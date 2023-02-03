ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bad Bunny opened the Grammys with a performance that got everyone dancing — including Taylor Swift

On the night honoring his history-making Grammy nomination, Bad Bunny walked the aisles of the Crypto.com Arena to open the night with a mega dual performance. The singer kicked off the Feb. 5 show first by singing "El Apagón," which featured a slew of dancers accompanying him to the stage. He followed it up by getting the crowd, including Taylor Swift, dancing to “Después de la Playa.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
DJ Khaled brought his kids to the Grammys red carpet

DJ Khaled, who is nominated for six awards at the 2023 Grammys, arrived to the red carpet on Feb. 5 with a few special guests. The rapper attended the award show with his wife, Nicole Tuck, and their two sons, Asahd, 6, and Aalam, 3. Khaled wore an all-black suit while his wife donned a cheetah print dress.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Pink and Kelly Clarkson perform unforgettable acoustic version of ‘Who Knew’

Pink and Kelly Clarkson are at it again. Last week, fans got a sneak peek of the superstars teaming up on Pink’s hit “What About Us” on the Feb. 6 episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” Now, we see that they also joined forces on the episode on another smash from Pink’s catalog, “Who Knew,” a 2006 track from her album “I’m Not Dead.”
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast

Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
Shania Twain is having fun in zany 2023 Grammys outfit

Shania Twain impressed us much with her Grammys look. The country superstar arrived to the 2023 Grammy Awards in a black-and-white, polka dot Harris Reed ensemble that included extra wide flared trousers, matching blazer and oversized hat. She further made the look her own with Messika jewelry and a bright...
Offset Responds to Report He Fought Quavo at 2023 Grammy Awards

Offset is shooting down a report that he got into a physical altercation with Quavo backstage at the 2023 Grammy Awards. On Monday (Feb. 6), Offset hopped on Twitter to react to a report originally shared by TMZ stating he and Quavo threw hands at the award show due to a dispute over Offset's appearance in Quavo's Takeoff tribute performance. ’Set kept his response short and sweet.
Music fans are taking issue with Harry Styles’ Grammys acceptance speech. Here’s why

Harry Styles' win at the Grammys for album of the year inspired strong reactions during and after the ceremony. While Styles walked to the stage, people within the Crypto.com Arena were heard shouting “Beyoncé!” Beyoncé, who made Grammys history earlier on that evening by racking up the most wins ever, was favored to win for her album “Renaissance.” While she is the most decorated artist of all time, she has yet to receive the award for album of the year.
Grammy presenter on mispronouncing winner: ‘I totally had a Travolta/Adel Dazeem moment’

Randy Rainbow is apologizing in the most hilarious way for mangling a nominee's name and the title of her musical work at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards. The comedian, who is best known for his phony celebrity interviews and musical parodies, presented the inaugural award for best score soundtrack for video games and other interactive media during the Grammy pre-show ceremony on Feb. 5.
As Harry Styles accepts Grammys, some audience members shout 'Beyonce'

At the 2023 Grammys on Feb. 5, Harry Styles' name was called for the final award of the evening: His third solo album, "Harry's House," won album of the year. But Styles' wasn't the only name called. As he took the stage, audience members inside the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles could be heard shouting "Beyoncé."
LOS ANGELES, CA
Madonna calls out ‘ageism and misogyny’ in lengthy post after criticism of Grammys appearance

Madonna responded to critics who mocked her appearance while she was presenting a performance at the 2023 Grammy Awards. The pop icon introduced Sam Smith and Kim Petras, who performed their hit "Unholy," making Petras the first transgender woman to take the stage at the ceremony. But some fans honed in on Madonna's face on social media, writing they were "so confused" by her appearance.

