police said a driver was going twice the speed limit on an interstate in Northern Virginia, and in calling out the driver, VSP seemed to give a shout-out to the Philadelphia Eagles. First, about the speeding… VSP said someone was going 140 mph in a 70 […]
wfmd.com
BREAKING NEWS-Shooting At Heritage Shooting Center In Frederick County Injuries 2
Frederick, Md. (DG) – A shooting at the Heritage Training and Shooting Center in Frederick leaves two people injured. The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office responded to the business on Metropolitan Court for reports of a shooting at 1 PM Sunday February 5, 2023. The scene was quickly secured,...
fox5dc.com
Thieves steal valet stand, car keys from outside downtown DC restaurant
WASHINGTON - Authorities say thieves stole a valet stand and some of the car keys inside it from outside a restaurant in downtown D.C. over the weekend. The incident happened Saturday outside RPM Italian D.C. at 6th and K Streets in the Mount Vernon neighborhood not far from the D.C. Convention Center.
WJLA
Loudoun County CA Buta Biberaj responds to criticism that she's an 'HR nightmare'
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7news) — A blistering new analysis completed by the Loudoun County Department of Human Resources shows the Loudoun County Commonwealth Attorney's Office has a high voluntary turnover rate under Buta Biberaj’s leadership. “As outlined above, turnover is an area where the [Commonwealth Attorney] appears to...
Pedestrian dead after crash in Montgomery County
ASPEN HILL, Md. (DC News Now) — A pedestrian died after a crash in Aspen Hill on Sunday. Police were called to Georgia Avenue and Hewitt Avenue around 7:37 p.m. after receiving reports of a pedestrian who had been hit. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said they were an adult. The […]
WJLA
Commanders Dan Snyder lists Potomac, Md. home as rumors of a team sale continue: Reports
POTOMAC, Md. (7News) — Washington Commanders Owner Dan Snyder reportedly plans to sell his Potomac, Md. estate for a would-be record-setting number, the Washington Business Journal first reported. Snyder will list the property for a whopping $49 million which would make it the most expensive home in the DMV,...
WJLA
Person found dead in Rock Creek and Potomac Parkway in DC: Police
WASHINGTON (7News) — One person was found dead in Rock Creek and Potomac Parkway in D.C. early Monday morning, according to authorities. Just before 2 a.m., water rescue crews with D.C. Fire and EMS assisted the U.S. Park Police (USPP) at Rock Creek Parkway and Massachusetts Avenue NW. Crews say they discovered a deceased person in the creek.
Man shot, found dead inside car in Hagerstown
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were investigating the death of a man after officer found him shot inside a car Sunday afternoon. The Hagerstown Police Department said it received a call about a suspicious vehicle in the 400 block of N. Locust St. around 4:25 p.m. When officers got to the […]
WJLA
2 workers trapped on scaffolding at least 13 stories up on high rise in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — First responders in Fairfax County are working Monday morning to help two workers who are stuck on scaffolding at least 13 stories up on a high-rise building. The Fairfax County Fire and Rescue says crews responded to the 1800 Chain Bridge Road for a...
WJLA
Armed men break into Triangle, Va. home, use 'electrical restraint device' on teen: Police
TRIANGLE, Va. (7News) — Two women and a child became victims of a home invasion Sunday night in Prince William County which left two of them with minor injuries, police said. Police responded to the house, located in the 3800 block of Graham Park Road in Triangle shortly before...
WJLA
Trial delayed for former PGPD officer charged with killing handcuffed man
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (7News) — Suspended Prince George's County Police Department Cpl. Michael Owen, accused of murder for shooting a handcuffed man, William Green, three years ago had accepted a plea deal from State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy. Owen pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter for a lesser sentence, but then a judge rejected the deal and Braveboy claimed she was ready for trial.
wfmd.com
Suspects Taken Into Custody In Frederick County After Foot Chase, Police Seized 150 Capsules Of Drugs
Frederick, Md. (DG) – Two men and a juvenile were taken into custody Saturday after a brief foot chase by local police. A deputy with the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office was trying to locate an Acura, with front end damage, on February 4th in New Market that had fled from an attempted traffic stop on February 3rd.
Sheriff: Accidental shooting injures two people in Frederick County
A man and woman had to be taken to a shock trauma center after being shot accidentally in Frederick County on Sunday afternoon.
WJLA
Laurel teen arrested after threatening gas station employee with knife and stealing items
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD (WBFF) — A 19-year-old was charged with assault after he was caught stealing merchandise from an Exxon in Laurel and threatened an employee with a knife, early on Monday morning. At approximately 3:10AM, officers responded for an assault at the Exxon located at 3384 Laurel...
WV Schools: Closings & Delays – Monday, February 6, 2023
WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – Some counties throughout West Virginia have begun to announce plans for changes in school operation schedules for Monday, February 6, 2023. Berkeley County Schools Superintendent Ronald Stephens announced Sunday evening that schools throughout the county will be closed Monday due to “a security incident that has limited access to computer resources throughout the district.”
WJLA
Multiple homes, vehicles riddled with bullets in Woodbridge neighborhood: Police
WOODBRIDGE, Va. (7News) — Gunshots were fired in a Woodbridge neighborhood on Saturday, with bullets hitting three homes and three vehicles, according to the Prince William County Police Department. The incident happened in the 16500 block of Sherwood Place around 6 a.m., police said. Officers were called to the...
Comments / 0