ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zion, IL

‘We are disappointed’: School officials release more details after shooting outside Zion-Benton High School basketball game

By Sam Borcia
Lake and McHenry County Scanner
Lake and McHenry County Scanner
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wlip.com

Person Who Made Homicidal and Suicidal Threats in Lake County, Taken for Evaluation

(Grayslake, IL) A person was taken into custody after making suicidal and homicidal threats in Grayslake. The incident touched off on Sunday morning when police were called to the 13-hundred block of Churchill Lane for a person making threats to family members. The subject was armed and barricaded inside the residence, but police were eventually able to get that subject to surrender peacefully. Multiple firearms were recovered from the residence. The subject was transported to a hospital for evaluation, and it’s unclear if charges will be filed. No other information was released.
GRAYSLAKE, IL
wlip.com

Shots Fired Incident In Beauty Salon Friday

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–No one was injured during a shots fired incident that happened Friday. Kenosha County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a beauty salon around 3:30 PM in the Village of Somers. Deputies reported that a domestic dispute took place inside the business between a male and female who...
SOMERS, WI
WGN News

Teen girl, 13, reported missing from South Side

CHICAGO — 13-year-old Zuvanta McBride has been missing for the last month from where she was last seen in the city’s Burnside neighborhood. She is described as being 4 feet and eleven inches, weighing at 110 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was reportedly last seen near the 500 block of East 92nd […]
CHICAGO, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Officers peacefully resolve standoff situation with armed suicidal, homicidal subject in Grayslake

Police successfully negotiated with an armed subject, who was suicidal and homicidal, and barricaded at a residence in Grayslake Sunday morning, officials said. The Grayslake Police Department and Grayslake Fire Department responded around 10 a.m. Sunday to the 1300 block of Churchhill Lane in Grayslake. Police officials said it was reported that a person was […]
GRAYSLAKE, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Coroner identifies 73-year-old grandfather killed in crash caused by wrong-way driver near Lake Villa

The coroner has identified a 73-year-old grandfather who died after another driver, who was possibly impaired, crashed head-on into his car on Route 59 near Lake Villa. An autopsy performed Monday showed George Giannakakis, 73, of Ingleside, died as a result of blunt force injuries, according to Lake County Coroner Jennifer Banek. The Lake County […]
LAKE VILLA, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Authorities identify man fatally shot after his gun ‘discharged’ during struggle with police in Waukegan

Authorities have released the identity of a 32-year-old man who died after he allegedly pulled a gun and it “discharged” during a struggle with police in Waukegan. An autopsy performed on Corey D. Chandler, 32, showed he died from a gunshot wound, according to the Lake County Coroner’s Office. The Waukegan Police Department responded around […]
WAUKEGAN, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Somers domestic violence shooting; man arrested, no injuries

SOMERS, Wis. - Kenosha County sheriff's deputies arrested a man in Somers who they say shot at a woman before trying to shoot himself Friday afternoon, Feb. 3. It happened near 15th Place and Sheridan Road around 3:30 p.m. Investigators said the shooting was the result of a domestic incident.
SOMERS, WI
fox32chicago.com

Man threatened while unloading car on North Side fires shots at suspect

CHICAGO - A man unloading his car in Albany Park fired shots at a man who began threatening him Thursday night. Police say the 29-year-old victim was outside his car in the 4200 block of North Whipple Street around 10:20 p.m. when an unknown man began threatening him and implying he had a gun.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine County drunk driving arrest; open intoxicants, guns in truck

RACINE, Wis. - A 34-year-old man from Burlington was arrested on several offenses, including an OWI and possessing a short-barreled shotgun in Racine County, on Saturday morning, Feb. 5. A sheriff's deputy patrolling in a squad car saw a truck traveling southbound on STH 36 in the village of Waterford...
RACINE COUNTY, WI
UPMATTERS

Wisconsin beauty salon employee shoots at co-worker with customers inside, arrested

SOMERS, Wis. (WFRV) – A man was taken into custody on Friday afternoon after shooting at a co-worker while customers were in the building in southeast Wisconsin. According to a release from the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office, on February 3, 2023, around 3:30 p.m., deputies and detectives responded to LG Beauty Salon located a 1543 Sheridan Road in the Village of Somers for a report of shots fired.
SOMERS, WI
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Grayslake, IL
28K+
Followers
4K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Your go-to news source for what's happening in Lake and McHenry County, Illinois. We cover crime, breaking news, government and more.

 https://www.lakemchenryscanner.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy