Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt is discussing the things her parents got right raising her and how she plans to pass them on to her two daughters Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt is expressing her gratitude for having great parents, who are now hands-on grandparents. Speaking with The New York Times ahead of the release of her new children's book, Good Night, Sister, this week, the author praised mom Maria Shriver and dad Arnold Schwarzenegger for how they raised her and how involved they are in the lives of her two daughters, Eloise Christina,...

6 HOURS AGO