Eater
Soon This San Francisco Gourmet Burger Restaurant Will Open in Marin County
Roam Burgers, a San Francisco favorite for grass-fed beef patties and french fries topped with shaved truffles, founded on Fillmore Street, is headed to Marin County. The Bay Area business will open its newest location in the Corte Madera Town Center, a homecoming of sorts for owner Joshua Spiegelman. The fall 2023 opening will deepen his roots in the North Bay — the entrepreneur spent his childhood in Mill Valley and attended Redwood High School in Larkspur. “I grew up in Marin,” Spiegelman says. “So this means a lot to me.”
Fine dining restaurant Palette is set to close after four years in San Francisco
The fine dining restaurant is expected to close on Feb. 15.
SFist
Day Around the Bay: Cliff House Getting A New Restaurant, But No One Knows What It Is
The state of California rejected Oakland’s housing element plan, adding it to the list of Bay Area cities that did not get their housing plans approved in time. Oakland’s plan to build 26,000 new units was deemed inadequate by the California Department of Housing and Community Development, which said the city wasn't adding enough low-income housing to wealthy neighborhoods. [Chronicle]
Eater
This Bay Area Chef Caught Online Scammers Selling a Fake Dinner at His Restaurant
If restaurant owners didn’t already have enough on their minds, here’s yet another thing they’ll want to pay attention to: ticketed dinner event scams potentially involving their restaurants. Brokeass Stuart has the story of how chef Telmo Faria of Uma Casa discovered his restaurant was being used to advertise a fake dinner event on Eventbrite.
Little Original Joe’s slated to open second San Francisco location
The second Little Original Joe's is expected to open in the summer.
berkeleyside.org
Fire temporarily shutters Oakland brunch destination
The Chronicle shared the discovery that Burma Bear, a popular Burmese and barbecue restaurant in Oakland’s Uptown neighborhood, just announced on its website that is has permanently closed after almost seven years. Burma Bear’s Instagram announcement had a bit more detail: “Due to changes in restaurant economics, it is...
SFist
Soleil Ho Is Stepping Down as Chronicle Restaurant Critic After Four Years
Four years, a James Beard Award, and a pandemic later, Chronicle food critic Soleil Ho is relinquishing the post — and without a whole lot of explanation. It feels like just yesterday that Soleil Ho was taking on the esteemed job at the Chronicle that had been held by Michael Bauer for over three decades — and in some ways, it kind of was just yesterday, in restaurant time. A lot of us are having trouble remembering if something happened last year, or in 2021, or in 2019, and there's been a Groundhog Day aspect to the three pandemic years that have just barely passed. We are still about four weeks away from the anniversary of everything shutting down in SF, and for many restaurateurs it's been a long slog back to some sense of normalcy, with debts still to pay.
Silicon Valley
Homebuilder buys big chunks of East Bay land where hundreds of houses are eyed
LIVERMORE — A veteran residential developer has bought big chunks of land in Livermore where more than 400 homes are being eyed, in a sign that buyers still hunger for choice Bay Area sites where housing is viable. Trumark Homes, acting through an affiliate, has paid $75 million in...
This SF restaurant is listed among the ‘Most Romantic' in the nation
San Franciscans won't have to travel far to have a romantic dinner this Valentine’s Day. OpenTable, an online restaurant reservation website, reveals which restaurants in the U.S. are the best at setting a romantic ambiance in its "100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America" list. Multiple restaurants from California were included, and one from San Francisco. […]
Silicon Valley
Campbell, San Francisco, Modesto restaurants make Yelp’s most romantic list
The pressure’s on. Valentine’s Day is coming up, and you need to make reservations at a romantic spot. Yelp’s curators are offering help. They’ve sifted through the thousands of restaurant reviews, identifying those with both high rankings and the highest number of diner comments like “romantic,” “date night” and “valentine.”
SF pizza restaurant ranked one of top in US
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A San Francisco pizza joint was named one of the best places to grab a slice in America, according to a list released by Trips to Discover. Del Popolo has been offering wood-fired pizza since 2012, according to its website. It originally launched as a mobile restaurant but opened its brick-and-mortar […]
KTVU FOX 2
Missing Bay Area diver found dead, remembered as young man who made impact in his community and beyond
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. - A 27-year-old Bay Area diver, who was found dead almost a week after he went missing off the Monterey County Coast, was being remembered as a beloved, impactful member of his community who made friends wherever he went and lived life fully. Zachary Nelson, of Newark,...
sfstandard.com
Cliff House To Reopen as New Mystery Restaurant This Year
A mysterious new restaurant vendor has been selected to run the site previously occupied by Cliff House, the National Park Service told The Standard. The unnamed new restaurateur is set to begin its lease at the location of the iconic Princess Diaries eatery in 2023. The Golden Gate National Recreation...
Tech executive selling huge Bay Area estate, leaving the region
The sprawling 20-acre property includes an olive orchard and a "fully fenced playground village."
Out of control Tesla slams into San Ramon home
SAN RAMON -- As a driver pulled into his San Ramon garage Monday night, his Tesla unexpectedly accelerated, slamming through a wall and damaging the home's kitchen.Fortunately, there were no injuries.A neighbor told KPIX he was standing in the front yard as his friend was pulling into the garage Monday evening in the 2000 Block of Poinsettia St.Then something went wrong as his friend struggled to control the vehicle."The car just kept going by itself and just hit the wall and went into the home," he said. "It took the kitchen island out. The refrigerator out."The weight of the collapsed wall halted the car's forward progress. But the wheels kept spinning until the stunned driver got the car to turn off.The driver told his friend the car's self-driving mode was not in use.Fire and police were summoned to the scene and the crash remains under investigation.
Silicon Valley
Single-family residence sells in San Jose for $6.1 million
A 5,722-square-foot house built in 2012 has changed hands. The spacious and recently built property located in the 1400 block of Newport Avenue in San Jose was sold on Jan. 13, 2023 for $6,064,500, or $1,060 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms, six baths, a garage, and two parking spaces, as well as a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 0.6-acre lot.
tourcounsel.com
Santana Row | Shopping mall in San Jose, California
Santana Row (abbreviated as SR or The Row) is a residential and commercial district of West San Jose in San Jose, California. Santana Row is intersected by Stevens Creek Boulevard, a major thoroughfare, and close to local landmarks like Westfield Valley Fair and the Winchester Mystery House. Santana Row derives...
Station closures, mass layoffs, no weekend service: BART lays out doomsday scenario
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Sixty minutes between trains, closed stations, and a discontinuation of weekend service are some of the measures BART is apparently considering when federal emergency funds run out in 2025. In a post on the BART website, the transit agency laid out what it described as a financial crisis, imploring riders to […]
OnlyInYourState
Sausalito Is A Small Town With Only 7,000 Residents But Has Some Of The Best Food In Northern California
Perhaps you know Sausalito as one of the most picturesque coastal towns in Northern California. Its pristine waterfront location makes it the perfect place to escape for a day. From shopping to water sports to art galleries and more, you’ll find something to love about this charming town. But what makes Sausalito special is that the city is home to some of the best food in Northern California.
Only two Bay Area restaurants ranked in Yelp’s Top 100 Places to Eat
Spoiler: San Francisco restaurants were not included in this ranking.
