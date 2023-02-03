Read full article on original website
Related
NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news
Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Nets Owner Reportedly Refused to Trade Kyrie Irving to Lakers
Joe Tsai reportedly did not want to let Kyrie Irving go to the Lakers.
Woj: Nets' Kevin Durant 'surprised' by Kyrie Irving's trade request
When Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving‘s request for a trade went public on Friday, it appears that the world was taken over by the news and what comes of it. Everything from why Irving requested the trade to where he could go was all over the Twittersphere. According to...
NBA Rumors: Nets Trade Kyrie Irving To Mavericks In Blockbuster Move
Kyrie Irving is on the move. Irving on Sunday was traded from the Nets to the Mavericks, as first reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania. According to Charania, Dallas will send Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith and three draft picks to Brooklyn in exchange for the star point guard. Those selections reportedly are a 2029 unprotected first-rounder and second-round picks in 2027 and 2029.
FOX Sports
Nets trade Kyrie Irving to Mavericks for Spencer Dinwiddie, picks
The Brooklyn Nets are trading eight-time All-Star Kyrie Irving and Markieff Morris to the Dallas Mavericks for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2029 first-round pick and multiple second-round picks, according to multiple reports. Irving requested a trade from the Nets on Friday after both parties failed to reach an agreement...
NBC Miami
NBA Twitter Goes Wild After Kyrie Irving's Trade to the Mavericks
NBA Twitter goes wild after Kyrie Irving's trade to the Mavericks originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Kyrie Irving is on the move … again. On Friday, the 30-year-old All-Star guard demanded a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, and now it's official just 48 hours later. The Nets have...
NBC Miami
Brooklyn Nets Trade Kyrie Irving to Dallas Mavericks, Per Report
The Kyrie Irving era in Brooklyn is over. The Nets traded the star guard to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday afternoon, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Brooklyn will receive power forward Dorian Finney-Smith, former Net guard Spencer Dinwiddie, a 2029 first-round pick and two second-round picks. The Mavericks also acquire Markieff Morris in the deal.
Brooklyn Nets ‘determined’ to trade Kyrie Irving, insight on team’s asking price
The Brooklyn Nets entered February preparing to be a championship contender with All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving leading the team
Kyrie Irving has been traded from the Nets
Kyrie Irving, one of the most magnificent offensive talents the NBA has ever seen, has been traded from the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023. Irving, 30, has been a double-edged sword in that he is also one of the most obstinate and mercurial players of this generation which often eclipses his virtuoso on-court performances. Therefore, when Irving demanded a trade this past week from the Nets, the team who is exasperated with Irving, happily obliged their pugnacious point guard.
NBC Miami
Dallas Mavericks Welcome Kyrie Irving After Trade is Made Official
Kyrie Irving officially is a member of the Mavericks. The trade that sent the All-Star guard from the Brooklyn Nets to Dallas was finalized by the NBA on Monday, with the Mavs welcoming Irving on social media. The Mavericks, who also acquired Markieff Morris in the trade, sent Spencer Dinwiddie,...
Nets' head coach Jacque Vaughn urges team to be present after Kyrie trade
NEW YORK — Brooklyn Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn has had a lot of manage this season after taking over for the fired Steve Nash. Kyrie Irving’s trade request on Friday, that is now official, made Vaughn’s job even harder as he tried to keep his players focused despite the noise surrounding the team.
sportszion.com
Clippers HC Tyronn Lue responds to Nets guard Kyrie Irving trade request
The Los Angeles Clippers are actively engaging Brooklyn in trade talks for Kyrie Irving, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Irving requested a trade from the Nets on Friday, prompting the team to begin conversations with a number of teams to find the best fit for their All–Star point guard.
The most likely Kyrie Irving-Russell Westbrook trade for Lakers and Nets
Kyrie Irving has requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. His preferred destination is to join LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, who would like to have him at the right price. Because of Irving’s $36.9 million cap figure, that would mean sending out Russell Westbrook and his $47.1M contract — though not necessarily […] The post The most likely Kyrie Irving-Russell Westbrook trade for Lakers and Nets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBC Miami
Heat Double Bonus: Can Miami Get Hot in Time for Late Season Run Into NBA Playoffs?
One season ago, the Miami Heat were for lack of a better term the Beasts of the East....well, the NBA's Eastern Conference that is. Miami had the best record in the conference and was just one controversial call away from what may have been a return to the NBA Finals for the second time in three seasons.
Comments / 0