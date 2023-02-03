Goodridge School playground to be updated

Related
TRF School District selects Mills as new superintendent
The Thief River Falls School Board has voted to select Dr. Chris Mills, superintendent in Stephen/Argyle as the district’s new superintendent. The d
Look: Bear rescued from deep snow in Minnesota ditch
Wildlife officials in Minnesota came to the rescue of a bear that was hibernating in a ditch and became stuck in the deep snow.
Gwen Hruby, 67
Goodridge - Gwen Hruby of Goodridge, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 29, 2023, at Sanford Medical Center, Fargo, ND with her loving family b
Postponement of Mortgage Foreclosure Sale
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in conditions of the following described mortgage:. Mortgagor: Shannon G McCloskey, Single Woman. Mortgagee: Mortgage Electronic Registration...
David Kalbakdalen, 58
Red Lake Falls - David Kalbakdalen, 58, of Red Lake Falls, passed away on Thursday, February 2, 2023 at Pioneer Memorial Care Center in Erskine, with
Country Artist In North Dakota Gets Caught W/Pants Down Literally
Priscilla Block, an up-and-coming country artist was in North Dakota this past weekend. She's currently on tour and opening up for Justin Moore. The two of them just played the Alerus Center in Grand Forks, North Dakota this past Saturday, February 4th. Priscilla posted a picture on her Facebook page...
Minnesota’s Miracle Woman, Frozen Solid And Survived
Ever since I became aware of this story, I can't help but think of it when the Minnesota weather turns dangerously cold. The outcome for this women was nothing short of a miracle. Here in Minnesota, we are very aware of how dangerously cold it can get in the winter...
BLIZZARD WARNING ISSUED FROM MIDNIGHT TO NOON ON FRIDAY
The National Weather Service in Grand Forks, North Dakota has issued a Blizzard warning for northwest Minnesota and eastern North Dakota. The warning includes the Minnesota cities of Crookston, East Grand Forks, Hallock, Karlstad, Lancaster, Warren, Stephen, and Argyle. The North Dakota cities of Cavalier, Walhalla, Drayton, Pembina, Neche, St. Thomas, Grafton, Park River, Grand Forks, Mayville, Hillsboro, Hatton, and Portland.
