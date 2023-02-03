ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mulberry, FL

mynews13.com

Winter Haven road shut down; man dead after carjacking

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Police shut down the area of 11th Street and 21st and Havendale Boulevard this afternoon, and a 21-year-old is dead after a confrontation with police. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said the incident unfolded Monday afternoon as part of an investigation by Lakeland police, ATF and FDLE.
WINTER HAVEN, FL
Mysuncoast.com

First Alert Traffic: Bicyclist hurt in crash near Fruitville/Tuttle

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Traffic is backed up near the intersection Frutiville and Tuttle in Sarasota following a serious crash. Police are on the scene of a crash involving a vehicle and bicyclist crash. Officials confirm there are serious injuries. The crash is just north of the intersection of Fruitville Road and Tuttle.
SARASOTA, FL
suncoastnews.com

Pulte buys 253 acres in Spring Hill for homes

SPRING HILL – Pulte Homes has closed on more than 253 acres of land in the Hernando County community of Spring Hill to build a master plan featuring a variety of homesite sizes. Caldera at Sterling Hill will be adjacent to the popular Sterling Hill master-planned community. Caldera will...
SPRING HILL, FL
mynews13.com

All lanes reopen after crash on I-4 near World Drive

ORLANDO, Fla. — The westbound lanes of I-4 at World Drive have reopened after an early morning crash shut down the roadway, officials with the Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers said multiple lanes were blocked Wednesday after a crash involving a septic tanker truck, Walmart semitrailer and 2022 Kia Forte. According to investigators, all three vehicles were driving westbound in the outer lane of I-4 when the crash happened at about 5:14 a.m.
ORLANDO, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Polk sheriff: Suspect shot, killed in Winter Haven had possible connection to Lakeland mass shooting

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Law enforcement in Polk County is investigating a chase that turned deadly Monday afternoon in Winter Haven. During a news conference, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said the investigation spanned between three places including Eagle Lake and Winter Haven, ending on Havendale Boulevard which was blocked off to traffic from around 1:50 p.m.
WINTER HAVEN, FL
wild941.com

Polk County Student Killed While Waiting On The Bus

Reports tell us that a Polk County middle school student was killed friday while waiting on his school bus. The Lake Wales Police Department tells us they were called to a pedestrian crash at the intersection of Dr. J.A. Wiltshire Avenue and Miami Street this morning. A 13-year-old boy was waiting for his school bus when a GMC Sierra Truck hit him.
POLK COUNTY, FL
