WESTFIELD, Ind. — Westfield Mayor Andy Cook announced Friday he will not seek reelection for a fifth term in office in 2023. “I’m in my 16th year as Mayor of the city that I love,” Cook said in an announcement released Friday, the last day for municipal mayoral candidates to file paperwork for the current election. “I’ve been Westfield’s first and only Mayor as we have grown from a small farming community into a city of over 50,000, listed by national publications as one of the safest and most desirable places to live in America. I’m very proud of the progress that we’ve made."

WESTFIELD, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO