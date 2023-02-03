Harry Styles' win at the Grammys for album of the year inspired strong reactions during and after the ceremony. While Styles walked to the stage, people within the Crypto.com Arena were heard shouting “Beyoncé!” Beyoncé, who made Grammys history earlier on that evening by racking up the most wins ever, was favored to win for her album “Renaissance.” While she is the most decorated artist of all time, she has yet to receive the award for album of the year.

