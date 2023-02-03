ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver Spring, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wfmd.com

Virginia Man Arrested In Frederick County With Hundreds Of Capsules Of Suspected Fentanyl

Frederick, Md. (DG) – A Virginia man is behind bars after being arrested in Frederick County for having hundreds of gel capsules of suspected fentanyl. Recently deputy stopped 40- year-old Joseph Rich of Amissville, Virginia during a routine traffic stop. Police seized more than 700 gel capsules of suspected fentanyl, four canisters containing suspected fentanyl, 3.3 grams of suspected crack cocaine, and drug paraphernalia.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

Pedestrian dead after crash in Montgomery County

ASPEN HILL, Md. (DC News Now) — A pedestrian died after a crash in Aspen Hill on Sunday. Police were called to Georgia Avenue and Hewitt Avenue around 7:37 p.m. after receiving reports of a pedestrian who had been hit. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said they were an adult. The […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WJLA

Person found dead in Rock Creek and Potomac Parkway in DC: Police

WASHINGTON (7News) — One person was found dead in Rock Creek and Potomac Parkway in D.C. early Monday morning, according to authorities. Just before 2 a.m., water rescue crews with D.C. Fire and EMS assisted the U.S. Park Police (USPP) at Rock Creek Parkway and Massachusetts Avenue NW. Crews say they discovered a deceased person in the creek.
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Man shot, found dead inside car in Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were investigating the death of a man after officer found him shot inside a car Sunday afternoon. The Hagerstown Police Department said it received a call about a suspicious vehicle in the 400 block of N. Locust St. around 4:25 p.m. When officers got to the […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
WJLA

Trial delayed for former PGPD officer charged with killing handcuffed man

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (7News) — Suspended Prince George's County Police Department Cpl. Michael Owen, accused of murder for shooting a handcuffed man, William Green, three years ago had accepted a plea deal from State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy. Owen pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter for a lesser sentence, but then a judge rejected the deal and Braveboy claimed she was ready for trial.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Lootpress

WV Schools: Closings & Delays – Monday, February 6, 2023

WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – Some counties throughout West Virginia have begun to announce plans for changes in school operation schedules for Monday, February 6, 2023. Berkeley County Schools Superintendent Ronald Stephens announced Sunday evening that schools throughout the county will be closed Monday due to “a security incident that has limited access to computer resources throughout the district.”
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy