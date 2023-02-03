Read full article on original website
houstonherald.com
UPDATED: Search underway for missing man
A search began Sunday night for a missing southern Texas County man who has not been seen for about a week. The man is John Dudding, 58. Among the agencies assisting are the Texas County Sheriff’s Department, Clear Springs Fire Department and Houston Rural Fire Department. A grid search...
kjluradio.com
Springfield man seriously injured in traffic accident in St. Robert
A Springfield man suffers serious injuries when the truck he’s a passenger in wrecks while driving through Pulaski County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Dexter McVay, Sr., 46, was life flighted to a Springfield hospital. The accident happened Sunday morning on I-44 as Kyle Reid, 24, of Springfield,...
houstonherald.com
Driver from Licking involved in crash south of Rolla on U.S. 63
A resident from Licking was involved in an accident Sunday morning south of Rolla, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Troopers said an eastbound 2021 Toyota Highlander driven by Norma J. Harris, 72, of Newburg, was making a left turn and traveled into the path of a southbound 2006 Ford Ranger operated by Jason L. Coble, 40, of Licking.
933kwto.com
Rolla Man Leaves Body in Home for 3 Days
A man from Rolla is being charged after leaving a body in his home for three days. Investigators say Brian Chambers is charged with abandonment of a corpse after discovering Jessica Allen on January 14th. Police say he contacted them via email on January 17th to report her dead after...
kjluradio.com
Newburg man gets 15 years for attempted carjacking in Crawford County
A Phelps County man is sentenced to more than ten years in prison for an attempted carjacking in Crawford County. Kevin Dyer, of Newburg, pleaded guilty last week to one count of hijacking a vehicle with a dangerous instrument. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison. The carjacking happened...
kjluradio.com
Pedestrian dies when he's struck by semi in Texas County
A Texas County man dies when he’s struck by a semi just east of his hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Allen Long, 56, of Licking, was walking on Highway 32 early Monday morning when he was hit. Long was pronounced dead at the scene. The semi driver,...
houstonherald.com
County coroner issues report for January
The Texas County coroner answered 34 calls in January, according to a report issued Saturday. In the community, there were 31 natural deaths, including cancer (8); stroke (4); heart attack (3); dementia (3); arrythmia (2); pneumonia (2); pulmonary embolism (1); congestive heart failure (1); epilepsy (1); heart failure (1); hemorrhage (1); influenza (1); kidney failure (1); spinal disease (1); and respiratory failure (1).
Mansfield drunk driver charged after running over child
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo. – A Mansfield man was arrested and is facing multiple charges after allegedly running over a child while drunk driving. According to a press release on the Douglas County Mo Sheriff Facebook page, on February 2, Ava Police responded to a call regarding a child being run over in the FF Highway […]
kjluradio.com
Shooting incident under investigation just north of Rolla
The Phelps County Sheriff’s Office is currently on-scene of a shooting incident, just north of Rolla. The sheriff says there’s no danger to the community and all involved parties have been located. More information will be released at a later time.
Suspect named in connection to 1600 grams of meth and 12 grams of heroin seized after foot pursuit
UPDATE 2/6/23 — The man arrested on Feb. 4 is Scott H. Bonner, a convicted drug dealer in Laclede County, according to a press release from the Laclede County Sheriff’s Office. LCSO Sheriff David Millsap wrote that Bonner was sentenced to 16 years in prison in 2018 for trafficking drugs. “This is a perfect example […]
Ozark County Times
NOT JUST ASSUMPTION ABBEY: New $20 million monastery now underway, three other religious facilities located nearby
This rendering, taken from the website benedictinesofmary.org, shows the architect's drawing of the new Monastery of St. Joseph now under construction southwest of Assumption Abbey in Douglas County, a few miles north of Rockbridge. The $20 million monastery will be large enough to house 48 nuns when completed and will also include a chapel and a Fathers Shrine to honor earthly fathers, grandfathers and priests. The shrine and many of the services in the chapel will be open to the public.
houstonherald.com
High-speed pursuit that went through Texas County ends in arrest of suspect
A high-speed chase Thursday afternoon that passed through Texas County and involved several agencies ended with a crash at Seymour, the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The suspect was wanted in a West Plains robbery. The patrol assisted with the multi-jurisdictional pursuit starting in West Plains. The suspect, Samuel L. Houck...
KYTV
Texas County Sheriff’s Office asking for information on missing man
TEXAS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Texas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information regarding a man who went missing. According to the Sheriff’s Office, 58-year-old John P. Dudding was last known to be at his home on Varvel Road in southeastern Texas County on January 28. At this point, investigators say there are no signs of a crime.
KTTS
Rolla Man Waits 3 Days To Report Woman Died
(KTTS News) — A man from Rolla is charged with failing to report a woman died in his home until three days later. Investigators say 61-year-old Brian Chambers emailed the sheriff’s office, explaining the woman died from a possible drug overdose. He told deputies that he tried CPR...
KRMS Radio
Richland Woman Faces DWI & Other Charges Following Arrest On Friday
A Richland woman faces several charges including DWI-drugs prior offender after being arrested Friday afternoon by the highway patrol in Pulaski County. The HP report indicates that 26-year-old Erika Parsley is also accused of driving while revoked, failure to register a motor vehicle, failure to comply with an ignition interlock device and other driving-related offenses.
KYTV
West Plains police need help finding woman; she may have information on a hit-and-run incident
WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) - The West Plains Police Department is searching for a woman who may have information regarding a pedestrian hit-and-run incident. According to a news release, the incident happened on February 2nd when a truck reportedly hit a person walking in a Walmart parking lot. The truck is described as being a blue Ford F-150 with driver’s side rear-end damage.
