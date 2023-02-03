Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Nintendo Gives Switch Users New Warning About Console
Nintendo has issued a new warning to Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED owners. The portability of the Nintendo Switch presents a variety of problems that don't particularly manifest with PlayStation or Xbox consoles unless we are talking about the couple of times PlayStation released portable machines. The portability is perhaps the biggest selling point of the Nintendo Switch though. In other words, the minor problems that come with portability are both worth it for Nintendo and those who buy the console. That said, if you're a Switch owner and you do take advantage of the Switch's portability by bringing it everywhere, then Nintendo wants you to be aware of condensation.
wegotthiscovered.com
The ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ reviews are in and gamers are struggling to process the sky-high scores
The review embargo on Hogwarts Legacy just lifted and it’s safe to say Warner Bros Interactive and Avalanche Software will be in the mood to celebrate. The game has had a long shadow cast over it by J.K. Rowling’s transphobic comments, which have resulted in a wide call to boycott the title.
Android Headlines
Galaxy S23 doesn't ship with a charger, as expected
The Samsung Galaxy S23 series is now official. The company took wraps off its latest flagship offerings yesterday. The phones are already available for pre-order, with general sales beginning on February 17. They start at the same base price of $799 as last year’s Galaxy S22 in the US. And if you were wondering, no, there’s no charger in the retail box. You’ll have to purchase the power brick separately unless you already have one.
Digital Trends
How to get Windows 11 for free
Microsoft is still keen for everyone to upgrade to Windows 11 if they can. And it's not just Microsoft. Updating to Windows 11 is well worth it. If you have a Windows 10 PC or laptop already, then you can upgrade to Windows 11 for free very easily, but you can also get it for free by buying a new PC, or even building a new computer yourself.
notebookcheck.net
Rumor | Honor 90 series of Android smartphones will launch in mid-2023 with upgraded camera specs and performance
Honor may follow its Magic5 series of flagship smartphones with devices for the next tier down, as with their 80 series of 2022. These devices pioneered a high-res 160MP sensor for their form-factor; however, their photos and videos proved disappointing for many Honor fans, according to the knowledgeable tipster The Factory Manager's Classmate, at least.
Digital Trends
How to overclock Intel’s Arc GPUs for better performance
Intel’s Arc GPUs are here, and (assuming you can find one), they’re reasonably priced and we’re impressed with their capabilities, even when paired with a Ryzen processor. But PC gamers like to tinker, and we know that many of you are wondering how to overclock Arc GPUs to maximize their performance.
GameStop Giving Away Two Popular Games for $2.50 Each
GameStop is now giving away two popular games, technically priced at $2.50 each. That said, they come together in a bundle, so you will have to fork over $5 total. This is still an outright steal though. You can't even get a dozen of eggs right now for $5, let alone two AAA video games, ...
makeuseof.com
How to Use Quick Settings on Windows 11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The new "Quick Settings" settings feature in Windows 11 does what it says on the tin. It offers a shortcut to tweak various settings on your Windows computers without getting you muddled in the whole settings menu. It gives you everything from Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Focus Assist, Nearby Sharing, Mobile hotspot, and so on in one place in the corner of your desktop.
Samsung's One UI 5.1 battery widgets look pretty familiar
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Preorders are underway for the Samsung Galaxy S23 series, but a fair number of owners-to-be are still waiting eagerly for stuff they don't know all about — just bits and pieces from all those leaks in the past months. One such detail coming from One UI 5.1 should be a new battery widget, giving device owners a quick glance at the battery levels of all their connected devices, such as their Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Buds, plus "other supported devices." We're now getting a first-hand glimpse at Samsung's dual-pronged approach to this feature.
Digital Trends
All missable characters in Fire Emblem Engage and how to get them
Each Fire Emblem game introduces a cast of characters you are able to recruit and bring into your army to battle with. Fire Emblem Engage doesn't have quite as deep of a social system as the previous entry, but still does have a handful of characters that you can miss out on recruiting if you don't know what to do. While the process of recruiting these units isn't complex, if you fail to do so at the right time and miss your chance, there's no going back to get them. To make sure you don't miss out on filling your team with every possible character, follow this guide on how to recruit every missable character in Fire Emblem Engage.
People are only just realizing there’s an Android setting that makes your phone much kinder to your eyes
ANDROID users have uncovered a useful display setting that is designed to lessen eye strain, and they're sharing the game-changing tweak. If you're someone who struggles to adjust your eyes to your phone, switching to this phone preference may have your eyes thanking you. Androids can give a slightly different...
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Users Get Free Access to Big February Release
Xbox Game Pass subscribers are set to get free access to one of this month's biggest releases, courtesy of a free trial. As we noted earlier this month, February has a plethora of big and notable releases. One of these big and notable releases, Wild Hearts, comes the way of EA and developer Omega Force. There's no word of the game being made available via Xbox Game Pass, but Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers -- which is to say, subscribers to the premium version of Xbox Game Pass -- will get a free 10-hour trial with the game once it releases.
Digital Trends
Wordle today: Answer and hints for February 6 (#597)
Can’t figure out Wordle #597 on February 6, 2023? We have the answer to today’s Wordle puzzle right here. However, before you start guessing blindly, you might want to check out our Wordle tips for some techniques that could help you solve it yourself. If you’re still having trouble, check back here for the answer to today’s Wordle.
Digital Trends
Samsung’s crazy rotating 4K gaming monitor is $700 off today
Gamers with lots of cash to spare should turn their attention towards Samsung’s monitor deals as the rotating Samsung Odyssey Ark curved gaming monitor is on sale with a $700 discount. At $2,300 instead of its original price of $3,000, it’s still not cheap, but if you can afford this incredible 55-inch display, there’s nothing in the market like it. It’s understandable if you want to think about it first, but if you want to take advantage of the lowered price, you’ll have to hurry because the price cut may disappear very soon.
Digital Trends
Marvel Snap is dangerously close to becoming a pay-to-win game
Marvel Snap is undoubtedly one of the best free-to-play mobile games on the market. With over 14 million downloads and counting, it’s clear that the quality, as well as the casual and card game nature of the title, are doing a great job at keeping a sustained interest among players.
ComicBook
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Adding Fan Favorite Mode
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is finally adding a fan-favorite mode that players have been hoping to see. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 was one of the biggest games of 2022 and was absurdly successful on a commercial level, breaking all kinds of franchise records in an unprecedented way for the blockbuster series. It leaned a bit into fan nostalgia of the series by invoking the title of arguably the most popular Call of Duty game of all-time and featuring characters and maps from old games. Rumors have also suggested this will continue in the future as Infinity Ward is reportedly planning to remaster maps from the original Modern Warfare trilogy for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.
Digital Trends
This HP gaming PC with an RTX 3080 is $700 off
If you’re considering diving into the world of PC gaming, there is no better pre-built PC option than the HP Omen 45L — and it’s currently on sale! You can grab this master class in pre-built gaming for $2,000 today. That’s not exactly a drop in the bucket, but it’s a big discount of $700 off its usual price. This deal is part of HP’s current 72-hour Flash Sale, so it will only last until the end of the day on February 7, if it stays in stock that long. Grab it before it’s gone!
Steam Sale Makes Highly Rated RPG Just $1
Right now, Steam users can play a highly-rated RPG for just $1, no strings attached. The game in question is roughly 12 hours to beat, which means that's eight cents for every hour of content. You can't beat that deal. In fact, you can buy next to nothing for $1 in 2023, let alone a ...
The Galaxy S23 is the easiest phone I've ever set up
Thanks to Google Fast Pair, transferring all my old phone's stuff took mere seconds.
ComicBook
New Xbox Rumor Has Fans Worried About the End of Physical Games
A new Xbox rumor has fans worried about the end of physical games. Every year, digital gaming grows in popularity, largely due to the convenience of buying games digitally. That said, the combination of collectors and those gaming on a budget -- as physical games go on sale quicker and deeper, and they can be traded back in and shared -- has been enough to keep the retail market alive. Further, in parts of the world, where a good Internet connection is impossible, digital gaming isn't really an option. All of this suggests the physical games market is going nowhere, however, a new rumor has some questioning this line of thinking.
