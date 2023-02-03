CALGARY -- Brad Treliving doesn't know if the Calgary Flames will be buyers before the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline at 3 p.m. on March 3. The team hasn't told him yet. "Listen, we'd like to add to our team, but the most critical part is where your team's at, right?" the Flames general manager said. "We've got some work to do to get ourselves into a better position than we currently are. We've been up and down. There's been some inconsistency to our game. It's hard to sit here and start making any proclamations about what you're going to do at the deadline. We continue to watch our team.

