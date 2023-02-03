Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mykdkd.com
Workshop Series Aims to Give Senior Adults ‘Peace of Mind’
Care Connection’s Clinton Senior Center will present a free, five-part online series titled “Gift of Peace of Mind” to help older adults plan for their later years. The series, to be presented at the center at 970 E. Sedalia, will feature a variety of experts at 1 p.m. Tuesdays from Feb. 14 to March 14. You may register by calling Tammy Wilkey at 660-438-3300, extension 3, or online at www.goaging.org/events.
mykdkd.com
Henry County Memory Fund’s Annual Big Purple Party
Save the date for Saturday, May 6, 2023 for the HCMF’s Annual Big Purple Party. The event will be held at Hawthorn Bank at Old Country Club Park, with registration beginning at 9am, followed by the ceremony at 9:30am. It will be complete with a walk, contributor tables, and a ceremony dedicated to those affected by Alzheimer’s and dementia. Please join us by participating in The Big Purple Party where we will recognize, remember, and honor those affected by Alzheimer’s disease and dementia. Don’t forget to bring your in Memory or Honor signs to place around the walk for all participants to see.
Man drives into hotel pond, drowns in Warrensburg
JOHNSON COUNTY, Mo. — A man drowned in a pond outside a hotel in Warrensburg on Feb. 5. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol drowning incident report, Edward D. Taylor, 25, of Riverdale, Illinois, drowned in a pond outside of a Fairfield Inn Suites near the intersection of U.S. Highway 50 and Business Route […]
mykdkd.com
Students Compete at SkillsUSA District Competition
Congratulations to Clinton Technical School students who competed in the West Central District SkillsUSA Contest earlier this week. All students listed below will be moving on to the state competition later this year:. Welding Fabrication Team-1st place: Ella Huggins (Clinton), John Neuenschwander (Lakeland), and Tyler Johnson (Clinton) Welding Individual-1st Place:...
mykdkd.com
US Department of Labor Again Cites Missouri Cattle Processor for Exposing Workers to Potentially Lethal Carbon Dioxide Levels
A federal workplace safety investigation at a Lone Jack cattle processing plant – now cited seven times by inspectors for endangering workers since March 2020 – found employees exposed to high levels of carbon dioxide. Dry ice used to keep meat at safe temperatures emits the carbon dioxide...
kmmo.com
CHERRY TREE LANE CLOSED FOR CULVERT REPLACEMENT IN PETTIS COUNTY
A road in Pettis County will be closed for culvert replacement from February 6-14. According to the Pettis County Road and Bridge Department, Cherry Tree Lane will be temporarily closed to a traffic for the project. If you have any questions, you can call the county at 660-826-5000.
Remembering When a Mysterious Sarcophagus Was Found in Missouri
This is one of the strangest finds in Missouri history. There's a retro video remembering the time when a Missouri family found a mysterious sarcophagus in an unmarked grave. This bizarre story was reported on by KMBC in Kansas City a decade and a half ago. It's a sarcophagus that a family found in the Machpelah Cemetery in Lexington, Missouri. At the time, they were wanting to find out what was contained in an unmarked grave in their family plot. What they discovered was startling.
mykdkd.com
(UPDATED) House Fire in Clinton, MO
Pictures from the structure fire yesterday evening at 4th & Jefferson. Ladder 1 was instrumental in controlling this wind driven fire. The home was vacant. Due to limited staffing, mutual aid assistance was requested from Urich Fire Department for manpower. Thank you to Urich Fire for their assistance. The fire...
kjluradio.com
Elevated fire conditions lead to natural cover fires across mid-Missouri
Fire departments across mid-Missouri are asking you to refrain from outdoor burning. The combination of high winds and low humidity have sparked natural cover fires across the region this weekend. Both the Central Callaway and North Callaway Fire Protection Districts report working several large natural cover fires. The Gravois Fire...
Grain Valley High School scare ends with person in custody
Grain Valley School District lifts safety precautions after locking down it's high school when a student reported a suspicious person on campus.
KCTV 5
Officials: 21-year-old man fell through ice at Shawnee Mission Lake
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - First responders confirmed one person fell through the ice Monday morning at Shawnee Mission Lake. Lenexa Police told KCTV5 that dive team members were working on the recovery of the body of a 21-year-old man, and that Johnson County Park Police were leading the response.
Why advocates say Missourians should still get a medical marijuana card
Recreational marijuana sales began Friday across Missouri, but advocates still say cannabis users should consider getting a medical card.
Sedalia Police Reports for January 6, 2023
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department crime reports. Friday night, Sedalia Police stopped a motor vehicle because it had no headlights on. The car was stopped in the 1800 block of West 3rd Street. During the course of the stop, the driver was found to be intoxicated. Further investigation revealed the driver's BAC was approximately 2.5 times the legal limit. Jose M.A. Quetezecua Hernandez, 22, of Sedalia, was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated, No Driver's License, and No Headlights.
MSHP Arrest Reports for February 6, 2023
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 64-year-old Galen U. Tye of Clinton at 12:15 a.m. Sunday in Henry County. He was suspected of driving while intoxicated, and failure to maintain the right half of the roadway. Tye was taken to the Henry County Jail, where he was booked and released.
KMBC.com
Police arrest man wanted for several crimes in Jackson County, Cass County
BELTON, Mo. — Police in Belton and Kansas City apprehended a suspect last week accused of committing multiple crimes in Jackson and Cass Counties. Thyon L. Williams was charged in Cass County with first-degree robbery. He was charged in Jackson County with two counts of first-degree robbery, two counts...
mykdkd.com
Winter Cardinal Activities Week 12
Please see the attached schedule, and if you can, let’s get out and support our Cardinals as they hit the home stretch of Winter Athletics and Activities! We have a very busy week and there are a few key points to note:. Tuesday 2/7. CHS BBB @ Center. C...
‘Buckle’ Thief Apprehended by Sedalia Police
On Friday at 3:53 p.m., Sedalia Police conducted a traffic stop in the 1000 block of Thompson Blvd. The vehicle's occupants were suspects in a theft that had just occurred at The Buckle, 890 Thompson Blvd. A computer check through Joint Communications revealed that the driver, 26-year-old Olivia R. Vega,...
Knob Noster Man Injured When Truck Strikes Tree
A Knob Noster man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Saturday in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 1999 Ford F-250, driven by 51-year-old Vernon R. Houts of Knob Noster, was on Highway B, south of SW1200th Road just before 5:30 p.m., when the truck ran off the right side of the roadway. The driver overcorrected, and the truck crossed back over the roadway, struck a tree.
Man drowns after driving vehicle into a Johnson County pond
JOHNSON COUNTY, Mo (KMIZ) Highway Patrol says 25-year-old Edward D. Taylor of Riverdale, Illinois, is dead after drowning on Sunday around 1:20 a.m. in Johnson County. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Taylor drove his vehicle into the pond at Fairfield Inn Suites near U.S. 50 and Bus 13. Troopers say Taylor The post Man drowns after driving vehicle into a Johnson County pond appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
mykdkd.com
Weekly Crash Report from Missouri State Highway Patrol
On Saturday, January 28, 2023 a crash occurred as vehicle 1, driven by Javen W Wolford , age 18 of Independence, MO was westbound on M 7. Vehicle 1 ran off the left side of the roadway, overcorrected, returned to the roadway and overturned coming to rest on its top. The crash was assisted by the Henry County Sheriff’s Department. The driver was transported to Cass Medical Center by Garden City EMS with moderate injuries.
Comments / 0