Susan Elaine Zimmerman, age 68, of Prairie du Chien, Wisc., formerly of Clarksville, Iowa passed away peacefully with her family at her side on Saturday, February 4, 2023 from her battle with brain cancer. Susan was born on May 15, 1954 to Erwin Lawrence Sherburne and Vera Mae Burkhardt. Susan was the oldest of 5 siblings.

