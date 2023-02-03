Read full article on original website
TODAY.com
Bad Bunny opened the Grammys with a performance that got everyone dancing — including Taylor Swift
On the night honoring his history-making Grammy nomination, Bad Bunny walked the aisles of the Crypto.com Arena to open the night with a mega dual performance. The singer kicked off the Feb. 5 show first by singing "El Apagón," which featured a slew of dancers accompanying him to the stage. He followed it up by getting the crowd, including Taylor Swift, dancing to “Después de la Playa.”
TODAY.com
Harry Styles responds to question about Beyoncé being expected to win album of the year
Harry Styles won album of the year for “Harry’s House” at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Feb. 5, a victory that surprised many who felt Beyoncé should’ve taken home the biggest prize of the night for “Renaissance.”. As Styles took the stage, people attending...
TODAY.com
Kim Petras makes history as 1st transgender woman to win Grammy for pop duo/group performance
Kim Petras says she just became the first openly transgender woman to win a Grammy for best pop duo/group performance at the 2023 awards on Feb. 5. Petras won alongside Sam Smith for their song "Unholy." While the two collaborated on the song, Smith let Petras accept the award solo to honor the importance of the moment.
TODAY.com
DJ Khaled brought his kids to the Grammys red carpet
DJ Khaled, who is nominated for six awards at the 2023 Grammys, arrived to the red carpet on Feb. 5 with a few special guests. The rapper attended the award show with his wife, Nicole Tuck, and their two sons, Asahd, 6, and Aalam, 3. Khaled wore an all-black suit while his wife donned a cheetah print dress.
TODAY.com
Pink and Kelly Clarkson perform unforgettable acoustic version of ‘Who Knew’
Pink and Kelly Clarkson are at it again. Last week, fans got a sneak peek of the superstars teaming up on Pink’s hit “What About Us” on the Feb. 6 episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” Now, we see that they also joined forces on the episode on another smash from Pink’s catalog, “Who Knew,” a 2006 track from her album “I’m Not Dead.”
musictimes.com
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
Scott Alexander dead: AGT magician dies on cruise ship as family claims he ‘didn’t make it home to us’
AMERICA'S Got Talent magician Scott Alexander has died after suffering a stroke while working on a cruise ship. Scott's wife Jenny, who appeared on the reality TV show as his assistant, took to Instagram on Monday and informed fans about her husband's sudden death at the age of 52. Alongside...
TODAY.com
Shania Twain is having fun in zany 2023 Grammys outfit
Shania Twain impressed us much with her Grammys look. The country superstar arrived to the 2023 Grammy Awards in a black-and-white, polka dot Harris Reed ensemble that included extra wide flared trousers, matching blazer and oversized hat. She further made the look her own with Messika jewelry and a bright...
Offset Responds to Report He Fought Quavo at 2023 Grammy Awards
Offset is shooting down a report that he got into a physical altercation with Quavo backstage at the 2023 Grammy Awards. On Monday (Feb. 6), Offset hopped on Twitter to react to a report originally shared by TMZ stating he and Quavo threw hands at the award show due to a dispute over Offset's appearance in Quavo's Takeoff tribute performance. ’Set kept his response short and sweet.
TODAY.com
Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade announces her engagement: ‘Casual weekend recap’
Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade Mathers is getting married. The "Just a Little Shady" podcast host, 27, announced her engagement to longtime love Evan McClintock Feb. 6 on Instagram. Mathers shared several images from McClintock's romantic proposal, which were taken by Erika Christine Photography. In one of the pics, McClintock bows...
TODAY.com
Machine Gun Kelly says he’s ‘always pretty uncomfortable’ at Grammys in vulnerable red carpet interview
Machine Gun Kelly took a moment on the red carpet to open up about his feelings. During an interview with E! News host Laverne Cox that spanned several minutes, the singer discussed his fear of public events and how he's turned over a new leaf practicing gratitude. Dressed in a...
TODAY.com
Music fans are taking issue with Harry Styles’ Grammys acceptance speech. Here’s why
Harry Styles' win at the Grammys for album of the year inspired strong reactions during and after the ceremony. While Styles walked to the stage, people within the Crypto.com Arena were heard shouting “Beyoncé!” Beyoncé, who made Grammys history earlier on that evening by racking up the most wins ever, was favored to win for her album “Renaissance.” While she is the most decorated artist of all time, she has yet to receive the award for album of the year.
TODAY.com
Grammy presenter on mispronouncing winner: ‘I totally had a Travolta/Adel Dazeem moment’
Randy Rainbow is apologizing in the most hilarious way for mangling a nominee's name and the title of her musical work at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards. The comedian, who is best known for his phony celebrity interviews and musical parodies, presented the inaugural award for best score soundtrack for video games and other interactive media during the Grammy pre-show ceremony on Feb. 5.
TODAY.com
Paris Hilton returns to the red carpet since welcoming 1st child in January
Paris Hilton made her red carpet debut as a new mom on Saturday, Feb. 4. Dressed in a sequined black off-the-shoulder gown, Hilton attended the pre-Grammy Gala in Beverly Hills alongside her husband, Carter Reum, who wore a tuxedo with a navy velvet jacket. "Mom and Dad’s first night out,"...
TODAY.com
Gwyneth Paltrow posts 80th birthday message to mom Blythe Danner: ‘You are a joy to behold’
Gwyneth Paltrow shared a sweet photo over the weekend to celebrate the 80th birthday of her "beautiful and strong" mother, fellow actor Blythe Danner. Paltrow, 50, posted a photo on Instagram on Feb. 4 of her and Danner smiling together with a message for the "Meet the Parents" star on her milestone birthday.
TODAY.com
Kelly Clarkson has cute fangirl moment before impromptu duet with Michael Bolton
Kelly Clarkson is making dreams come true. A day after she belted out some tunes with Pink on her talk show, Clarkson was back at it Feb. 7 when she dueted with Michael Bolton on his classic track “How Am I Supposed to Live Without You” while he was a guest on the program.
TODAY.com
As Harry Styles accepts Grammys, some audience members shout 'Beyonce'
At the 2023 Grammys on Feb. 5, Harry Styles' name was called for the final award of the evening: His third solo album, "Harry's House," won album of the year. But Styles' wasn't the only name called. As he took the stage, audience members inside the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles could be heard shouting "Beyoncé."
TODAY.com
Madonna calls out ‘ageism and misogyny’ in lengthy post after criticism of Grammys appearance
Madonna responded to critics who mocked her appearance while she was presenting a performance at the 2023 Grammy Awards. The pop icon introduced Sam Smith and Kim Petras, who performed their hit "Unholy," making Petras the first transgender woman to take the stage at the ceremony. But some fans honed in on Madonna's face on social media, writing they were "so confused" by her appearance.
TODAY.com
Kelly Clarkson’s take on Adele song has fans bowing down to ‘Queen Kelly’
Kelly Clarkson has once again proven that range isn't an issue for her when it comes to singing. On the Feb. 7 episode of "The Kelly Clarkson Show," Clarkson wowed her fans when she sang a rendition of Adele's 2011 hit song "Set Fire To The Rain." As always, Clarkson's...
TODAY.com
‘SNL’ birthday dinner sketch goes off the rails when everyone breaks character
It’s one of the unexpected joys “Saturday Night Live” can deliver — the laughter generated from a sketch when the actors break character, causing even more hilarity. That’s exactly what happened on the Feb. 4 episode of “SNL” in a sketch called “Lisa from Temecula.”
