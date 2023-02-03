Read full article on original website
ECSU to Host Viking Entrepreneurship Week Featuring Home Design and Remodeling Expert, University Alumna Ashley Basnight
Elizabeth City State University (ECSU) will host its second Viking Entrepreneurship Week, presented by PNC, from Feb. 13-18, 2023, with DIY home design expert and ECSU alumna Ashley Basnight to provide coaching and mentorship to student-entrepreneurs in her capacity as ECSU’s 2023 PNC Entrepreneurship Fellow. The weeklong series will kick off with a keynote address and insights from Basnight on building a brand. Throughout the week, students will have the opportunity to participate in pop-up shops, a speaker series with entrepreneurs and an event hosted in collaboration with the Elizabeth City Area Chamber of Commerce. The programming will culminate Sat., Feb. 18, with a student pitch competition in which more than 30 teams from six Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) will participate.
ECSU to Host Public Unveiling of New Branding and Tribute to Tuskegee Airmen on University’s Aircraft Fleet on Feb. 10
Elizabeth City State University (ECSU)’s Aviation Science program will host a community event to unveil the new branding on its aircraft fleet. Each aircraft includes a special tribute to the Tuskegee Airmen, a historic group of African American military pilots and airmen who fought in World War II as part of the U.S. Army Air Corps. The university owns 12 planes that are housed at its hangar at the Elizabeth City Regional Airport. The event, which is free and open to the public, will include an open house from 10-11 a.m. and 12-1 p.m., and a short program from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Light refreshments will be served.
