Read full article on original website
Related
PV Tech
5B appointed to deploy folding PV modules at hybrid Australian lithium mine
Australian solar equipment manufacturer 5B has been appointed to supply its Maverick module technology to a 95MW hybrid power station in Western Australia. The project, developed and constructed by Zenith Energy, will feature a 16MWp solar installation from 5B to support the operation of a battery metals mine, the Kathleen Valley Lithium Project. Once complete, it will operate on 60% renewable energy and is expected to be Australia’s largest off-grid renewable energy hybrid power station.
PV Tech
Opportunities in frontier markets and decentralised projects: PV players discuss outlook for next 10 years
The solar industry of the future could see frontier markets become core countries for investment while developers may explore more decentralised projects to overcome land challenges. They were two of the key takeaways from a panel discussion at the Solar Finance & Investment Europe event, hosted by PV Tech publisher...
PV Tech
German IPP SUNfarming secures US$53 million for Polish PV development
German IPP SUNfarming Group has extended its relationship with investor HANSAINVEST Real Assets through a €50 million (US$53.8 million) mezzanine financing agreement to develop PV projects in Poland. The financing will run through a specifically established company, SUNfarming Polska IPP GmbH & Co (SUN IPP), which groups the company’s...
PV Tech
PPA ROUND-UP: EDF secures 220MW VPPA in Texas, Engie and Digital Realty sign solar PPA in Germany
A round-up of the latest news from the power purchase agreement (PPA) market, including a virtual PPA between EDF and Thermo Fisher Scientific in Texas, Engie signing a 116MW PPA with Digital Realty in Germany and PG&E securing 30MW of community solar PPAs. EDF Renewables signs 200MW VPPA with Thermo...
PV Tech
‘N-type will be the main theme of 2023’: JinkoSolar talks tech trends and component pricing
Having shipped more than 44GW of PV modules last year, Chinese manufacturer JinkoSolar is expecting that figure to increase by 50% in 2023. PV Tech spoke to JinkoSolar vice president Dany Qian about module pricing, the prospects for TOPCon and the company’s key objectives for this year. Did the...
PV Tech
Enlight Renewable Energy to raise US$293 million in IPO
Israeli renewable energy platform Enlight Renewable Energy has announced its intent to raise about US$293 million in an IPO of 14 million ordinary shares on the Nasdaq Stock Market. Enlight Renewable Energy said the reference price per share would be US$20.96. It added, “We intend to use about US$225 million...
PV Tech
100,000 new US clean energy jobs created since IRA passed into law
In the six months since the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) passed into law, the US has seen over 100,000 new clean energy jobs created across 31 states as companies begin to capitalise on the incentives and security that the bill offers. According to a report by Climate Power, an independent...
PV Tech
Altea Green Power inks deal with Aer Soléir to build 300MW projects in Italy
Italian renewables company Altea Green Power has signed a co-development agreement with Irish renewable energy developer Aer Soléir to build 300MW of PV projects in Italy in the next 36 months. The partnership aims to jointly develop agrivoltaic projects. Altea Green Power said this agreement would increase its market...
PV Tech
PV Price Watch: Module prices rise amid cell procurement challenge
With silicon material and wafer prices on the rise, the impact is being felt further downstream amid warnings module prices could continue increasing this month. “Our cell supplier has informed us about the price rise to RMB1.2/W (US$0.18/W). And the module price has to rise along again, probably will soon exceed RMB1.8/W,” a module company manager told PV Tech on 3 February.
PV Tech
AES brings online 100MW solar PV plant in Arizona with Meta signed up as offtaker
Energy technology company AES Corporation has commenced operations of a 100MW solar PV plant in Eloy, Arizona, its third in the area. Half of the capacity of the recently operational solar plant will provide energy to tech giant Meta’s future data centre in Mesa, while the other half of the energy will be supplied to residential and small businesses enrolled in utility Salt River Project’s (SRP) Solar Choice programme.
PV Tech
Solar to account for 54% of new US electric-generating capacity in 2023
Solar power will dominate new electric-generating capacity additions in the US this year, according to the Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) Preliminary Monthly Electric Generator Inventory. A total of 54.5GW of new utility-scale electric-generating capacity will be added to the US power grid this year. More than half of this...
PV Tech
Pristine Sun bags US$250 million to develop agrivoltaic projects across the US
Agrivoltaics developer Pristine Sun Corporation has secured US$250 million in financing to develop and expand its projects in California, Texas and Louisiana, as well as further afield across the continental US. Pristine said that the investment could allow it to develop, finance and build up to 5GW of solar projects....
PV Tech
Brookfield Renewable posted net income of US$138 million in 2022
Renewables asset owner Brookfield Renewable has reported a 2022 net income of US$138 million, improving from a loss a year earlier of US$66 million in the same period. In Q4 2022, Brookfield Renewable recorded a net income of US$60 million, increasing from US$33 million in Q4 2021. The company posted...
Comments / 0