Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Indy's Newest Restaurant Brings Downtown Cool to the NorthsideRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
7 Indianapolis Apartments Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbyIndianapolis, IN
10 Indianapolis Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyIndianapolis, IN
Related
Indiana schools working to cut down on student vaping
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — Over the last decade, vaping has emerged into an epidemic of alarming proportions among U.S. teenagers. Last year, 20% of middle and high schoolers admitted to using nicotine products – despite the health dangers. Indiana schools are working to keep kids from getting hooked.
IPS installs vending machine, but it’s not soda inside
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– A newly installed vending machine at an i-p-s elementary school isn’t serving up soda… but books! Colleen Turner is a language teacher at Meredith Nicholson School 96. “Students can put a golden coin in the machine and select a book and keep that book forever,” Turner said. Students earn coins through different incentives, like […]
Current Publishing
New athletic director starts at Zionsville Community High School
Zionsville Community High School has named Josh Larsh its co-athletic director. Larsh will start Feb.13, working alongside fellow athletic director Greg Schallhase. Larsh, 43, comes to Zionsville after an 18-month stint as the Avon High School athletic director. He will split duties with Schellhase. Both Avon and Zionsville are members...
WISH-TV
Al Hubbard, Businessman and Entrepreneur
For our 200th podcast interview, “Leaders and Legends” presents a conversation with businessman and entrepreneur Al Hubbard. A philanthropist who served in both Bush Administrations, Al is also one of Indiana’s leading education experts. We talk with all about his career, his friendship with President George W. Bush, and the state of politics in our state and country in 2023.
This Indiana city is among the safest in America: report
When you’re thinking about moving to a new city, safety is probably one of the main factors you take into consideration. If Indiana is one of your top states to live in, you are in luck.
Swensons opens Monday in Avon
AVON, Ind. – Swensons Drive-In will open its first Indiana location Monday at 11 a.m. The drive-in restaurant will be located off Rockville Road, at 8894 US Highway 36 in Avon. The first 100 guests will get free Galley Boy burgers. Swensons said they’re expecting a large turnout and due to the drive-in nature of […]
WISH-TV
History of Lockefield Gardens, Indy’s first major public housing property
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Lockefield Gardens is located in the heart of downtown, just across from IUPUI. It now serves as apartments, but at one point it was a vibrant community for African Americans in the city. “There was poverty. We’re coming in and out of the depression. The housing...
Rally held in support of Asian community in wake of attack on IU student
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — For some students at Indiana University, the days following an attack on an Asian American student on a Bloomington bus have been tough. "It's been frightening. It's definitely sobering to come face to face with that constant threat of danger," said IU student Isabella Barredo. The...
city-countyobserver.com
Shabazz to run for mayor of Indianapolis
Journalist Abdul-Hakim Shabazz announced Thursday that he will be running in the May 3 Republican mayoral primary in Indianapolis. Shabazz said that it was after forming an exploratory committee in December and hearing from hundreds of residents in every township that he decided to run. “I have been writing and...
AT&T hiring for nearly 100 Indiana jobs. Here's how to apply.
INDIANAPOLIS — AT&T is hiring dozens of Hoosiers as the company builds out its fiber network. The openings include installation technicians and sales management positions, both in-home and retail. Sixty of the nearly 100 jobs are in Indianapolis. The company said the positions offer competitive salary and benefits, including...
Current Publishing
City of Westfield purchases land for $770K
The City of Westfield purchased three parcels of land last month totaling a little more than 25 acres at an auction for $770,000. The land, at 2510 E. 171st St., was purchased Jan. 26 at the Prairie Waters Event Center in Westfield during an auction held by Pendleton-based Don Smock Auction Co., Inc.. The Westfield City Council had approved a resolution authorizing Westfield Chief of Staff Jeremy Lollar to pursue the purchase of the land three days prior to the auction.
Cook will not seek 5th term as Westfield mayor
WESTFIELD, Ind. — Westfield Mayor Andy Cook announced Friday he will not seek reelection for a fifth term in office in 2023. “I’m in my 16th year as Mayor of the city that I love,” Cook said in an announcement released Friday, the last day for municipal mayoral candidates to file paperwork for the current election. “I’ve been Westfield’s first and only Mayor as we have grown from a small farming community into a city of over 50,000, listed by national publications as one of the safest and most desirable places to live in America. I’m very proud of the progress that we’ve made."
IU protest demands university leaders increase LGBTQ protections
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Dozens of Indiana University students marched through the Bloomington campus Thursday, demanding school leaders increase protections for LGBTQ students. They also hosted a town hall where they told their own stories and talked about possible solutions. The town hall was led by Declan Farley, who identifies...
readthereporter.com
Remember Hook’s drug stores?
1861 – On the way to his inauguration in Washington, President-Elect Abraham Lincoln spent one night in Indianapolis. He gave a speech from the balcony of the Bates House Hotel. 1903 – Nathaniel Owings was born in Indianapolis. He became a leading architect and was an early advocate of...
Arsenal Tech High School: Indianapolis Fight Sends Three to Hospital, Arrests Made
About 10 students were arrested and seven were injured after a fight broke out at Arsenal Technical High School in Indianapolis on Thursday. Officers from the Indianapolis Police Department responded to the school around 1:30 p.m. EDT for an incident that began as a fist fight, according to WXIN. Between eight and 10 arrests were … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Indianapolis (IN) Airport Celebrates Two New Fire Apparatus
From the Indianapolis Airport Authority Fire Department Facebook post Jan. 21:. Firefighters, retirees and officials at the Indianapolis International Airport recently celebrated the arrival of two new aircraft rescue firefighting apparatus, which included ceremonial traditions practiced among firefighters dating back to the 1800s. The event demonstrated the fellowship and team connection candidates looking to serve among Indy airport first responders can expect to find.
Retired Indiana state trooper hit, killed by car in Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A retired Indiana state trooper died last week after being hit by a car in Lafayette. Theodore Dudzinski, 87, was attempting to cross North Ninth Street near the intersection with Ferry Street just before 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1, when he stepped into the path of a car.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love trying new places, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Fox 59
Live interview: Update on two officers shot in Mitchell, Indiana
Two officers were shot in Lawrence County after a traffic stop. Indiana State Police confirm the shooting happened around 3:15 a.m. Sunday. https://fox59.com/indiana-news/lawrence-county-mitchell-officers-shot/. Live interview: Update on two officers shot in Mitchell, …. Two officers were shot in Lawrence County after a traffic stop. Indiana State Police confirm the shooting...
Heavy fire in Howard County apartments
An apartment fire has broken out in Howard County, in the town of Center, which is a community just outside of Kokomo.
WTHR
Indianapolis, IN
40K+
Followers
13K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Indianapolis local newshttps://www.wthr.com/
Comments / 1