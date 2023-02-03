ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Desert, CA

Dozens of local non-profits gather for the launch of Coachella Valley Giving Day

By Jennifer Franco
 3 days ago
FirstBank and Desert Community Foundation officially launched Coachella Valley Giving Day at an event held inside Acrisure Arena.

Representatives from roughly 100 local non-profit organizations were in attendance, and heard speeches from a number of speakers who highlighted the initiative to raise funds for non-profits in the Coachella Valley on March 1st.

On that date, individuals are encouraged to donate during a 24-hour online giving challenge that will generate funding to provide financial support to charities, including the Coachella Valley Rescue Mission.“

This is a great way to raise awareness for the causes and a great way for the public to know who the causes are in the Coachella Valley. It’s a great way for everybody to come together to support all the needs that are in the Coachella valley," said Scott Wolf, Development Director at CV Rescue Mission.

After the event, representatives from a number of charities and others got together for a small reception and meet and greet.

You can find more information about the more than 100 local non-profits that are already registered for Coachella Valley Giving Day, and the 24-hour on-line giving challenge scheduled for March 1st on this website .

KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

