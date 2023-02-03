Read full article on original website
Eyewitness News
Police say a child was hit by a car near a school in Meriden
Meet Officer Ray Ouellette and his K9 partner Meech with the New Britain Police Department!. Student arrested for making University of Hartford threat. A student brings a knife to Granby Memorial Middle School. Updated: 6 hours ago. The Superintendent released a statement about the incident. Lamont wants to lower taxes...
Hartford police arrest UHart student over concerning posts
University of Hartford student arrested for allegedly posting threats on social media
Eyewitness News
Child struck by car in Meriden
MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - A child was struck by by a vehicle in Meriden, according to city officials. It happened in the area of North Pearl Street on the east side of the city on Monday morning. City officials said the child did not suffer any evident injuries and was...
Bristol Press
Bristol woman injured in five-car crash in Hartford
A Bristol woman was taken to the hospital on Sunday following a five-car crash in Hartford. State police early Monday said Mia Phillips, 42, of Burton Street in Bristol, was among several people injured after one motorist failed to merge properly and created a domino effect of collisions – which resulted in one car rolling over – on Interstate 91 southbound, in the area of Exit 32a, around 5:24 p.m. Sunday.
NBC Connecticut
Man Shot While at Bus Stop in New Haven
A man was taken to the hospital after he was shot while at a bus stop in New Haven on Saturday afternoon. Officers were called to Munson Street after getting a report of a shooting around 4:45 p.m. A resident had reported that a person was on a trampoline in a back yard and had been shot.
Police: Teen stabbed younger brother in Trumbull Mall parking lot
Trumbull police say at 8 p.m, Jovanie Hall, 18, of Bridgeport, drove to the mall to pick up his brothers. They say as they walked in the parking lot, Hall stabbed his 16-year-old brother.
NBC Connecticut
Man Killed During Broad Daylight Shooting in Bridgeport
Bridgeport Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in broad daylight on Monday. Officers responded to the 900th block of William Street on a ShotSpotter activation at about 2:20 p.m. Dispatchers were also notified that a person was shot inside a car in the same area. Responding officers found...
New Haven man found shot on trampoline
NBC Connecticut
Man Seriously Injured in New London Stabbing
A man has serious injuries after he was stabbed in New London over the weekend. Dispatchers received a 911 call reporting that a person had been stabbed near the Walgreens Pharmacy on Bank Street around 7:22 p.m. on Sunday. When police arrived, they said they determined a 37-year-old man had...
connect-bridgeport.com
Bridgeport Police Investigation Involving the Passing of Counterfeit Money Expands to Multiple Suspects
An ongoing investigation involving incidents of passing counterfeit money has expanded and involves multiple suspects on more than one. day, according to Bridgeport Police Detective R.L. “Rebecca” Morrison. Morrison has acquired more video footage from the incident with better pictures. She is hopeful the community can assist in...
westernmassnews.com
Suspect arrested, gun and drugs seized on Ronald Drive in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police seized two illegally possessed guns on Saturday. The incident happened in the area of Ronald Drive where police conducted a search of a man’s home and that’s where they found a large capacity firearm, more than 30 pounds of ammunition and more than $2,100 in cash, along with drugs.
Frito-Lay employees robbed at gunpoint in South Windsor
NBC Connecticut
Men Were Illegally Selling Marijuana from Van in Naugatuck: Police
Police have arrested two men who are accused of running an illegal mobile marijuana dispensary in Naugatuck. Police said they started to receive complaints last Thursday about a van covered with advertising for a “mobile dispensary” and decals of marijuana leaves near Walmart on New Haven Road and reports that the driver was openly advertising and selling marijuana.
One teen in critical condition after car crashes into utility pole in East Windsor
One teenager is in critical condition, and another is suffering serious injuries, after a car crashed into a pole in front of 55 Newberry Rd in East Windsor on Saturday night.
Workers at Frito-Lay held at gunpoint
Ludlow police locate missing 37-year-old
The Ludlow Police Department is seeking public help to locate 37-year-old Anthony Gallucci.
5-car crash on I-91S in Hartford results in multiple injuries
NBC Connecticut
SILVER ALERTS: Married Couple Reported Missing From Hartford
Connecticut State Police have issued Silver Alerts for a married couple who is missing from Hartford. State police said 77-year-old John Wolak and his wife, 73-year-old Barbara Wolak, have been missing since Saturday. John is described as being 5-foot 11-inches tall and 210 pounds. He has grey hair and blue...
Oxford Police Seek Owner Of Lost Drugs
Police in Oxford Borough are looking for the owner of the pictured items, which are suspected to be drugs. Authorities say a Public Works employee found the plastic bag near Sunny Dell Foods on North 5th Street early on Monday, Feb. 6. "If anyone misplaced their bag of narcotics, please...
