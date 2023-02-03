With silicon material and wafer prices on the rise, the impact is being felt further downstream amid warnings module prices could continue increasing this month. “Our cell supplier has informed us about the price rise to RMB1.2/W (US$0.18/W). And the module price has to rise along again, probably will soon exceed RMB1.8/W,” a module company manager told PV Tech on 3 February.

17 HOURS AGO