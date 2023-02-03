‘We are disappointed’: School officials release more details after shooting outside Zion-Benton High School basketball game

Read full article on original website
wlip.com
Person Who Made Homicidal and Suicidal Threats in Lake County, Taken for Evaluation
(Grayslake, IL) A person was taken into custody after making suicidal and homicidal threats in Grayslake. The incident touched off on Sunday morning when police were called to the 13-hundred block of Churchill Lane for a person making threats to family members. The subject was armed and barricaded inside the residence, but police were eventually able to get that subject to surrender peacefully. Multiple firearms were recovered from the residence. The subject was transported to a hospital for evaluation, and it’s unclear if charges will be filed. No other information was released.
Teenager hospitalized after being shot in front of apartment building in Waukegan
A teenager was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive after he was shot outside of Lakeside Towers in Waukegan over the weekend, police said. The Waukegan Fire Department and Waukegan Police Department responded around 1 p.m. Saturday to Lakeside Towers, 200 Julian Street, for a report of a shooting. Waukegan Deputy Police […]
wlip.com
Shots Fired Incident In Beauty Salon Friday
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–No one was injured during a shots fired incident that happened Friday. Kenosha County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a beauty salon around 3:30 PM in the Village of Somers. Deputies reported that a domestic dispute took place inside the business between a male and female who...
Teen girl, 13, reported missing from South Side
CHICAGO — 13-year-old Zuvanta McBride has been missing for the last month from where she was last seen in the city’s Burnside neighborhood. She is described as being 4 feet and eleven inches, weighing at 110 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was reportedly last seen near the 500 block of East 92nd […]
Man charged in hammer attack that left his father with facial injuries in Waukegan
A Waukegan man allegedly attacked his father, who is over 60 years old, with a hammer and left him with a severe facial injury in Waukegan, prosecutors said. Sean M. Vargas, 31, of Waukegan, was charged with aggravated battery causing great bodily harm to an elderly victim, domestic battery physical contact and domestic battery causing bodily harm.
Officers peacefully resolve standoff situation with armed suicidal, homicidal subject in Grayslake
Police successfully negotiated with an armed subject, who was suicidal and homicidal, and barricaded at a residence in Grayslake Sunday morning, officials said. The Grayslake Police Department and Grayslake Fire Department responded around 10 a.m. Sunday to the 1300 block of Churchhill Lane in Grayslake. Police officials said it was reported that a person was […]
2 women charged after juveniles commit armed home invasion in Mundelein that left victim injured
Two women have been charged after prosecutors say they were an accessory to two juveniles who committed an armed home invasion in Mundelein that left a victim injured. Shayna A. Sparks, 19, of Mundelein, and Amanda Shalley, 20, of Mundelein, were charged with two counts of home invasion and one count of mob action. Charging […]
californiaexaminer.net
After Tyre Nichols’s Death, A Video Surfaced Showing A Chicago Police Officer Punching A Man In A Cell
Just days after the release of the contentious video depicting the beating Tyre Nichols endured at the hands of Memphis, Tennessee, police, a guy in Chicago was shown being brutally beaten by an arresting officer inside a holding cell. In 2019, Damien Stewart was stopped for a traffic violation and...
Man charged with drunk driving, fleeing scene of crash that left motorcyclist severely injured near Antioch
A Wisconsin man has been charged with driving under the influence and fleeing the scene after a motorcycle crashed into his car and the rider was left with severe injuries near Antioch. Eric P. Simo, 30, of Kenosha, Wisconsin, was charged with two counts of aggravated driving under the influence...
cwbchicago.com
Police video shows a man being beaten on downtown Chicago street corner — and, contrary to a viral storyline, he wasn’t a carjacker
Chicago police surveillance footage shows that a man beaten on a downtown street corner last month was, despite the enticing story that spread with a viral video of the attack, not a car thief or carjacker. CWB Chicago first told you about the questionable storyline last month. Now, police surveillance...
Chicago shooting: Man ID'd after fatally shot while sitting in car on West Side
A man died after he was shot Saturday while sitting in a car in Austin on the West Side.
Coroner identifies 73-year-old grandfather killed in crash caused by wrong-way driver near Lake Villa
The coroner has identified a 73-year-old grandfather who died after another driver, who was possibly impaired, crashed head-on into his car on Route 59 near Lake Villa. An autopsy performed Monday showed George Giannakakis, 73, of Ingleside, died as a result of blunt force injuries, according to Lake County Coroner Jennifer Banek. The Lake County […]
Authorities identify man fatally shot after his gun ‘discharged’ during struggle with police in Waukegan
Authorities have released the identity of a 32-year-old man who died after he allegedly pulled a gun and it “discharged” during a struggle with police in Waukegan. An autopsy performed on Corey D. Chandler, 32, showed he died from a gunshot wound, according to the Lake County Coroner’s Office. The Waukegan Police Department responded around […]
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Somers domestic violence shooting; man arrested, no injuries
SOMERS, Wis. - Kenosha County sheriff's deputies arrested a man in Somers who they say shot at a woman before trying to shoot himself Friday afternoon, Feb. 3. It happened near 15th Place and Sheridan Road around 3:30 p.m. Investigators said the shooting was the result of a domestic incident.
Resident escapes without injury after fire engulfs second floor, attic of home in Zion
Almost a dozen fire departments were called after a fire engulfed two levels of a house and displaced residents in Zion Sunday morning, fire officials said. The Zion Fire-Rescue Department and Zion Police Department responded around 11:50 a.m. Sunday to the 2800 block of Ezekiel Avenue for a report of a structure fire.
fox32chicago.com
Man threatened while unloading car on North Side fires shots at suspect
CHICAGO - A man unloading his car in Albany Park fired shots at a man who began threatening him Thursday night. Police say the 29-year-old victim was outside his car in the 4200 block of North Whipple Street around 10:20 p.m. when an unknown man began threatening him and implying he had a gun.
Glenview man charged after alleged kidnapping attempt of middle school girl
GLENVIEW, Ill. — A man has been charged following an alleged attempting kidnapping attempt Monday of a middle school girl in Glenview. Pratib Ranjit, 24, of Glenview, is facing charges of aggravated battery and unlawful restraint. Around 3:30 p.m. Monday, police responded to the area of Milwaukee Avenue and...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine County drunk driving arrest; open intoxicants, guns in truck
RACINE, Wis. - A 34-year-old man from Burlington was arrested on several offenses, including an OWI and possessing a short-barreled shotgun in Racine County, on Saturday morning, Feb. 5. A sheriff's deputy patrolling in a squad car saw a truck traveling southbound on STH 36 in the village of Waterford...
Deputy cleared after fatally shooting aggressive dog at gas station
A Lake County Sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a dog at a gas station in Beach Park last month, and the newly released body cam video has drawn dozens of comments on social media.
UPMATTERS
Wisconsin beauty salon employee shoots at co-worker with customers inside, arrested
SOMERS, Wis. (WFRV) – A man was taken into custody on Friday afternoon after shooting at a co-worker while customers were in the building in southeast Wisconsin. According to a release from the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office, on February 3, 2023, around 3:30 p.m., deputies and detectives responded to LG Beauty Salon located a 1543 Sheridan Road in the Village of Somers for a report of shots fired.
