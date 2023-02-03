Read full article on original website
Susan Elaine Zimmerman
Susan Elaine Zimmerman, age 68, of Prairie du Chien, Wisc., formerly of Clarksville, Iowa passed away peacefully with her family at her side on Saturday, February 4, 2023 from her battle with brain cancer. Susan was born on May 15, 1954 to Erwin Lawrence Sherburne and Vera Mae Burkhardt. Susan was the oldest of 5 siblings.
Madonna Eldora (Hill) Wachter
Madonna Eldora (Hill) Wachter passed away peacefully on February 3rd, 2023. She was born on October 29, 1928, in Prairie du Chien, WI, the daughter of Lee and Lucinda (Jones) Hill. She attended public school in Prairie du Chien, graduating in 1946. She married Donald M. Wachter on September 6,...
