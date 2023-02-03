A Bristol woman was taken to the hospital on Sunday following a five-car crash in Hartford. State police early Monday said Mia Phillips, 42, of Burton Street in Bristol, was among several people injured after one motorist failed to merge properly and created a domino effect of collisions – which resulted in one car rolling over – on Interstate 91 southbound, in the area of Exit 32a, around 5:24 p.m. Sunday.

BRISTOL, CT ・ 11 HOURS AGO