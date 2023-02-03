Read full article on original website
Another day at the Coliseum for WVU and postseason pursuit
This is just another day for West Virginia basketball. Don't diminish what awaits the Mountaineers. Instead, understand the challenge and the consequences. True, WVU is at home for the 7 p.m. game against yet another formidable foe. This time, it's No. 11 Iowa State, a mercurial team in that it's beaten the No. 1 team in the country but also blown a 23-point lead to lose to a team that was 0-8 in the Big 12. The Cyclones are 2-5 on the road with losses by 18 and 17 in non-conference play and two, three and two in conference games. Go figure.
WVU-Iowa State: TV, radio, stream, Vegas odds and more
The 2022-23 season continues tonight, as West Virginia (14-9, 3-7) is back at home, facing yet another Top 15 opponent. This time around, it's No. 11 Iowa State. While the Mountaineers are on the second half of their conference schedule, this is the first time they will take on the Cyclones (16-6, 7-3) this year. If you're unable to make your way to the game in person, here's how you can follow along at home, plus updated Vegas odds and series history.
Iowa bracketology update: Where things stand with eight regular season games remaining
Iowa basketball has eight games remaining on its regular season schedule. The Hawkeyes will look to close out the year in hopes of making it back to the NCAA Tournament. Iowa has won seven of its last nine games, and that has seemed to put it comfortably in the NCAA Tournament conversation as there was a point where things were not looking so hot.
KU football transfers receive individual grades from 247Sports
The Kansas football program continues to recruit the transfer portal well under Lance Leipold. For the third-consecutive offseason KU has added double-digit transfers. Just like last year, KU used the mid-year transfer market to add players who will be on campus for spring practice, which is set to begin on February 28. KU added 10 mid-year transfers who will arrive on scholarship and all of them are on campus and in classes, including six players on defense, three players on offense and one specialist.
Just released: Iowa State rises in new AP Poll
Iowa State men’s basketball put together a 1-1 week overall last week, but finished it with one of their best performances of the season. The Cyclones looked dominant for the majority of the week, ended up falling Monday after a late comeback from Texas Tech, but then defeated Kansas by double digits at home on Saturday.
