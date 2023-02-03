ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, MO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

mykdkd.com

Workshop Series Aims to Give Senior Adults ‘Peace of Mind’

Care Connection’s Clinton Senior Center will present a free, five-part online series titled “Gift of Peace of Mind” to help older adults plan for their later years. The series, to be presented at the center at 970 E. Sedalia, will feature a variety of experts at 1 p.m. Tuesdays from Feb. 14 to March 14. You may register by calling Tammy Wilkey at 660-438-3300, extension 3, or online at www.goaging.org/events.
CLINTON, MO
mykdkd.com

Henry County Memory Fund’s Annual Big Purple Party

Save the date for Saturday, May 6, 2023 for the HCMF’s Annual Big Purple Party. The event will be held at Hawthorn Bank at Old Country Club Park, with registration beginning at 9am, followed by the ceremony at 9:30am. It will be complete with a walk, contributor tables, and a ceremony dedicated to those affected by Alzheimer’s and dementia. Please join us by participating in The Big Purple Party where we will recognize, remember, and honor those affected by Alzheimer’s disease and dementia. Don’t forget to bring your in Memory or Honor signs to place around the walk for all participants to see.
KOLR10 News

Man drives into hotel pond, drowns in Warrensburg

JOHNSON COUNTY, Mo. — A man drowned in a pond outside a hotel in Warrensburg on Feb. 5. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol drowning incident report, Edward D. Taylor, 25, of Riverdale, Illinois, drowned in a pond outside of a Fairfield Inn Suites near the intersection of U.S. Highway 50 and Business Route […]
WARRENSBURG, MO
mykdkd.com

Students Compete at SkillsUSA District Competition

Congratulations to Clinton Technical School students who competed in the West Central District SkillsUSA Contest earlier this week. All students listed below will be moving on to the state competition later this year:. Welding Fabrication Team-1st place: Ella Huggins (Clinton), John Neuenschwander (Lakeland), and Tyler Johnson (Clinton) Welding Individual-1st Place:...
CLINTON, MO
kmmo.com

CHERRY TREE LANE CLOSED FOR CULVERT REPLACEMENT IN PETTIS COUNTY

A road in Pettis County will be closed for culvert replacement from February 6-14. According to the Pettis County Road and Bridge Department, Cherry Tree Lane will be temporarily closed to a traffic for the project. If you have any questions, you can call the county at 660-826-5000.
97.9 KICK FM

Remembering When a Mysterious Sarcophagus Was Found in Missouri

This is one of the strangest finds in Missouri history. There's a retro video remembering the time when a Missouri family found a mysterious sarcophagus in an unmarked grave. This bizarre story was reported on by KMBC in Kansas City a decade and a half ago. It's a sarcophagus that a family found in the Machpelah Cemetery in Lexington, Missouri. At the time, they were wanting to find out what was contained in an unmarked grave in their family plot. What they discovered was startling.
LEXINGTON, MO
mykdkd.com

(UPDATED) House Fire in Clinton, MO

Pictures from the structure fire yesterday evening at 4th & Jefferson. Ladder 1 was instrumental in controlling this wind driven fire. The home was vacant. Due to limited staffing, mutual aid assistance was requested from Urich Fire Department for manpower. Thank you to Urich Fire for their assistance. The fire...
CLINTON, MO
kjluradio.com

Elevated fire conditions lead to natural cover fires across mid-Missouri

Fire departments across mid-Missouri are asking you to refrain from outdoor burning. The combination of high winds and low humidity have sparked natural cover fires across the region this weekend. Both the Central Callaway and North Callaway Fire Protection Districts report working several large natural cover fires. The Gravois Fire...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Police Reports for January 6, 2023

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department crime reports. Friday night, Sedalia Police stopped a motor vehicle because it had no headlights on. The car was stopped in the 1800 block of West 3rd Street. During the course of the stop, the driver was found to be intoxicated. Further investigation revealed the driver's BAC was approximately 2.5 times the legal limit. Jose M.A. Quetezecua Hernandez, 22, of Sedalia, was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated, No Driver's License, and No Headlights.
SEDALIA, MO
KIX 105.7

MSHP Arrest Reports for February 6, 2023

The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 64-year-old Galen U. Tye of Clinton at 12:15 a.m. Sunday in Henry County. He was suspected of driving while intoxicated, and failure to maintain the right half of the roadway. Tye was taken to the Henry County Jail, where he was booked and released.
HENRY COUNTY, MO
mykdkd.com

Winter Cardinal Activities Week 12

Please see the attached schedule, and if you can, let’s get out and support our Cardinals as they hit the home stretch of Winter Athletics and Activities! We have a very busy week and there are a few key points to note:. Tuesday 2/7. CHS BBB @ Center. C...
CLINTON, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

‘Buckle’ Thief Apprehended by Sedalia Police

On Friday at 3:53 p.m., Sedalia Police conducted a traffic stop in the 1000 block of Thompson Blvd. The vehicle's occupants were suspects in a theft that had just occurred at The Buckle, 890 Thompson Blvd. A computer check through Joint Communications revealed that the driver, 26-year-old Olivia R. Vega,...
SEDALIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Knob Noster Man Injured When Truck Strikes Tree

A Knob Noster man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Saturday in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 1999 Ford F-250, driven by 51-year-old Vernon R. Houts of Knob Noster, was on Highway B, south of SW1200th Road just before 5:30 p.m., when the truck ran off the right side of the roadway. The driver overcorrected, and the truck crossed back over the roadway, struck a tree.
KNOB NOSTER, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Man drowns after driving vehicle into a Johnson County pond

JOHNSON COUNTY, Mo (KMIZ) Highway Patrol says 25-year-old Edward D. Taylor of Riverdale, Illinois, is dead after drowning on Sunday around 1:20 a.m. in Johnson County. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Taylor drove his vehicle into the pond at Fairfield Inn Suites near U.S. 50 and Bus 13. Troopers say Taylor The post Man drowns after driving vehicle into a Johnson County pond appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
mykdkd.com

Weekly Crash Report from Missouri State Highway Patrol

On Saturday, January 28, 2023 a crash occurred as vehicle 1, driven by Javen W Wolford , age 18 of Independence, MO was westbound on M 7. Vehicle 1 ran off the left side of the roadway, overcorrected, returned to the roadway and overturned coming to rest on its top. The crash was assisted by the Henry County Sheriff’s Department. The driver was transported to Cass Medical Center by Garden City EMS with moderate injuries.
INDEPENDENCE, MO

