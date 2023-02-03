Read full article on original website
NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news
Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Mavericks Acquire Kyrie Irving From Brooklyn Nets, Per Report
Kyrie Irving is headed to Dallas. The Dallas Mavericks acquired the star guard from the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday afternoon, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The Mavs are sending power forward Dorian Finney-Smith, former Net guard Spencer Dinwiddie, a 2029 first-round pick and two second-round picks to the Nets. The Mavericks also acquire Markieff Morris in the deal.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Report: New Team Emerges in Kyrie Irving Trade Talks
Report: New team emerges in Kyrie Irving sweepstakes originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. A new team has emerged in the Kyrie Irving sweepstakes. The Los Angeles Clippers have been engaging with the Brooklyn Nets about a potential trade for Irving, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Saturday. The Clippers join the Dallas Mavericks, Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns, among others, who are exploring a potential deal, per Wojnarowski.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
10 Potential Trade Candidates Ahead of 2023 NBA Deadline
10 potential trade candidates ahead of 2023 NBA deadline originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Kyrie Irving was the first domino. What could’ve passed by as a mellow trade deadline may now be a tad bit more enticing. Irving’s looming trade to the Dallas Mavericks probably won’t send rippling...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Mavericks Welcome Kyrie Irving After Trade is Made Official
Kyrie Irving officially is a member of the Mavericks. The trade that sent the All-Star guard from the Brooklyn Nets to Dallas was finalized by the NBA on Monday, with the Mavs welcoming Irving on social media. The Mavericks, who also acquired Markieff Morris in the trade, sent Spencer Dinwiddie,...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Nets Fans Boo Kyrie Irving After He Appears on Jumbotron
Nets fans boo Kyrie Irving after he appears on jumbotron originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. While Kyrie Irving didn't play on Saturday, Nets fans were still able to express their displeasure with him. Ahead of Brooklyn's home matchup with the Washington Wizards, a video of Irving that featured his...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Kyrie Irving Trade Winners, Losers: Blockbuster Crowds Western Conference
Kyrie trade winners, losers: Blockbuster deal further crowds West originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The NBA never disappoints. Just when we thought we were heading into a rather boring NBA trade deadline, the Dallas Mavericks shocked the world by trading for Brooklyn Nets star guard Kyrie Irving on Sunday afternoon.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
NBA Conducts Investigation Into Grizzlies-Pacers Postgame Incident
The NBA conducted an investigation of an incident that took place after the Memphis Grizzlies' home game against the Indiana Pacers on Jan. 29. The league went on to ban some of the individuals from attending future games at the FedExForum after its probe. It was originally reported by The...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Intense Mo Bamba-Austin Rivers Brawl Breaks Out in Magic-Wolves
Intense Mo Bamba-Austin Rivers brawl breaks out in Magic-Wolves originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. An intense brawl broke out in Friday night's Orlando Magic-Minnesota Timberwolves game that led to five players being ejected. Late in the third quarter at Target Center, Timberwolves guard Austin Rivers appeared to exchange words...
