Women’s Basketball: No. 8 Maryland stymies No. 10 Ohio State 90-54 in Sheldon’s returnThe LanternColumbus, OH
Will the Washington Commanders be lured to Virginia?Cheryl E PrestonWashington, DC
Women are buying the morning-after pill from a new campus vending machineBrenna TempleWashington, DC
Bill Introduced in U.S. Senate to Make Washington, D.C., the 51st StateJordan ArthurWashington, DC
Luxury Lives in Washington, D.C.Douglas PilarskiWashington, DC
Washington Capitals extend Sonny Milano
The Washington Capitals have extended an offseason acquisition for the second day in a row. NHL.com’s Tom Gulitti reports the team re-signed forward Sonny Milano to a three-year contract extension today, with an average annual value of $1.9M. Milano had a long and winding road to joining the Capitals...
msn.com
NHL All-Star Game 2023 final scores, results: Tkachuk brothers, Dylan Larkin power Atlantic to win
For the first time since the NHL began the 3 on 3 All-Star format, the Atlantic Division are All-Star champions. The Atlantic defeated the Central 7-5 in the 2023 final on Saturday afternoon down in South Florida. The squad earned the $1 million prize as a result. The Tkachuk brothers,...
Yardbarker
Canucks’ Schenn & Garland Next to Go After Horvat Trade
After trading Bo Horvat to the New York Islanders on Monday, the Vancouver Canucks will turn their attention to shipping a few of their other pieces away. Leading that group are Luke Schenn and Conor Garland. Schenn is receiving a lot of attention from playoff teams, while Garland could help a contender and provide secondary scoring. Additionally, the team has a few other players who could be on their way out.
Detroit Red Wings make decision on Adam Erne
According to a report from Elliotte Friedman, the Detroit Red Wings have made a decision on LW Adam Erne. Friedman tweeted on Saturday that Detroit has placed Erne on waivers. So far this season, he has played in 43 games for the Wings but has only scored six goals and dished out eight assists. It seems like a good bet that he will clear waivers and be sent down.
markerzone.com
TRADE - SEATTLE KRAKEN ACQUIRE 30-YEAR OLD DEFENSEMAN FROM SAN JOSE
The Seattle Kraken have acquired defenseman Jaycob Megna from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for a 4th round pick. Megna, 30, carries a $762,500 cap hit for one more season after the present one. In 135 NHL games - with Anaheim and San Jose, Megna has 25 points and 51 PIMs.
Penguins Recall Tokarski from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
The Pittsburgh Penguins have recalled goaltender Dustin Tokarski from their farm team in Wilkes-Barre on an emergency basis. He and forward Jonathan Gruden had been assigned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton early in the Penguins’ bye week, which overlapped with the NHL’s all-star break. The Penguins are scheduled to practice Sunday...
Yardbarker
New York Islanders Sign Bo Horvat to 8-Year Extension
After adding him via. trade on Monday , the New York Islanders wasted no time extending Bo Horvat on Sunday afternoon to an 8-year contract extension worth $8.5M/year. This was a deal that the Islanders needed to get done because you don’t give up your best prospect, a solid middle six winger, and a first round pick for a rental. Fortunately for Horvat, the pressure on the Islanders to make a deal happen likely helped him out when it came to negotiations.
NHL
Tkachuk of Panthers leads 3 Stars of the Week
NEW YORK - - Florida Panthers left wing Matthew Tkachuk, Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin and Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Mitchell Marner have been named the NHL's "Three Stars" for the week ending Feb. 5. FIRST STAR - MATTHEW TKACHUK, LW, FLORIDA PANTHERS. Representing the hometown Panthers (24-22-6,...
NHL
Treliving looks ahead to Trade Deadline in Q&A with NHL.com
CALGARY -- Brad Treliving doesn't know if the Calgary Flames will be buyers before the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline at 3 p.m. on March 3. The team hasn't told him yet. "Listen, we'd like to add to our team, but the most critical part is where your team's at, right?" the Flames general manager said. "We've got some work to do to get ourselves into a better position than we currently are. We've been up and down. There's been some inconsistency to our game. It's hard to sit here and start making any proclamations about what you're going to do at the deadline. We continue to watch our team.
NHL
NHL Morning Skate for February 6
* Four Wild Card spots, two competitive races in both the Eastern and Western Conference - dive into the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoff race as teams return to action. * Jack and Quinn Hughes are set for the sixth all-time head-to-head as the Devils (32-13-4, 68 points) and Canucks (20-26-3, 43 points) clash when the NHL's regular-season schedule resumes following All-Star Weekend.
Coyotes send forward Dylan Guenther to WHL
The Arizona Coyotes have assigned forward Dylan Guenther to the WHL’s Seattle Thunderbirds, per a team announcement. Coyotes general manager Bill Armstrong issued the following statement regarding this transaction:. Just like the World Junior Championships where Dylan helped lead Canada to a gold medal, this is a tremendous opportunity...
Report: Blackhawks' Patrick Kane hasn't made decision on future
With just a few weeks to go before the 2023 NHL trade deadline, everyone is watching the Chicago Blackhawks and Patrick Kane. The legendary forward has full control of his future with a no-movement clause but is on an expiring contract and playing for a bad team. Mark Lazerus of...
