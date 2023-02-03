Save the date for Saturday, May 6, 2023 for the HCMF’s Annual Big Purple Party. The event will be held at Hawthorn Bank at Old Country Club Park, with registration beginning at 9am, followed by the ceremony at 9:30am. It will be complete with a walk, contributor tables, and a ceremony dedicated to those affected by Alzheimer’s and dementia. Please join us by participating in The Big Purple Party where we will recognize, remember, and honor those affected by Alzheimer’s disease and dementia. Don’t forget to bring your in Memory or Honor signs to place around the walk for all participants to see.

