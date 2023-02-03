Read full article on original website
mynews13.com
Winter Haven road shut down; man dead after carjacking
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Police shut down the area of 11th Street and 21st and Havendale Boulevard this afternoon, and a 21-year-old is dead after a confrontation with police. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said the incident unfolded Monday afternoon as part of an investigation by Lakeland police, ATF and FDLE.
Tampa Man Killed In Spring Hill Hit-And-Run By SUV, Florida Troopers Seeking BMW
HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. – A 30-year-old Tampa was man killed Sunday in a hit-and-run crash that happened around 7:21 pm in Hernando County. According to troopers, an SUV was traveling northbound in the outside northbound lane of Mariner Boulevard, south of Little Street. Troopers say
Zephyrhills Woman Killed When Ejected From Pickup Truck In Crash On US-301
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – A 42-year-old Zephyrhills woman was killed in a crash that happened around 1:25 am on Sunday, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say a car, driven by an 18-year-old Riverview woman, was traveling westbound on Ranch Road and turned left onto
Mysuncoast.com
First Alert Traffic: Bicyclist hurt in crash near Fruitville/Tuttle
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Traffic is backed up near the intersection Frutiville and Tuttle in Sarasota following a serious crash. Police are on the scene of a crash involving a vehicle and bicyclist crash. Officials confirm there are serious injuries. The crash is just north of the intersection of Fruitville Road and Tuttle.
30-year-old Tampa man killed in hit-and-run in Hernando County
Florida Highway Patrol Troopers are searching for the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run in Hernando County on Sunday night.
Multiple tractor-trailers catch fire in Tampa
On Saturday morning, Tampa Fire Rescue responded to a fire involving multiple tractor-trailers. The fire started at a company near Adamo Drive and 39th Street.
WESH
2 pedestrians struck, killed at Osceola County intersection within two days of each other
ST. CLOUD, Fla. — Two people have died within 48 hours of each other at the same place. In both instances, victims were trying to cross a dangerous intersection in St. Cloud. According to St. Cloud police, a man in his early 60s was trying to cross 13th Street...
suncoastnews.com
Pulte buys 253 acres in Spring Hill for homes
SPRING HILL – Pulte Homes has closed on more than 253 acres of land in the Hernando County community of Spring Hill to build a master plan featuring a variety of homesite sizes. Caldera at Sterling Hill will be adjacent to the popular Sterling Hill master-planned community. Caldera will...
mynews13.com
All lanes reopen after crash on I-4 near World Drive
ORLANDO, Fla. — The westbound lanes of I-4 at World Drive have reopened after an early morning crash shut down the roadway, officials with the Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers said multiple lanes were blocked Wednesday after a crash involving a septic tanker truck, Walmart semitrailer and 2022 Kia Forte. According to investigators, all three vehicles were driving westbound in the outer lane of I-4 when the crash happened at about 5:14 a.m.
$635 million for I-4 lanes in Polk
From possible new interstate lanes to local road repavings, check out this quick breakdown of recent traffic news in Lakeland, FL.
Surveillance video shows shooting, carjacking at Hillsborough County gas station
The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is working to piece together what led up to a deadly shooting at a gas station in the East Lake-Orient Park area over the weekend.
Polk sheriff: Suspect shot, killed in Winter Haven had possible connection to Lakeland mass shooting
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Law enforcement in Polk County is investigating a chase that turned deadly Monday afternoon in Winter Haven. During a news conference, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said the investigation spanned between three places including Eagle Lake and Winter Haven, ending on Havendale Boulevard which was blocked off to traffic from around 1:50 p.m.
fox13news.com
Polk sheriff: Suspect believed to be involved in recent drive-by shooting shot, killed by officer
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - A 21-year-old suspect believed to be involved in a Lakeland drive-by shooting that injured 11 people last week was shot and killed by a Lakeland police officer in Winter Haven on Monday, investigators say. Detectives said the Lakeland Police Department, ATF and the Florida Department of...
Polk County Sheriff Searching For Man Who Picked Up A Cell Phone At Lakeland Family Dollar
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is seeking to speak with the man pictured and needs your help. According to investigators, on January 31st, at about 5:45 pm, a customer accidentally left a cell phone on the cashier counter at the Family
3 People Shot In The Parking Lot Of St. Petersburg Rec Center Early Sunday
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Three people, ages 18-23, were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds early Sunday, according to police. Investigators say two women, ages 20 and 22, are in critical but stable condition, and a man is in good condition with a non-life-threatening injury.
HSCO: 9 arrested, 7 cars impounded after street racing operation
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Nine people were arrested and seven cars were impounded after a 9-hour car racing operation by the Hillsborough Sheirff's Office on Saturday, according to a news release. The operation resulted in 158 total stops, 60 citations, 114 warnings and nine arrests, the sheriff's office wrote...
Florida Trooper Arrests Pinellas County Deputy For DUI
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) Trooper arrested a Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office deputy for Driving Under the Influence (DUI). At approximately 9:36 p.m. on Saturday, FHP responded to a traffic crash that occurred on I-275 near Fletcher Avenue in Tampa, where
suncoastnews.com
Man taken into custody after car accident
Deputies dispatched to a hit-and-run accident on the morning of Feb. 3 ended up taking a man into custody on several charges, according to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.
tampabeacon.com
Kiran Patel’s 17-acre estate nearly complete after 10 years of construction
After spending nearly a decade building the largest residence in Hillsborough County, local physician and philanthropist Kiran Patel may be one step closer to completing his palatial Carrollwood home. Patel purchased the 17-acre property off Dale Mabry Highway in 2003 for $3.2 million and broke ground in 2013. Earlier this...
wild941.com
Polk County Student Killed While Waiting On The Bus
Reports tell us that a Polk County middle school student was killed friday while waiting on his school bus. The Lake Wales Police Department tells us they were called to a pedestrian crash at the intersection of Dr. J.A. Wiltshire Avenue and Miami Street this morning. A 13-year-old boy was waiting for his school bus when a GMC Sierra Truck hit him.
