Tucson, AZ

Gem & Jam Festival Feb. 3 - 5 at the Pima County Fairgrounds

By Anne Simmons
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 3 days ago
The 15th Annual Gem & Jam Festival is happening this weekend, Friday, Feb. 3 - Sunday, Feb. 5 at the Pima County Fairgrounds.

The festival coincides with the Tucson Gem, Mineral and Fossil Showcase , and organizers say attendees can expect more than a music festival. Music is the main attraction, the website says, and the festival overall is "the perfect pairing in music and art for gem enthusiasts and festival goers of all kinds."

In addition to the music and arts attraction, the festival features a series of workshops on topics related to movement, physical healing and more.

Some of the additional festival attractions include:

  • Starseed Rainbow Family Circus Area
  • Arts and craft vendors
  • Drumming sounds workshops
  • Live painters

Tickets are still available at the festival's website . Single-day passes cost $82.50 plus fees, and a full 3-day pass costs $245.00 not including fees.

The County Fairgrounds are located at 11300 S. Houghton Rd. Parking costs $20. Read the festival FAQ for more information.

