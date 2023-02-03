Elizabeth City State University (ECSU) will host its second Viking Entrepreneurship Week, presented by PNC, from Feb. 13-18, 2023, with DIY home design expert and ECSU alumna Ashley Basnight to provide coaching and mentorship to student-entrepreneurs in her capacity as ECSU’s 2023 PNC Entrepreneurship Fellow. The weeklong series will kick off with a keynote address and insights from Basnight on building a brand. Throughout the week, students will have the opportunity to participate in pop-up shops, a speaker series with entrepreneurs and an event hosted in collaboration with the Elizabeth City Area Chamber of Commerce. The programming will culminate Sat., Feb. 18, with a student pitch competition in which more than 30 teams from six Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) will participate.

