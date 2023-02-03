ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

PV Tech

5B appointed to deploy folding PV modules at hybrid Australian lithium mine

Australian solar equipment manufacturer 5B has been appointed to supply its Maverick module technology to a 95MW hybrid power station in Western Australia. The project, developed and constructed by Zenith Energy, will feature a 16MWp solar installation from 5B to support the operation of a battery metals mine, the Kathleen Valley Lithium Project. Once complete, it will operate on 60% renewable energy and is expected to be Australia’s largest off-grid renewable energy hybrid power station.
PV Tech

German IPP SUNfarming secures US$53 million for Polish PV development

German IPP SUNfarming Group has extended its relationship with investor HANSAINVEST Real Assets through a €50 million (US$53.8 million) mezzanine financing agreement to develop PV projects in Poland. The financing will run through a specifically established company, SUNfarming Polska IPP GmbH & Co (SUN IPP), which groups the company’s...
PV Tech

Enlight Renewable Energy to raise US$293 million in IPO

Israeli renewable energy platform Enlight Renewable Energy has announced its intent to raise about US$293 million in an IPO of 14 million ordinary shares on the Nasdaq Stock Market. Enlight Renewable Energy said the reference price per share would be US$20.96. It added, “We intend to use about US$225 million...
PV Tech

100,000 new US clean energy jobs created since IRA passed into law

In the six months since the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) passed into law, the US has seen over 100,000 new clean energy jobs created across 31 states as companies begin to capitalise on the incentives and security that the bill offers. According to a report by Climate Power, an independent...
TENNESSEE STATE
PV Tech

Altea Green Power inks deal with Aer Soléir to build 300MW projects in Italy

Italian renewables company Altea Green Power has signed a co-development agreement with Irish renewable energy developer Aer Soléir to build 300MW of PV projects in Italy in the next 36 months. The partnership aims to jointly develop agrivoltaic projects. Altea Green Power said this agreement would increase its market...
PV Tech

PV Price Watch: Module prices rise amid cell procurement challenge

With silicon material and wafer prices on the rise, the impact is being felt further downstream amid warnings module prices could continue increasing this month. “Our cell supplier has informed us about the price rise to RMB1.2/W (US$0.18/W). And the module price has to rise along again, probably will soon exceed RMB1.8/W,” a module company manager told PV Tech on 3 February.
PV Tech

AES brings online 100MW solar PV plant in Arizona with Meta signed up as offtaker

Energy technology company AES Corporation has commenced operations of a 100MW solar PV plant in Eloy, Arizona, its third in the area. Half of the capacity of the recently operational solar plant will provide energy to tech giant Meta’s future data centre in Mesa, while the other half of the energy will be supplied to residential and small businesses enrolled in utility Salt River Project’s (SRP) Solar Choice programme.
ELOY, AZ
PV Tech

Solar to account for 54% of new US electric-generating capacity in 2023

Solar power will dominate new electric-generating capacity additions in the US this year, according to the Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) Preliminary Monthly Electric Generator Inventory. A total of 54.5GW of new utility-scale electric-generating capacity will be added to the US power grid this year. More than half of this...
TEXAS STATE
PV Tech

Brookfield Renewable posted net income of US$138 million in 2022

Renewables asset owner Brookfield Renewable has reported a 2022 net income of US$138 million, improving from a loss a year earlier of US$66 million in the same period. In Q4 2022, Brookfield Renewable recorded a net income of US$60 million, increasing from US$33 million in Q4 2021. The company posted...

